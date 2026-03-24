Food & Dining Big Boi partners with Impossible Foods for free concert & more Atlanta events Plus, a sliding scale fine dining pop-up and a Women’s History Month dinner at Marcus Bar & Grille. Big Boi will partner with Impossible Foods, the plant-based protein brand, for a free block party and performance at Smorgasburg outdoor food festival. The company will also debut the Big Boi Burger. (Courtesy of Impossible Foods)

Longer spring days mean the city is buzzing with even more things to do. Here are three of the latest Atlanta food-related happenings to check out this week and next. 1. Big Boi performance and plant-based burgers This 404 Day, Big Boi will take over the Smorgasburg outdoor food festival with a free block party and live performance in partnership with Impossible Foods, the plant-based protein brand. The timing of the performance has not yet been announced, but Caitlyn Hatman, senior director of Integrated Marketing at Impossible, said it will be sometime after 4 p.m.

The festival will be a celebration of Atlanta’s culture with a dash of nostalgia, Hatman said. In addition to the performance, Impossible Foods will debut the “Big Boi Burger,” a double stacked smash burger that will be available in the Impossible Foods food truck. Many of the other Smorgasburg vendors will be offering a menu item that uses an Impossible Foods product. Throughout the day, attendees can also find a station for custom airbrushed hats and totes, hair tinsel and glitter tattoo stations and a DJ. “We want to integrate into the local culture and lean into nostalgia,” she said.

The event is free to attend but people can RSVP ahead of time.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 4. 140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. partiful.com/e/Jj4p5lmx5cwSnkCzMWAK Madeira Park in Atlanta's Poncey-Highland neighborhood will host fine dining pop-up HAGS. (Andrew Thomas Lee/Courtesy of Madeira Park) 2. HAGS x Madeira Park New York fine dining pop-up HAGS will stop in at Madeira Park for an evening to bring its hyper-seasonal tasting menu to Atlanta. The pop-up was founded by former Atlanta chef Telly Justice and her partner Camille Lindsley in New York City with an emphasis on creating an inclusive, elevated dining experience. The duo became close while working at Kimball House in Atlanta more than a decade ago, according to an Eater report. The Madeira Park pop-up will operate in a sliding scale, pay-what-you-can format where menu items will have a suggested pricing per dish, but guests have the option to pay what they can at checkout. Madeira Park’s beverage selections will be available at normal pricing. Reservations are required. 6-10 p.m. March 30. 640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, resy.com Chef Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar & Grille is joined by a guest chef monthly for a five-course, themed dinner. (Aaliyah Man/AJC)