Georgia students continue to score above national average on ACT exam

Georgia’s graduating class of 2025 did slightly better than students the prior school year on the ACT college entrance exam, according to data released this week by state officials.

Here are five things to know about the numbers.

Georgia’s nine year streak

The average composite score for Georgia students was 21.4 — an increase from 21.2 in 2024. The national average was 19.4. It was the ninth consecutive year Georgia students fared above the national average, state officials said.