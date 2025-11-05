Food & Dining Metro Atlanta’s dining scene buzzes with 20 openings in October, few closings Find an experimental coffee residency in Adair Park and a Miami-based Indian restaurant. Ghee Indian Kitchen opened its first Georgia location this fall. (Courtesy of Ghee Indian Kitchen)

Coffee shops and brands new to Georgia dominated metro Atlanta openings in October, from Storyteller Goods launching a coffee residency inside Home Grown, to Ghee Indian Kitchen opening its first location outside of Miami to the debut of Le Kee in west Midtown, an Asian fusion restaurant from New York. There weren’t many closures this month, but longtime restaurant Eats said its final farewells, and Jolene Jolene, a sports bar for women’s sports, wrapped up a four-month residency.

Bb.q Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, opened a location in Midtown on Oct. 8, according to a news release. The chicken franchise has more than 200 locations across the U.S., including eight in the metro Atlanta area. 903 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-536-1025, bbqchicken.com Milkshake Factory opened a second metro Atlanta location Oct. 11 with the backing of former Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Rick Strom, the franchise announced in a news release. Strom said he plans to open two more franchise locations in the area. 850 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming. 470-688-3834, milkshakefactory.com

Ignite by Blaze Pizza opened Oct. 15 at Akers Mill Square in the Cumberland area, restaurant representatives said. Ignite functions as a typical Blaze Pizza location, according to the company’s announcement, but it also serves as a testing ground for new products and flavors.

2955 Cobb Pkwy. SE, Atlanta. 770-288-5580, blazepizza.com Auxiliary Coffee from Connan Moody, founder of Virginia-Highland’s Academy Coffee, opened in Adair Park Oct. 16 as a “coffee brewing experiment,” according to its social media page. The cafe offers guests a space to experience intentional coffee creations that emphasize education, according to a news release. It features a simplified menu of espresso, cold brew, pour over, matcha and chai, with a rotating selection of independent roasters. 945 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/auxwestend FNF Hot Burger opened in the Halidom Eatery food hall in East Atlanta Oct. 18, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. The restaurant offers smash burgers, hot dogs, cheesesteaks and fries. 1341 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 469-237-0543, instagram.com/fnf.hot.burger

Tyde Tate Kitchen, a Thai restaurant with locations in south Downtown and Chattahoochee Food Works, opened a stall in Krog Street Market on Oct. 19, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 770-377-9014, tydetatekitchen.com Storyteller Goods, a coffee pop-up from Atlanta barista Justin Brostek, launched a residency inside breakfast restaurant Home Grown on Oct. 20, according to a social media announcement. It is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. 968 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. storytellergoods.com Ghee Indian Kitchen, a Miami-based Indian restaurant, opened its first Georgia location in west Midtown’s Star Metals District Oct. 23. The restaurant comes from chef Niven Patel and Mohamed “Mo” Alkassar, both of whom are James Beard Award semifinalists, according to a news release. The locations in Miami both hold the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand distinction for excellent cooking at a reasonable price. The restaurant highlights farm-to-table Indian cuisine and offers a 13-dish tasting menu for $65 per person.

1050 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-201-2581, gheeindiankitchen.com/location/ghee-westmidtown A selection of dishes at Mirae in Brookhaven. (Andrew Thomas Lee/Courtesy of Mirae) Mirae, a modern, Asian-fusion restaurant from husband and wife team John and Grace Lee, opened Oct. 24 in Brookhaven, according to a news release. The word “mirae” is Korean for “future,” and the restaurant’s menu focuses on comfort food from across the Asian diaspora. Mirae is now open for dinner reservations and will expand its hours and walk-in availability in the coming weeks. 1350 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. 470-355-6221, miraeatl.com Lo Kee is a new Asian fusion restaurant opening this month in West Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)

Lo Kee, an Asian fusion restaurant from the founders of celebrity hot spot Sei Less in Manhattan, opened in west Midtown on the ground floor of the Windsor Interlock apartment complex on Oct. 24. The menu features plenty of crowd-pleasing Asian cuisine, from spring rolls to dim sum, lettuce wraps and udon noodles. Read about the restaurant here. 2 Interlock Ave NW, Atlanta. lokeeatl.com Korean restaurant Spring 2nd Branch's dining room is dimly lit with neon signs and TVs playing Korean music videos. (Courtesy of Peter Ho) Spring 2nd Branch, a casual Korean restaurant from chef Brian So, chef Kyung Kim and sommelier Daniel Crawford, opened in Marietta’s Church Street development Oct. 24. It offers an expansive menu of Korean dishes and a beverage program with makgeolli, beer, wine and sake, including some offerings from Doraville distillery Minhwa Spirits. Read more about the restaurant here. 113 Church St., Marietta. 770-575-3454, spring2ndbranch.com

Bellwood Coffee opened a location inside Little Shop of Stories in Decatur on Oct. 24, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. Its hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, according to its social media. 133 E Court Square, Decatur. instagram.com/bellwoodcoffee Gather'd Market, founded by Antoinette Rosenberg (right), opened in Buckhead in October. (Courtesy of Domino Media Group) Gather’d Market, which bills itself as a “dinner store for modern life,” held its grand opening Oct. 25. The shop sells a variety of ready-made meals, including fully cooked proteins, sauces and side dishes. Meal options include family-style casseroles, grain bowls, hearty salads and other items. The store is also stocked with easy-to-eat items like chicken salad and cheese boards. 3872 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. gatherdmarket.com

Longtime Japanese restaurant Nakato reopened in October after three months of renovations. For its 50th anniversary, the team decided to temporarily close to refresh the interior. Atlanta-based Nelson Design Group worked with owner Sachi Nakato Takahara to design the space. It includes a new bar top made from a white oak tree; a bar canopy made in Japan from paulownia wood and embedded with asanoha designs; and an updated hibachi room. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com Omakase restaurant Ishin by Ito has opened in the Ten Twenty Spring building in Midtown. (Courtesy of Adrian Profumo) Ishin by Ito and Celestia opened in October at Ten Twenty Spring, the office tower in mixed-use development Spring Quarter in Midtown. Chef Fuyuhiko Ito is behind both concepts. Ishin by Ito is an omakase restaurant with offerings like crudo, nigiri and yakizakana. Celestia is a rooftop cocktail bar with a menu of international cuisine like caviar, escargot, wagyu ravioli, oysters, lobster and dessert. Ishin by Ito. 1020 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 678-272-5747, ishinomakase.com.