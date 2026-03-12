Critic's Notebook

The AJC reintroduces 5-star rating system for restaurant reviews

What’s changing and why, plus new features that will expand restaurant coverage.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s restaurant reviews are adding another star.

For more than a decade, the AJC has rated restaurants on a 0- to 4-star system. Starting Thursday, we are returning to a 5-star system and adding a few new features to our restaurant criticism and coverage.

Why change?

The old system confused readers.

The AJC has used a 4-star rating system since 2014. When that system was established, only certain restaurants earned starred reviews. Because each star was earned, a 1-star rating corresponded to “good.”

In 2020, the AJC began applying its 4-star rating system to every restaurant review. The intention was to give more casual, lower-priced restaurants equal footing in comparison to restaurants perceived to have deeper pockets.

But the scale was not otherwise adjusted. A single star felt like a poor rating rather than an earned honor. Many restaurants fell into the 2-star bracket, which was interpreted as “average” when it was intended to mean “very good.” In fact, we were often asked, “How is a restaurant ‘very good’ if it only got two stars?” Zero-star ratings, which meant “not recommended,” became rare.

Since I was named restaurant critic in 2022, I’ve given just two 4-star ratings, a handful of 1-star ratings and two 0-star ratings. We think a 5-star system will allow us to present nuanced and informative assessments in a quick, intuitive glance.

The truth is, many restaurants fall into the category of “good.” Most excel in some areas and struggle in others. Restaurateurs must make compromises and difficult choices.

However, I believe in one universal truth of restaurants: The food you buy at a restaurant should be good at a minimum. If you pay a professional to make food for you, it should be better than what the average person would make at home, or what you could buy prepared at the grocery store.

Going forward, if a restaurant’s food generally does not meet that bar, it will get a 1-star rating. But restaurants that fall into the 2-star category will offer at least some food worth eating.

Old system (1-4 stars)New system (1-5 stars)
0 stars: not recommended/not rated1 star: not recommended
1 star: good2 stars: acceptable
2 stars: very good3 stars: good
3 stars: excellent4 stars: excellent
4 stars: extraordinary5 stars: extraordinary

Why now?

We’re in a period of change, and reconsidering the AJC’s coverage for a post-print era. The food and dining team’s new senior editor Monti Carlo advised changing the system based on reader feedback, and she gave me the latitude to create the new system. I asked for input from colleagues, friends and contacts in the restaurant industry.

When will the 5-star system go into effect?

Right now. Thursday’s restaurant review uses our new system.

What does each rating mean?

Will you re-rate restaurants reviewed under the old system?

No. Those reviews were products of a different time and system.

What else is new?

Roundup Reviews and AJC Critic’s Picks.

Publishing a full restaurant review requires multiple visits, contacting the restaurants, getting editorial-quality photos and more.

Because of the level of detail involved, I prefer to devote full reviews to restaurants in which readers show a particular interest, or restaurants that stand out for some special reason — either good or bad. As always, your input as a reader will be a critical factor in determining which restaurants get the full review treatment.

Roundup Reviews will focus on first impressions of multiple different restaurants that might not fit the bill for a full review. This regular feature will highlight businesses like coffee shops, bars, taprooms and other limited-service restaurants. Each Roundup Review will highlight multiple businesses, and be shorter and less in-depth. They will not include star ratings, and some might be written by my AJC colleagues.

However, the businesses included in Roundup Reviews will be eligible for another new award: the AJC Critic’s Pick.

This special designation will allow me, and future critics, to honor restaurants that deliver some special or unique experience. A 5-star restaurant is essentially guaranteed to be an AJC Critic’s Pick, but there are many food-focused businesses that deserve recognition for exceptional offerings — such as Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza with its excellent, New Haven-style pies or the charmingly homespun Cocina de la Tia.

The restaurant world is vast and varied. Rating restaurants with different styles, intentions and levels of investment is difficult, but that’s exactly why it’s worth doing.

I hope these updates will bring more clarity and utility to our coverage of Atlanta’s restaurants. In a wildly capitalistic ecosystem easily distorted by money, marketing and social media, consistent and professional restaurant criticism adds a vital layer of checks and balances to the dining scene. And it provides objective guidance for spending your time and money on a well-deserved meal out.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.

