Things to do Ice storm forces Atlanta cancellations, closures, including shows at the Fox Venues affected include Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Fox Theatre, Variety Playhouse and Masquerade. Blue Man Group's weekend performances at the Fox have been postponed to June. (Courtesy of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta)

This weekend’s predicted inclement weather throughout metro Atlanta and north Georgia has prompted several closures and cancellations. Below is a running list of confirmed closures and cancellations in the area; please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more updates.

Saturday and Sunday’s Blue Man Group performances have been postponed to June 16 and 17.

Variety Playhouse Musical artist Goldford has postponed his Thursday night show at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta. A new date has not yet been announced. In addition, Sunday’s “The Sundogs Present: The Tom Petty Show” performance has been rescheduled for Jan. 31. Masquerade At Masquerade in Underground Atlanta, Saturday’s Emo Night Karaoke has been rescheduled for March 27. In addition, Torch DNB’s Saturday performance has been postponed to Jan. 31 and AK’s Sunday performance has been postponed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goat Farm (@thegoatfarm)

Goat Farm Saturday’s performance of La Boheme has been postponed. A new date has not been announced. Eddie’s Attic Sound System Vinyl’s Operation Roots and Culture Session has been postponed. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center