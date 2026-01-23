Education Metro Atlanta colleges and schools canceling activities ahead of storm Some colleges are encouraging students to return home, if possible. DeKalb County school buses are seen at DeKalb County School District headquarters, Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Stone Mountain. The school district, and others across metro Atlanta, are canceling weekend activities ahead of this weekend's expected storm. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Several metro Atlanta schools, colleges and universities are closing and canceling activities this weekend in preparation for the massive storm predicted to hit North Georgia. The list of public school districts canceling or rescheduling all activities Saturday and Sunday includes: Atlanta, Cherokee, Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Marietta, Paulding, Rockdale and City Schools of Decatur.

Cherokee’s school system said it will notify parents and students by noon Sunday about its plans for Monday. Others said they would share their plans about Monday classes by Sunday afternoon or evening. Atlanta’s school system is encouraging families who need food assistance to visit the APS Food Assistance page or text “FINDFOOD” in English or “COMIDA” in Spanish to 888‑976‑2232 for more information and to locate nearby food pantries. RELATED Metro Atlanta now under winter storm watch as Kemp declares state of emergency Several colleges and universities, including the University of Georgia, are encouraging students to return home for the weekend after their classes conclude on Friday, if possible. UGA’s residence halls will remain open for students who choose to stay. “(B)ut if there are power outages, water line breaks or other complications from the storm, University Housing may need to consolidate those who remain on campus into a limited number of temporary housing areas with emergency heat and meal services,” the university said in a message to the campus community.

Dining halls will maintain normal operating hours and the university’s transit system will continue to provide regular service as possible under the weather conditions.

UGA said it anticipates being closed Monday, but will provide an update Sunday afternoon. Georgia Tech is encouraging students, faculty and employees to check for updates on its Emergency Notification System. RELATED Winter storm prep: Must-have items for every household Emory University’s campuses, including Oxford College, will be closed this weekend. University employees should plan on working remotely. Essential personnel should contact their supervisors for guidance. Emory Healthcare employees should refer to communications from EHC for information. Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities are closing their campuses Saturday and Sunday, which includes the cancellation of all activities and sports events. Students, faculty and staff have been told to monitor their institution’s website for updates about Monday’s schedule. RELATED Ice storm forces Atlanta cancellations, closures, including shows at the Fox The University of North Georgia will be closed this weekend and is encouraging students to return home if possible. There will be some dining services Saturday and Sunday.