Things to do

Ice storm forces Atlanta cancellations, closures, including shows at the Fox

Venues affected include Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Fox Theatre, Variety Playhouse and Masquerade.
Blue Man Group's weekend performances at the Fox have been postponed to June. (Courtesy of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta)
Blue Man Group's weekend performances at the Fox have been postponed to June. (Courtesy of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta)
By
1 hour ago

This weekend’s predicted inclement weather throughout metro Atlanta and north Georgia has prompted several closures and cancellations.

Below is a running list of confirmed closures and cancellations in the area; please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more updates.

Closures

Atlanta Botanical Garden

The garden will be closed Saturday and Sunday, and the 2026 Spring Gardening Symposium & Plant Sale is canceled.

Cancellations and postponements

Fox Theatre

Saturday and Sunday’s Blue Man Group performances have been postponed to June 16 and 17.

Variety Playhouse

Musical artist Goldford has postponed his Thursday night show at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta. A new date has not yet been announced. In addition, Sunday’s “The Sundogs Present: The Tom Petty Show” performance has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.

Masquerade

At Masquerade in Underground Atlanta, Saturday’s Emo Night Karaoke has been rescheduled for March 27. In addition, Torch DNB’s Saturday performance has been postponed to Jan. 31 and AK’s Sunday performance has been postponed.

Goat Farm

Saturday’s performance of La Boheme has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.

Eddie’s Attic

Sound System Vinyl’s Operation Roots and Culture Session has been postponed.

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Saturday’s Jesse Cook performance has been postponed. A new date hasn’t been announced.

Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

This weekend’s festival, set for Friday through Sunday at 7 Stages Theater, has been postponed to Feb. 6-8.

Atlanta Loves Art Beltline show

Saturday’s art show on the Beltline has been rescheduled for 5-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at 116 Krog St. NE.

Makers Market

The Saturday Makers Market at Terminal South in Peoplestown has been rescheduled for noon-5 p.m. Jan. 31.

Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra

Saturday’s performance of “IMAGINE: What We Carry” has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. April 11.

DeKalb County Police Department recruiting event

Saturday’s event has been moved to 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 31 at the Training Academy on Bruce Street in Lithonia.

Short & Sweet with Tricia Lee: Live in Atlanta

Sunday’s live podcast experience with Owning Manhattan’s Tricia Lee and special guest Myleik Teele has been rescheduled for Feb. 22 at MODEx Studio in Atlanta.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and food and dining teams before joining the arts & entertainment team.

More Stories

The Latest

0111425 Stranger Things photo

‘Stranger Things’ doc goes behind the scenes of the hit show filmed in Georgia

Christian singer Matthew West keeps the faith with ‘twice the drive’

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Keep Reading

Metro Atlanta counties, and grocery stores, prepare for expected storm

Metro Atlanta now under winter storm watch as Kemp declares state of emergency

1h ago

‘Heavy’ snow could impact parts of central Georgia, metro Atlanta mostly spared

Featured

PHOTOS: Snow storm hits Atlanta

Metro Atlanta counties, and grocery stores, prepare for expected storm

EXCLUSIVE

Meet the lawyer defending Georgia’s abortion law, voting rules and more

OPINION

The danger of Trump missing endorsement in Georgia’s US Senate race