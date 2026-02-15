Shortcut ingredients and smart technique make 30-minute paella possible

Spanish paella isn’t usually a weeknight meal. Between the long list of ingredients, careful rice cookery and seafood preparation, the traditional recipe can take a couple of hours to make. But thanks to some shortcuts, you can also pull off a very good version in less than 30 minutes.

First, don’t worry about cooking the rice. Microwaveable rice pouches remove the time and careful attention required to cook the grains properly, and you’ll still end up with a crispy brown socarrat on the bottom. Second, streamline the ingredient list by using a couple of cups of frozen mixed vegetables. These can be added to the skillet while sautéing the chorizo to save time. Third, purchase raw shrimp that have already been peeled and deveined. (Leave the tails on if possible and if you like the look.)