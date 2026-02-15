Shortcut ingredients and smart technique make 30-minute paella possible
Quick Shrimp and Chorizo Paella. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/Food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
34 minutes ago
Spanish paella isn’t usually a weeknight meal. Between the long list of ingredients, careful rice cookery and seafood preparation, the traditional recipecan take a couple of hours to make. But thanks tosome shortcuts, you can alsopull off a very good version in less than 30 minutes.
First, don’t worry about cooking the rice. Microwaveable rice pouches remove the time and careful attention required to cook the grains properly, and you’ll still end up with a crispy brown socarrat on the bottom. Second, streamline the ingredient list by using a couple of cups of frozen mixed vegetables. These can be added to the skillet while sautéing thechorizo to save time. Third, purchase rawshrimp that have already been peeled and deveined. (Leave the tails on if possible and if you like the look.)
The cooking process is simple: Sauté the vegetables and chorizo, bloom the smoked paprika, then add the rice in a compact layer. Top with the shrimp, cover the pan and the shrimp will cook through in the same amount of time it takes for the rice to heat through and form thecrisp brown layer on the bottom. Add lemon wedges at the table if you want them.
3 (8.8-ounce) pouches microwaveable long-grain white rice
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 pound peeled and deveined extra-large or jumbo shrimp (thawed if frozen)
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
On the side: lemon wedges
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the vegetables and chorizo and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are warmed through and the sausage is sizzling, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the paprika and continue to cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 30 seconds.
Add 4 tablespoons additionaloil to the skillet, followed by the rice, water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir to coat the rice with the oil, then spread in an even layer.
In a medium bowl, season the shrimp with the pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Lay the shrimp over the rice in a single layer, then drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil.
Cover the pan and cook, undisturbed, rotating the pan every few minutes, until the shrimp are pink and opaque and the bottom of the rice is browned and crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve straight from the skillet with lemon wedges, if desired.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 663 calories (percent of calories from fat, 48), 27 grams protein, 58 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 35 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 161 milligrams cholesterol, 1,203 milligrams sodium.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.
