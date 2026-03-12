Critic's Notebook The AJC reintroduces 5-star rating system for restaurant reviews What’s changing and why, plus new features that will expand restaurant coverage. (Illustration: AJC)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s restaurant reviews are adding another star. For more than a decade, the AJC has rated restaurants on a 0- to 4-star system. Starting Thursday, we are returning to a 5-star system and adding a few new features to our restaurant criticism and coverage.

RELATED 4-star review: Mujo is pricey, but offers a luxury dining experience Why change? The old system confused readers. The AJC has used a 4-star rating system since 2014. When that system was established, only certain restaurants earned starred reviews. Because each star was earned, a 1-star rating corresponded to “good.” In 2020, the AJC began applying its 4-star rating system to every restaurant review. The intention was to give more casual, lower-priced restaurants equal footing in comparison to restaurants perceived to have deeper pockets. But the scale was not otherwise adjusted. A single star felt like a poor rating rather than an earned honor. Many restaurants fell into the 2-star bracket, which was interpreted as “average” when it was intended to mean “very good.” In fact, we were often asked, “How is a restaurant ‘very good’ if it only got two stars?” Zero-star ratings, which meant “not recommended,” became rare.

Since I was named restaurant critic in 2022, I’ve given just two 4-star ratings, a handful of 1-star ratings and two 0-star ratings. We think a 5-star system will allow us to present nuanced and informative assessments in a quick, intuitive glance.

RELATED 4-star review: Lazy Betty achieves luxurious balancing act in Midtown The truth is, many restaurants fall into the category of “good.” Most excel in some areas and struggle in others. Restaurateurs must make compromises and difficult choices. However, I believe in one universal truth of restaurants: The food you buy at a restaurant should be good at a minimum. If you pay a professional to make food for you, it should be better than what the average person would make at home, or what you could buy prepared at the grocery store. Going forward, if a restaurant’s food generally does not meet that bar, it will get a 1-star rating. But restaurants that fall into the 2-star category will offer at least some food worth eating. Old system (1-4 stars) New system (1-5 stars) 0 stars: not recommended/not rated 1 star: not recommended 1 star: good 2 stars: acceptable 2 stars: very good 3 stars: good 3 stars: excellent 4 stars: excellent 4 stars: extraordinary 5 stars: extraordinary Why now? We’re in a period of change, and reconsidering the AJC’s coverage for a post-print era. The food and dining team’s new senior editor Monti Carlo advised changing the system based on reader feedback, and she gave me the latitude to create the new system. I asked for input from colleagues, friends and contacts in the restaurant industry.

When will the 5-star system go into effect? Right now. Thursday’s restaurant review uses our new system. RELATED Is your favorite restaurant using AI? What does each rating mean? 1 star (not recommended): This restaurant fails to deliver an acceptable level of food quality, hospitality or both. I would not recommend readers spend money at a 1-star restaurant under most conditions.

This restaurant fails to deliver an acceptable level of food quality, hospitality or both. I would not recommend readers spend money at a 1-star restaurant under most conditions. 2 stars (acceptable): This restaurant serves good food and has some positive attributes, but the overall experience is compromised in some way. There could be a lack of consistency or hospitality, or it might not deliver the value expected. I would not discourage readers from visiting this restaurant.

This restaurant serves good food and has some positive attributes, but the overall experience is compromised in some way. There could be a lack of consistency or hospitality, or it might not deliver the value expected. I would not discourage readers from visiting this restaurant. 3 stars (good): This restaurant generally delivers on its value proposition. The food is good and the experience matches the cost of the meal. I would encourage readers to visit a 3-star restaurant.

This restaurant generally delivers on its value proposition. The food is good and the experience matches the cost of the meal. I would encourage readers to visit a 3-star restaurant. 4 stars (excellent): This restaurant delivers more than expected. The experience stands out, either because of some exceptional food items or an aspect of hospitality that goes above and beyond. A 4-star restaurant is worth seeking out.

This restaurant delivers more than expected. The experience stands out, either because of some exceptional food items or an aspect of hospitality that goes above and beyond. A 4-star restaurant is worth seeking out. 5 stars (extraordinary): This is one of the best restaurants in Atlanta. Nearly every item on the menu is exceptional and the level of hospitality is surprising and delightful throughout the experience. Only a handful of restaurants will earn this rating. Will you re-rate restaurants reviewed under the old system? No. Those reviews were products of a different time and system. RELATED 8 Atlanta pop-ups you can’t miss this week What else is new? Roundup Reviews and AJC Critic’s Picks. Publishing a full restaurant review requires multiple visits, contacting the restaurants, getting editorial-quality photos and more.

Because of the level of detail involved, I prefer to devote full reviews to restaurants in which readers show a particular interest, or restaurants that stand out for some special reason — either good or bad. As always, your input as a reader will be a critical factor in determining which restaurants get the full review treatment. Roundup Reviews will focus on first impressions of multiple different restaurants that might not fit the bill for a full review. This regular feature will highlight businesses like coffee shops, bars, taprooms and other limited-service restaurants. Each Roundup Review will highlight multiple businesses, and be shorter and less in-depth. They will not include star ratings, and some might be written by my AJC colleagues. However, the businesses included in Roundup Reviews will be eligible for another new award: the AJC Critic’s Pick. Large wall panels that emanate a warm glow at Mirae are inspired by the decorative panels found in many Korean homes. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee/Mirae) RELATED From 2025: Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza is a passion project that pays off This special designation will allow me, and future critics, to honor restaurants that deliver some special or unique experience. A 5-star restaurant is essentially guaranteed to be an AJC Critic’s Pick, but there are many food-focused businesses that deserve recognition for exceptional offerings — such as Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza with its excellent, New Haven-style pies or the charmingly homespun Cocina de la Tia.