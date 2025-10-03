Food & Dining Eats on Ponce to close this month after three decades of operation The comfort food restaurant will shut its doors Oct. 18. Eats on Ponce de Leon Avenue is closing this month after three decades. It's known for its jerk chicken. (Courtesy of Bryan Bankovich)

Legacy comfort food restaurant Eats on Ponce de Leon Avenue will close Oct. 18 after 32 years of business. Owner Bob Hatcher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he decided to close the restaurant because “it’s been losing money.”

“There’s lots of reasons, but the main one is there’s not enough people coming through the door,” he said. “Nothing was the same after COVID.” Hatcher said had he not owned the property, which he purchased in 1998, he likely wouldn’t have been able to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued on despite new challenges in staffing the restaurant and rising food costs. Hatcher said had he not owned the property, which he purchased in 1998, he likely wouldn’t have been able to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued on despite new challenges in staffing the restaurant and rising food costs. But the situation grew worse in 2023 when frequent construction projects in the surrounding area impacted traffic and accessibility to the restaurant. Lanes would frequently close, and Hatcher saw a notable drop in customers. “If I was really a businessman … I should have closed it months ago,” he said.

“It’s been a hell of an experience,” he said. “But I just think its time just came and went.” Longtime staffers understood that business was declining, Hatcher said, including his own son, who’s only ever worked at Eats other than a brief stint at Wendy’s in high school. While Hatcher said he doesn’t exactly grieve the end of the restaurant, it‘s meaningful to know how special it was to so many. Hatcher appreciates seeing people wearing Eats T-shirts, or running into people outside of Georgia who used to go to Eats, he said. Longtime staffers understood that business was declining, Hatcher said, including his own son, who’s only ever worked at Eats other than a brief stint at Wendy’s in high school. While Hatcher said he doesn’t exactly grieve the end of the restaurant, it‘s meaningful to know how special it was to so many. Hatcher appreciates seeing people wearing Eats T-shirts, or running into people outside of Georgia who used to go to Eats, he said. “I was lucky as hell. I mean, opening a restaurant at all is a crap shoot, and it turned out as good as it ever could have been for me,” he said. “I’ve got nothing but to feel grateful about the whole history of it.” With three decades of history, it’s built a consistent group of regular diners, like Karcheik Sims-Alvarado, who has a doctorate in philosophy in history and is a professor at Morehouse College. “I have been going to Eats as long as I’ve been in love with my husband,” she said.

Her then-boyfriend said ‘I love you’ for the first time in that restaurant -- she still remembers which table it was. She also wrote her dissertation and two books there. Her then-boyfriend said ‘I love you’ for the first time in that restaurant -- she still remembers which table it was. She also wrote her dissertation and two books there. Since then, she’s been visiting Eats almost every day for 28 years. The restaurant even has a special meal for her, “the Karcheik Special,” with grilled broccoli, peppers and mushrooms. Sims-Alvarado would sometimes fast all day so she’d be hungry enough for Eats. She would budget about $12 a day for it. “We’re definitely losing a community asset,” she said. For those who will miss Eats’ menu of meat and threes, Hatcher assures diners that the recipes aren’t particularly difficult. They use fresh produce from the farmers market, but other than that it’s all the “simplest recipes,” he said, even the jerk chicken.