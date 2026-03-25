Food & Dining Pinky Cole contests creditors’ seizure of her Loganville house Slutty Vegan founder filed emergency motion for return of property on March 19. Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole, center, talks with Arian Simone, founding partner and CEO of the Fearless Fund, at the Marie Claire Power Play summit at the St. Regis in Buckhead on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is contesting the seizure of her Loganville home as she battles creditors in bankruptcy court. Cole filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Guardian Asset Management “seized” her property on Chole Dianne Drive on Feb. 20, “changed the locks, and put a notice on a street facing window,” according to an emergency motion by Cole filed March 19 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta.

Cole, who is listed as a debtor in the emergency court motion, claims the property was “wrongfully seized” and Guardian is violating bankruptcy code, specifically an automatic stay of “any act to obtain possession of property of the estate or of property from the estate or to exercise control over property of the estate.” Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018 as a food truck, but quickly grew it to a national phenomenon. At its height, Slutty Vegan had 14 locations across the country, hourslong lines out the door and was valued at $100 million. Last year, she lost Slutty Vegan because of mounting debt, but subsequently reacquired it in an outside-of-bankruptcy court restructuring. But the company encountered financial difficulties. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Cole filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Before a restructuring in early 2025, according to an AJC interview with Cole last year, Slutty Vegan was $20 million in debt.

RELATED What’s happening with Slutty Vegan and Pinky Cole — and what’s next Cole initially filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 21, a filing that was withdrawn before she later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 12. She owes $1.2 million to the Small Business Administration and $192,000 in state taxes, according to court documents.

The emergency motion also claims Cole plans to make the Loganville home available for lease, with April 1 as the day she “intends to rent the Property to a tenant.” “This seizure harms Debtor’s finances, as she intended to rent the property to earn income to facilitate her reorganization and pay her creditors through a plan,” the court documents read. Cole was recently announced as a new cast member for the Bravo television show “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which was shot in 2025 over several months. Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole arriving at an event hosted by Kelli Ferrell, a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member hosting the opening of her newest Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles restaurant in Sandy Springs. (Rodney Ho/AJC) On March 3, soon after news of her bankruptcy filing broke, Cole posted a video on social media subtitled “What people think happens after you file bankruptcy.” In the video, she carries a French bulldog and rolls her luggage out of a house while wearing a Versace bath robe