Education Vice President JD Vance, Erika Kirk to visit UGA The University of Georgia is one of five stops on a national college tour. Turning Point USA CEO and chair Erika Kirk (left) greets Vice President JD Vance during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in December in Phoenix. Vance and Kirk are scheduled to appear at Turning Point's event April 14 at the University of Georgia in Athens. (Jon Cherry/AP)

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to appear at the University of Georgia next month. According to a social media post from UGA’s Turning Point chapter, he’ll be joined by organization CEO Erika Kirk, widow of the late Charlie Kirk, who founded the conservative student political activist group in 2012.

RELATED Georgia students flock to Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk killing It’s part of the “This Is The Turning Point Tour,” which is scheduled to visit five college campuses across the country. UGA will be its second stop, with the tour scheduled to arrive in Athens on April 14. “Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices,” reads the Turning Point website. Kirk was assassinated during an appearance at Utah Valley University in September. It was his first stop on “The American Comeback Tour.” His death was mourned by conservatives and Turning Point chapters nationwide, including in Georgia. University chapters across the state held vigils and saw significant increases in membership following his murder.

Erika Kirk succeeded her husband to become CEO of the organization. The tour is scheduled to end at the University of Idaho.