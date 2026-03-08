Food & Dining 8 Atlanta pop-ups you can’t miss this week From Oklahoma smashburgers to contemporary takes on Chinese cooking, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list. Springfield BBQ’s beef brisket and pork spareribs, shown with black-eyed pea gumbo, deviled egg potato salad, house pickles and sauces. The pop-up will be at Variant Brewing in Roswell on Saturday. (Courtesy of Springfield BBQ)

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights eight Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events. Why? Atlanta’s independent chef scene often reveals how immigrant traditions, first-generation entrepreneurship and regional ingredients are merging into a new Southern food identity. Pop-ups allow chefs to experiment freely, testing ideas that sometimes evolve into the city’s next great restaurants.

Beik’d’s sans rival mini. (Courtesy of Isabel Fiorella) Filipino microbakers pop up at Manila Mart Who: Beik’d (@beikdgoods), Judy’s Kitchen (@judyskitchen_cd) and Beki’s Kitchen When/Where: Saturday, March 21, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Manila Mart (@manilamartga). 5938 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville. Why Go: Manila Mart hosts Filipino microbakers every weekend, highlighting Atlanta’s thriving Filipino bakery scene. From fluffy pan de sal to buttery ensaymada, Filipino baked goods blend Spanish-influenced baking traditions with Southeast Asian ingredients such as coconut, ube and pandan, creating breads and pastries that are softer, sweeter and more aromatic than many Western counterparts.

What to Get: Try the sans rival (“without rival” in French) minis from Beik’d. Inspired by the classic dacquoise, sans rivals are made from cashew meringue layered with French buttercream.

With three bakers on site this Saturday, expect a wide variety of baked goods options. Sadboy’s smashburger. (Courtesy of Sadboy) Oklahoma-style smashburgers from Sadboy Who: Sadboy (@sadboyburgershop) When/Where: Friday, March 20, 5 p.m. until sold out. Stout Brothers Smyrna (@smyrnastoutbrothers). 1265 W. Spring St., Smyrna. Sunday, March 22, 1 p.m. until sold out. Proper Hop Taphouse (@properhoproswell). 587 Atlanta St., Roswell.

Why Go: Chef Shain Wancio’s Sadboy is singularly focused on Oklahoma-style smashburgers, where paper-thin Vidalia onions are smashed directly into the beef patty as it cooks. The technique creates a sweet, savory crust and deeply caramelized flavor. This is the first Sadboy weekend after a winter hibernation. Get there early. Sadboy will likely sell out for its 2026 debut. What to Get: Try the Spicy Boy with green chiles, pepper jack cheese and Cholula hot sauce. Gluten-free options for all burgers are available. Texas-style barbecue from Springfield BBQ Who: Springfield BBQ (@springfieldbbqco) When/Where: Saturday, March 21, noon until sold out. Variant Brewing (@variantbrewingcompany). 66 Norcross St., Roswell. Why Go: Popping up since 2023, former DAS BBQ pitmaster Mark Springfield has built a following around Roswell with his blend of American South and Texas barbecue traditions. His pop-ups regularly draw crowds at Variant Brewing and the Roswell Farmers Market.

What to Get: Cajun mop pulled pork, pit-smoked bologna, kimchi collard greens and pimento mac and cheese. The rest of the menu includes: beef brisket, spare ribs, jalapeno jack sausage, deviled egg potato salad and salted caramel banana pudding. Chef Small(s) whole grilled lobster mounted with crab fried rice. (Courtesy of Rikureels) Southern meets Afro-Asian flavors at Auburn Angel Who: Chef Small(s) (@smallbitesdiningco) When/Where: Saturday, March 21, 5-10 p.m. Auburn Angel (@auburnangelatl). 302 Auburn Ave. NE, Sweet Auburn.

Why Go: Chef Small(s) brings Southern fare with Afro-Asian and Caribbean influences in historic Sweet Auburn. What to Get: The collard greens dip with fried chicken skin and crostini; the whole grilled lobster with crab fried rice; and Auburn pork ribs with hoe cakes and collards. Additional dishes include: crab and shrimp hand pies, Thai-inspired shrimp toast, steak frites with optional lobster and caviar and Korean-fried Southern chicken with collard greens fried rice. Reserve a table. Links N’ Ice oxtail hot dog. (Courtesy of Nylah Isaac)

Global street-food lineup at Smorgasburg Who: Argentine Eats (@argentineeats), Links N’ Ice (@links.n.ice) and Yaardie Eats (@yaardie.eats) and many, many more When/Where: Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Smorgasburg Atlanta (@smorgasburgatlanta). 140 Forsyth St. SW, South Downtown. Why Go: Smorgasburg is the city’s largest weekly food festival, bringing together more than 30 vendors spanning cuisines from around the world. It’s one of the easiest places in Atlanta to sample multiple pop-up chefs in a single afternoon. What to Get: Carne empanadas from Argentine Eats, the oxtail hot dog from Links N’ Ice and coco bread stuff with fried fish with escoveitch sauce from Chinese Jamaican pop-up Yaardie Eats. Luna’s Chef Zheng Li. (Courtesy of Ben Nguyen Pham)

Contemporary Chinese cooking from Luna Who: Luna (@concept.luna) When/Where: Monday, March 23, 6-11 p.m. Commune (@commune_atl). 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. Why Go: Chef Zheng Li, a cook at Gunshow and former sous chef at Talat Market and chef de cuisine at Holeman and Finch, was raised in China before moving to the U.S. at age 11. With Luna, he delivers Chinese flavors with a modern approach rooted in his Chinese upbringing. I don’t think anyone in Atlanta is exploring Chinese cuisine in quite the way Li is. What to Get: Try the bak’go, a riff on lo bak go, the Chinese turnip cake. Here, the turnip cake is cut into small pieces and fried until it develops a hash brown-like texture, then topped with crab salad and crispies. You might also try Li’s take on the iconic Taiwanese dish three cup chicken, called 3 cup fricassee and featuring confit chicken thigh, ginger and Thai basil. Elsewhere on the menu: emperor salad with sesame Caesar, mantou croutons and furu; mu’shu ssam with Iberico secreto, herbs & lettuce, strawberry kimchi

With Jackalope (@jackalopeatl) at Banshee in EAV (see our mention last week), March 23 looks like a good night to grab two dinners in one evening. Reserve a table. Phantom Pizza’s pepperoni pizza with Spotted Trotter pepperoni. (Courtesy of Jae Shin Cross) Phantom Pizza chases a Georgia-grown identity Who: Phantom Pizza (@phantompizzaatl) When/Where: Tuesday, March 24, 6-10 p.m. Burle’s Bar (@burlesbar). 505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Old 4th Ward.

Why Go: Chef Will Kohl, whose day job is sous chef at Kimball House, told me that he grew tired of chasing the gold standard of Neapolitan authenticity, something he believes can never truly be recreated outside its place of origin. Instead, he began focusing on pizza that feels authentically Georgian, using local flour, local meats and as many regional ingredients as possible. Kohl believes Georgia’s food and agriculture scene is producing something special, and Phantom Pizza is his way of capturing it. What to Get: The green duck pizza topped with mozzarella, arugula, lemon and Spotted Trotter duck prosciutto. You’ll also find: margherita pizza with mozzarella and basil, pepperoni with Spotted Trotter pepperoni and rapini joint pizza with Italian sausage and rapini. Tony’s ATL’s Chicago beef sandwich. (Courtesy of Paula Harding) Chicago classics from Tony’s ATL Who: Tony’s ATL (@tonys_atl)

When/Where: Sceptre Brewing Arts (@sceptrebeer). 630 East Lake Dr., Decatur. Tuesday-Friday, March 24-27, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, noon-9 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, noon-8 p.m. Why Go: Tony Kerr bleeds Chicago and puts his heart and soul into Chicago standards, including dipped Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago dogs. He may even put a meatball sub on the menu during the weekend. What to Get: Go full Chicago and order both a beef sandwich and a Chicago dog. On my radar You might want to do some homework on the events below to get ahead of the curve (and reserve a seat). Follow their Instagram accounts for more information.