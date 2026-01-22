Ice storm forces Atlanta cancellations, closures, including shows at the Fox

Things to do Venues affected include Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Fox Theatre, Variety Playhouse and Masquerade.
Blue Man Group's weekend performances at the Fox have been postponed to June.
This weekend’s
predicted inclement weather throughout metro Atlanta and north Georgia has prompted several closures and cancellations.
Below is a running list of confirmed closures and cancellations in the area; please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more updates.
Closures Atlanta Botanical Garden
The garden will be closed Saturday and Sunday, and the 2026 Spring Gardening Symposium & Plant Sale is canceled.
Cancellations and postponements Fox Theatre
Saturday and Sunday’s Blue Man Group performances have been postponed to June 16 and 17.
Variety Playhouse
Musical artist Goldford has postponed his Thursday night show at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta. A new date has not yet been announced. In addition, Sunday’s “The Sundogs Present: The Tom Petty Show” performance has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.
Masquerade
At Masquerade in Underground Atlanta, Saturday’s Emo Night Karaoke has been rescheduled for March 27. In addition, Torch DNB’s Saturday performance has been postponed to Jan. 31 and AK’s Sunday performance has been postponed.
Goat Farm
Saturday’s performance of La Boheme has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.
Eddie’s Attic
Sound System Vinyl’s Operation Roots and Culture Session has been postponed.
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Saturday’s Jesse Cook performance has been postponed. A new date hasn’t been announced.
Atlanta Comedy Film Festival
This weekend’s festival, set for Friday through Sunday at 7 Stages Theater, has been postponed to Feb. 6-8.
Atlanta Loves Art Beltline show
Saturday’s art show on the Beltline has been rescheduled for 5-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at 116 Krog St. NE.
Makers Market
The Saturday Makers Market at Terminal South in Peoplestown has been rescheduled for noon-5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra
Saturday’s performance of “IMAGINE: What We Carry” has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. April 11.
DeKalb County Police Department recruiting event
Saturday’s event has been moved to 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 31 at the Training Academy on Bruce Street in Lithonia.
Short & Sweet with Tricia Lee: Live in Atlanta
Sunday’s live podcast experience with Owning Manhattan’s Tricia Lee and special guest Myleik Teele has been rescheduled for Feb. 22 at MODEx Studio in Atlanta.
Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and food and dining teams before joining the arts & entertainment team.
