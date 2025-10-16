Food & Dining NYC restaurateurs with celebrity following to open Asian fusion restaurant in Atlanta Lo Kee, set to open next week, will join west Midtown’s competitive dining scene. Lo Kee is a new Asian fusion restaurant set to open this month in west Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)

Now, two co-founders of Sei Less want to bring the same vibe to Atlanta.

Dara Mirjahangiry and Ivi Shano are opening Asian fusion restaurant Lo Kee in the walkable heart of west Midtown. It’s coming to the ground floor of the Windsor Interlock apartment complex off 14th Street, near the Bellyard hotel and Barcelona Wine Bar. Mirjahangiry, in an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he’s cultivated relationships with well-known figures in the local music industry and professional sports teams including the Falcons and Hawks — though he stopped short of name dropping. “We like to be the place where celebrities go because they feel normal and appreciated, and people don’t bother them,” Mirjahangiry said. But he’s not opening in Atlanta to only cater to celebrity clientele, he said. Mirjahangiry hopes to create an elevated dining experience that appeals to all.

Lo Kee is set to open Oct. 24.

“There’s really no competition for what we do in terms of good Asian fusion food,” Mirjahangiry said. “I like to call it ‘fun fine dining,’ and the food speaks for itself.” The restaurant will fill about 5,000 square feet, including three private dining rooms. A large bar with an Asian-inspired mural of a tiger sits at the rear of the restaurant. The booths are a salmon color, creating a vibrant backdrop for photos, Mirjahangiry said. “It’s a very warm and welcoming environment with Asian elements throughout,” he said. Dara Mirjahangiry and Ivi Shano of New York City are expanding to Atlanta with new concept Lo Kee. (Courtesy of Lo Kee) The menu features plenty of crowd-pleasing Asian cuisine, from spring rolls to dim sum, lettuce wraps and udon noodles. It’s meant to be served family style, with diners ordering plates to pass around.

Appetizers include the chicken satay with peanut sauce, spicy tuna crispy rice and lobster spoons, all priced between $20 and $30. Lo Kee’s signature entrees are Beijing chicken with a sweet red bean glaze and caramel walnuts, as well as an upscale take on beef and broccoli made with filet mignon, garlic brown butter and charred peppers. The cocktail menu features options like a lychee martini and yuzu margarita. In west Midtown, Lo Kee will take over a space formerly home to sports bar Lock & Key. The previous tenants spent more than $100,000 on their build-out, according to permits filed in Atlanta in 2021 and 2022, making the space relatively turnkey for Mirjahangiry’s new restaurant. Lo Kee is on the ground floor of the Windsor Interlock apartment complex in west Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)