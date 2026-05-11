Here are the 425 times a GHSA team has won 4 straight state titles

AJC Varsity More than half are in cross country, tennis or wrestling. Westminster is responsible for 79.
Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley and players hold four fingers after their fourth-straight championship after their 35-31 win against Lincoln County in the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
It’s happened 425 times that a Georgia high school sports program has won four straight championships and allowed their senior classes to claim state titles all four years.
Thirteen teams have a chance to join that list this month as championships are contested in track and field, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, golf and tennis.
The 425 sounds like a lot, but there have been 5,968 GHSA team champions all-time. The chances are about one in 14. And the odds go down significantly if not attending certain schools.
Westminster has 79 four-peat classes across 10 sports. Other high schools that have commonly achieved it are Marist (31), Lovett (22), Jefferson (16) and Walton (15).
Certain sports also lend themselves to dynasties more than others. There have been 94 four-time champions in cross country, 67 in tennis and 55 in wrestling. Those sports account for more than half the 425.
Sports programs with the most four-time champions are Westminster girls cross country (20), Westminster boys cross country (18), Jefferson wrestling (16), Marist girls gross country (14), Westminster boys tennis (13), Mount Paran Christian cheerleading (11), Lovett boys tennis (10) and Marist girls tennis (10).
The most difficult sports to win four straight times are football (five), baseball (four) and basketball (five boys, 13 girls).
Bowdon became the fifth football team to win four straight last fall, joining West Rome (1982-85), Buford (2007-10) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19). ELCA gets credit for two four-peat classes because it won five straight titles.
The only baseball program to win four straight state titles was Richmond Academy. An Augusta school, it won seven straight championships, leaving four perfect senior classes.
Loganville missed a chance in 2020 when the GHSA canceled the spring season over COVID-19 and fell short in 2025 when beaten in the semifinals.
The only boys basketball teams to have perfect senior classes are Miller Grove (2012-14), Westover (1992) and Lanier of Macon (1928).
Below are three lists — one four-peats by school, one with four-peats by program and one with all 425 four-peats.
They are listed by the graduating class, not the season in which the fourth title was won. So in the case of this year’s Bowdon football team, it shows 2026, not 2025.
The four-peats do not restart after the first one is accomplished. So Westminster’s 20 straight girls cross country titles produced 17 four-peats.
By school 79 — Westminster 31 — Marist 22 — Lovett 16 — Jefferson 15 — Walton 11 — Mount Paran Christian 10 — Landmark Christian 9 — Buford, Camden County, Pace Academy, Wesleyan 8 — Athens Academy, Woodward Academy 7 — Gordon Lee, Milton 6 — Lakeside-DeKalb 5 — Brookstone, Collins Hill, Commerce, Lambert, Lassiter, McEachern, Richmond Academy 4 — Athens, Blessed Trinity, Carrollton, Gilmer, Johns Creek, Pope, St. Pius 3 — Briarcliff, Cairo, Columbus, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Hart County, Marietta, Miller Grove, North Oconee, Northgate, Pierce County, Rockmart, Social Circle, Valdosta 2 — Athens Christian, Bleckley County, Boys, Brookwood, Creekside, Darlington, Dykes, Gordon, Lake Oconee Academy, McIntosh, North Fulton, Perry, Savannah Christian, Starr’s Mill, Taylor County, Towns County, Vidalia, Walker-DeKalb 1 — Archer, Atlanta Classical, Attapulgus, Bowdon, Bremen, Fitzgerald, Glynn Academy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hardaway, Jeff Davis, Lanier-Macon, Lowndes, Monroe, Albany, Northview, Oconee County, Parkview, Redan, Reidsville, Roswell, Sequoyah, DeKalb, South Forsyth, Southeast Bulloch, Stilwell Arts, Thomas County Central, Tift County, Washington County, Waycross, West Rome, Westlake, Westover, Whigham By sport 62 — Cross Country (Girls) 55 — Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 34 — Tennis (Boys) 33 — Tennis (Girls) 32 — Cross Country (Boys) 22 — Swimming (Boys) 22 — Golf (Boys) 22 — Cheerleading 16 — Swimming (Girls) 16 — Volleyball 15 — Track and Field (Boys) 15 — Golf (Girls) 14 — Softball (Fastpitch) 13 — Basketball (Girls) 9 — Gymnastics (Girls) 7 — Track and Field (Girls) 7 — Lacrosse (Girls) 7 — Soccer (Girls) 5 — Football 5 — Basketball (Boys) 4 — Baseball 3 — Softball (Slowpitch) 3 — Dance 2 — Riflery (Air Rifle) 1 — Gymnastics (Boys) 1 — Flag football All 425 senior classes 2016 Archer: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 1938 Athens: Swimming (Boys) 1939 Athens: Swimming (Boys) 1940 Athens: Swimming (Boys) 1957 Athens: Swimming (Boys) 1977 Athens Academy: Golf (Boys) 1989 Athens Academy: Tennis (Girls) 1990 Athens Academy: Tennis (Girls) 2000 Athens Academy: Tennis (Boys) 2001 Athens Academy: Tennis (Boys) 2002 Athens Academy: Tennis (Boys) 2003 Athens Academy: Tennis (Boys) 2004 Athens Academy: Tennis (Boys) 2014 Athens Christian: Track and Field (Boys) 2015 Athens Christian: Track and Field (Boys) 2026 Atlanta Classical: Cross Country (Girls) 1956 Attapulgus: Golf (Boys) 2020 Bleckley County: Cross Country (Girls) 2026 Bleckley County: Cross Country (Girls) 2012 Blessed Trinity: Tennis (Girls) 2013 Blessed Trinity: Tennis (Girls) 2014 Blessed Trinity: Tennis (Girls) 2015 Blessed Trinity: Tennis (Girls) 2026 Bowdon: Football 1944 Boys High: Swimming (Boys) 1945 Boys High: Swimming (Boys) 2012 Bremen: Wrestling (Traditional) 1965 Briarcliff: Wrestling (Traditional) 1966 Briarcliff: Wrestling (Traditional) 1967 Briarcliff: Wrestling (Traditional) 1985 Brookstone: Golf (Boys) 1986 Brookstone: Golf (Boys) 1987 Brookstone: Golf (Boys) 2013 Brookstone: Golf (Boys) 2014 Brookstone: Golf (Boys) 2004 Brookwood: Swimming (Girls) 2019 Brookwood: Swimming (Boys) 2011 Buford: Football 2011 Buford: Softball (Fastpitch) 2012 Buford: Softball (Fastpitch) 2013 Buford: Softball (Fastpitch) 2014 Buford: Softball (Fastpitch) 2015 Buford: Softball (Fastpitch) 2016 Buford: Softball (Fastpitch) 2017 Buford: Softball (Fastpitch) 2020 Buford: Basketball (Girls) 1971 Cairo: Track and Field (Boys) 1972 Cairo: Track and Field (Boys) 1973 Cairo: Track and Field (Boys) 2018 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2019 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2020 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2021 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2022 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2023 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2024 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2025 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2026 Camden County: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 1958 Carrollton: Track and Field (Boys) 1959 Carrollton: Track and Field (Boys) 1960 Carrollton: Track and Field (Boys) 1983 Carrollton: Track and Field (Boys) 2007 Collins Hill: Cross Country (Girls) 2008 Collins Hill: Cross Country (Girls) 2009 Collins Hill: Cross Country (Girls) 2011 Collins Hill: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2012 Collins Hill: Wrestling (Traditional) 1948 Columbus: Golf (Boys) 2002 Columbus: Golf (Girls) 2003 Columbus: Golf (Girls) 2005 Commerce: Cheerleading 2017 Commerce: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2018 Commerce: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2019 Commerce: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2020 Commerce: Wrestling (Traditional) 1995 Creekside: Riflery (Air Rifle) 1996 Creekside: Riflery (Air Rifle) 2000 Darlington: Cross Country (Girls) 2001 Darlington: Cross Country (Girls) 1967 Dykes: Cross Country (Boys) 1968 Dykes: Cross Country (Boys) 2010 Eagle’s Landing Christian: Softball (Fastpitch) 2019 Eagle’s Landing Christian: Football 2020 Eagle’s Landing Christian: Football 1990 Fitzgerald: Track and Field (Boys) 2013 Gilmer: Wrestling (Duals) 2014 Gilmer: Wrestling (Duals) 2015 Gilmer: Wrestling (Duals) 2016 Gilmer: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2007 Glynn Academy: Golf (Girls) 1985 Gordon: Cross Country (Boys) 1986 Gordon: Cross Country (Boys) 2014 Gordon Lee: Softball (Fastpitch) 2019 Gordon Lee: Softball (Fastpitch) 2020 Gordon Lee: Cheerleading 2020 Gordon Lee: Softball (Fastpitch) 2021 Gordon Lee: Cheerleading 2021 Gordon Lee: Softball (Fastpitch) 2022 Gordon Lee: Cheerleading 2008 Greater Atlanta Christian: Tennis (Boys) 1980 Hardaway: Golf (Boys) 1992 Hart County: Basketball (Girls) 1993 Hart County: Basketball (Girls) 1994 Hart County: Basketball (Girls) 1955 Jeff Davis: Basketball (Girls) 2004 Jefferson: Wrestling (Traditional) 2005 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2006 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2007 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2008 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2009 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2010 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2011 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2012 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2013 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2014 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2015 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2016 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2017 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2018 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2019 Jefferson: Wrestling (Duals/Traditional) 2019 Johns Creek: Golf (Boys) 2024 Johns Creek: Swimming (Boys) 2024 Johns Creek: Tennis (Boys) 2025 Johns Creek: Swimming (Boys) 2024 Lake Oconee Academy: Golf (Girls) 2025 Lake Oconee Academy: Golf (Girls) 1974 Lakeside, DeKalb: Gymnastics (Girls) 1975 Lakeside, DeKalb: Gymnastics (Girls) 1976 Lakeside, DeKalb: Gymnastics (Girls) 1977 Lakeside, DeKalb: Gymnastics (Girls) 1978 Lakeside, DeKalb: Gymnastics (Girls) 1979 Lakeside, DeKalb: Gymnastics (Girls) 2016 Lambert: Golf (Girls) 2016 Lambert: Swimming (Girls) 2017 Lambert: Golf (Girls) 2024 Lambert: Golf (Girls) 2025 Lambert: Golf (Girls) 1999 Landmark Christian: Track and Field (Boys) 2000 Landmark Christian: Track and Field (Boys) 2001 Landmark Christian: Track and Field (Boys) 2002 Landmark Christian: Track and Field (Boys) 2003 Landmark Christian: Track and Field (Girls) 2004 Landmark Christian: Track and Field (Girls) 2005 Landmark Christian: Track and Field (Girls) 2007 Landmark Christian: Cross Country (Girls) 2008 Landmark Christian: Cross Country (Girls) 2018 Landmark Christian: Cross Country (Girls) 1928 Lanier, Macon: Basketball (Boys) 2011 Lassiter: Swimming (Girls) 2023 Lassiter: Swimming (Girls) 2024 Lassiter: Swimming (Girls) 2025 Lassiter: Swimming (Girls) 2026 Lassiter: Swimming (Girls) 1981 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1982 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1983 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1984 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1986 Lovett: Cross Country (Boys) 1990 Lovett: Cross Country (Girls) 1990 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1991 Lovett: Cross Country (Girls) 1991 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1992 Lovett: Cross Country (Boys) 1992 Lovett: Cross Country (Girls) 1992 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1993 Lovett: Cross Country (Boys) 1993 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1993 Lovett: Tennis (Girls) 1993 Lovett: Wrestling (Traditional) 1994 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 1994 Lovett: Tennis (Girls) 1994 Lovett: Wrestling (Traditional) 1995 Lovett: Tennis (Boys) 2001 Lovett: Golf (Girls) 2009 Lovett: Cross Country (Girls) 1980 Lowndes: Basketball (Girls) 2024 Marietta: Cross Country (Girls) 2025 Marietta: Cross Country (Girls) 2026 Marietta: Cross Country (Girls) 1998 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 1999 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2000 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2001 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2001 Marist: Volleyball 2002 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2002 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2003 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2003 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2004 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2004 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2005 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2005 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2006 Marist: Cross Country (Boys) 2006 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2010 Marist: Swimming (Girls) 2011 Marist: Swimming (Girls) 2012 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2013 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2014 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2015 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2015 Marist: Golf (Boys) 2016 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2016 Marist: Golf (Boys) 2017 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2017 Marist: Tennis (Boys) 2018 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2019 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2024 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 2024 Marist: Tennis (Girls) 2025 Marist: Cross Country (Girls) 1992 McEachern: Wrestling (Traditional) 1993 McEachern: Wrestling (Traditional) 1994 McEachern: Wrestling (Traditional) 1995 McEachern: Wrestling (Traditional) 2017 McEachern: Basketball (Girls) 2021 McIntosh: Volleyball 2023 McIntosh: Cheerleading 2012 Miller Grove: Basketball (Boys) 2013 Miller Grove: Basketball (Boys) 2014 Miller Grove: Basketball (Boys) 2008 Milton: Lacrosse (Girls) 2013 Milton: Lacrosse (Girls) 2014 Milton: Lacrosse (Girls) 2015 Milton: Lacrosse (Girls) 2024 Milton: Golf (Boys) 2024 Milton: Lacrosse (Girls) 2025 Milton: Lacrosse (Girls) 2012 Monroe: Track and Field (Girls) 2016 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2017 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2018 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2019 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2020 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2021 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2022 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2023 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2024 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2025 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 2026 Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading 1975 North Fulton: Cross Country (Boys) 1976 North Fulton: Cross Country (Boys) 2024 North Oconee: Golf (Girls) 2024 North Oconee: Gymnastics (Girls) 2025 North Oconee: Golf (Girls) 2011 Northgate: Cheerleading 2012 Northgate: Cheerleading 2019 Northgate: Cheerleading 2009 Northview: Tennis (Boys) 2026 Oconee County: Cross Country (Boys) 1992 Pace Academy: Cross Country (Girls) 1993 Pace Academy: Cross Country (Girls) 1994 Pace Academy: Cross Country (Girls) 2021 Pace Academy: Volleyball 2022 Pace Academy: Volleyball 2023 Pace Academy: Volleyball 2024 Pace Academy: Cross Country (Girls) 2024 Pace Academy: Volleyball 2025 Pace Academy: Volleyball 2003 Parkview: Swimming (Boys) 1962 Perry: Golf (Boys) 1963 Perry: Golf (Boys) 2019 Pierce County: Cheerleading 2020 Pierce County: Cheerleading 2025 Pierce County: Golf (Girls) 1998 Pope: Cross Country (Girls) 2002 Pope: Soccer (Girls) 2003 Pope: Softball (Slowpitch) 2004 Pope: Softball (Slowpitch) 1988 Redan: Gymnastics (Girls) 1990 Reidsville: Track and Field (Girls) 1954 Richmond Academy: Baseball 1954 Richmond Academy: Golf (Boys) 1955 Richmond Academy: Baseball 1956 Richmond Academy: Baseball 1957 Richmond Academy: Baseball 2024 Rockmart: Wrestling (Duals) 2025 Rockmart: Wrestling (Duals) 2026 Rockmart: Wrestling (Duals) 2003 Roswell: Gymnastics (Girls) 2001 Savannah Christian: Golf (Boys) 2002 Savannah Christian: Golf (Boys) 1972 Sequoyah: Gymnastics (Boys) 2018 Social Circle: Wrestling (Duals) 2019 Social Circle: Wrestling (Duals) 2026 Social Circle: Wrestling (Traditional) 2000 South Forsyth: Cheerleading 2025 Southeast Bulloch: Flag football 2014 St. Pius: Cross Country (Boys) 2015 St. Pius: Cross Country (Boys) 2016 St. Pius: Soccer (Girls) 2017 St. Pius: Soccer (Girls) 2024 Starr’s Mill: Dance 2025 Starr’s Mill: Dance 2025 Stilwell School of the Arts: Dance 1971 Taylor County: Basketball (Girls) 1972 Taylor County: Basketball (Girls) 1967 Thomas County Central: Track and Field (Boys) 1991 Tift County: Softball (Slowpitch) 2016 Towns County: Cross Country (Girls) 2017 Towns County: Cross Country (Girls) 1957 Valdosta: Golf (Boys) 1958 Valdosta: Golf (Boys) 1959 Valdosta: Golf (Boys) 2016 Vidalia: Golf (Girls) 2017 Vidalia: Golf (Girls) 1970 Walker, DeKalb: Wrestling (Traditional) 1971 Walker, DeKalb: Wrestling (Traditional) 1984 Walton: Cross Country (Boys) 1995 Walton: Tennis (Boys) 2002 Walton: Volleyball 2003 Walton: Volleyball 2007 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2008 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2009 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2010 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2011 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2014 Walton: Volleyball 2016 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2017 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2018 Walton: Tennis (Girls) 2019 Walton: Volleyball 2020 Walton: Volleyball 1977 Washington County: Track and Field (Girls) 1962 Waycross: Golf (Boys) 2008 Wesleyan: Volleyball 2011 Wesleyan: Basketball (Girls) 2012 Wesleyan: Basketball (Girls) 2013 Wesleyan: Basketball (Girls) 2024 Wesleyan: Cross Country (Girls) 2025 Wesleyan: Cross Country (Girls) 2025 Wesleyan: Softball (Fastpitch) 2026 Wesleyan: Cross Country (Girls) 2026 Wesleyan: Softball (Fastpitch) 1986 West Rome: Football 2021 Westlake: Basketball (Girls) 1961 Westminster: Swimming (Boys) 1988 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 1989 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 1990 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 1991 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 1991 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 1991 Westminster: Swimming (Boys) 1992 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 1992 Westminster: Tennis (Girls) 1993 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 1993 Westminster: Tennis (Girls) 1994 Westminster: Tennis (Girls) 1996 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 1997 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 1998 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 1998 Westminster: Wrestling (Traditional) 1999 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2000 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2000 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2000 Westminster: Tennis (Girls) 2001 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2001 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2001 Westminster: Tennis (Girls) 2002 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2002 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2002 Westminster: Tennis (Girls) 2003 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2003 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2003 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2003 Westminster: Tennis (Girls) 2004 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2004 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2004 Westminster: Swimming (Girls) 2004 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2005 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2005 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2005 Westminster: Soccer (Girls) 2005 Westminster: Swimming (Girls) 2005 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2006 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2006 Westminster: Soccer (Girls) 2006 Westminster: Swimming (Boys) 2006 Westminster: Swimming (Girls) 2006 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2006 Westminster: Volleyball 2007 Westminster: Swimming (Boys) 2007 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2008 Westminster: Swimming (Boys) 2008 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2009 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2011 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2012 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2013 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2013 Westminster: Lacrosse (Girls) 2014 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2014 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2015 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2016 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2017 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2017 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2018 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2018 Westminster: Soccer (Girls) 2019 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2019 Westminster: Soccer (Girls) 2020 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2021 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2021 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2021 Westminster: Swimming (Boys) 2021 Westminster: Swimming (Girls) 2022 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2022 Westminster: Cross Country (Girls) 2022 Westminster: Swimming (Boys) 2022 Westminster: Swimming (Girls) 2023 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2023 Westminster: Swimming (Girls) 2024 Westminster: Cross Country (Boys) 2024 Westminster: Swimming (Girls) 2024 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 2025 Westminster: Tennis (Boys) 1993 Westover: Basketball (Boys) 1985 Whigham: Track and Field (Girls) 1949 Woodward Academy: Swimming (Boys) 1950 Woodward Academy: Swimming (Boys) 1951 Woodward Academy: Swimming (Boys) 1952 Woodward Academy: Swimming (Boys) 1953 Woodward Academy: Swimming (Boys) 2005 Woodward Academy: Volleyball 2006 Woodward Academy: Volleyball 2009 Woodward Academy: Tennis (Boys)
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.