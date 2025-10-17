Education
Education

Georgia students continue to score above national average on ACT exam

See performance data by school and district.
Kate Sharer, Biotechnology Teacher and iGEM Advisor, instructs her students at Lambert High School in Forsyth County in December 2024. Forsyth County Schools had the highest average ACT composite score of any district in Georgia for the graduating class of 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kate Sharer, Biotechnology Teacher and iGEM Advisor, instructs her students at Lambert High School in Forsyth County in December 2024. Forsyth County Schools had the highest average ACT composite score of any district in Georgia for the graduating class of 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
0 minutes ago

Georgia’s graduating class of 2025 did slightly better than students the prior school year on the ACT college entrance exam, according to data released this week by state officials.

Here are five things to know about the numbers.

Georgia’s nine year streak

The average composite score for Georgia students was 21.4 — an increase from 21.2 in 2024. The national average was 19.4. It was the ninth consecutive year Georgia students fared above the national average, state officials said.

ExploreState gives cash-strapped Georgia school system ‘unprecedented’ $1.45M advance

Well-read

Georgia students did well in the reading category, with an average composite score of 22.4. That was the highest of any subject area.

Benchmark performance

Sixty-three percent of Georgia students met the ACT benchmark in English, which was the highest in any subject. The lowest benchmark performance was in math, which was 42%.

Head of the class

The Forsyth, Buford and Decatur city school districts ranked first, second and third statewide in average composite scores. Three other metro Atlanta school districts — Cobb, Fayette and Gwinnett — also ranked among the top 10 statewide. The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology had the highest average composite score of any Georgia school, 29.5. It also ranked first statewide in recently released SAT scores.

Fewer test-takers

About 30,000 students took the ACT during the past school year, according to Georgia Department of Education officials. Slightly more than 33,000 did during the 2023-24 school year.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Georgia Tech graduates celebrate during spring commencement in May, and the school's growing enrollment helped contribute to the University System of Georgia recording record highs for degrees conferred this fiscal year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s public universities hit record high for graduates

State gives cash-strapped Georgia school system ‘unprecedented’ $1.45M advance

DeKalb Schools chief resigns after indictment on financial crime charges

Featured

Corbin Spencer, right, field director of New Georgia Project and volunteer Rodney King, left, help Rueke Uyunwa register to vote. The influential group is shutting down after more than a decade. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2017)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

EXCLUSIVE

New Georgia Project shuts down, ending a decade of political influence in state

Founded in 2013, the organization was credited with registering tens of thousands of left-leaning voters who helped turn Georgia into a political battleground.

In TV ad blitz, ICE makes a play for Atlanta police officers

ICE spent more money on its recruitment campaign in Atlanta this month than in any other city.

Street vendors fear being sidelined by Atlanta’s World Cup permit freeze

Permits for street vendors and community gatherings are on pause downtown during FIFA activities under Mayor Dickens’ executive order issued last month.