Georgia education officials released data Tuesday that shows the class of 2025 performed better than students nationwide on the SAT college entry exam, but their scores were a tad below Georgia students from the prior school year.
Here are some takeaways from the numbers:
Scores down, which officials attribute to more test takers
The total score mean for the class of 2025 was 1029 on a scale of a perfect 1600, just one point lower than it was for the class of 2024. More Georgia students took the SAT during the 2024-25 school year than they did during the prior school year, particularly in the Clayton and DeKalb school districts. Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods noted in a news release that more test takers “sometimes leads to moderate drops in performance.”
Georgia’s eight-year streak
The mean score for Georgia students was 33 points higher than the national average for public-school students of 996. Georgia students fared better than the national average for the eighth consecutive year, state education officials said.
Gwinnett school ranks first statewide
The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology had the highest score of any Georgia public school, which was 1360. The school is often ranked in surveys as one of the nation’s best high schools.
Fulton, Forsyth schools dominate Georgia’s top 10
Of the 10 public schools with the highest mean score, four are in Fulton County: Innovation Academy, Northview, Chattahoochee and Johns Creek high schools. Another three are in the Forsyth County district: the Alliance Academy, Lambert and South Forsyth high schools.
