AJC Varsity Here are the 425 times a GHSA team has won 4 straight state titles More than half are in cross country, tennis or wrestling. Westminster is responsible for 79. Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley and players hold four fingers after their fourth-straight championship after their 35-31 win against Lincoln County in the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

It’s happened 425 times that a Georgia high school sports program has won four straight championships and allowed their senior classes to claim state titles all four years. Thirteen teams have a chance to join that list this month as championships are contested in track and field, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, golf and tennis.

The 425 sounds like a lot, but there have been 5,968 GHSA team champions all-time. The chances are about one in 14. And the odds go down significantly if not attending certain schools. Westminster has 79 four-peat classes across 10 sports. Other high schools that have commonly achieved it are Marist (31), Lovett (22), Jefferson (16) and Walton (15). Certain sports also lend themselves to dynasties more than others. There have been 94 four-time champions in cross country, 67 in tennis and 55 in wrestling. Those sports account for more than half the 425. Sports programs with the most four-time champions are Westminster girls cross country (20), Westminster boys cross country (18), Jefferson wrestling (16), Marist girls gross country (14), Westminster boys tennis (13), Mount Paran Christian cheerleading (11), Lovett boys tennis (10) and Marist girls tennis (10).

The most difficult sports to win four straight times are football (five), baseball (four) and basketball (five boys, 13 girls).

Bowdon became the fifth football team to win four straight last fall, joining West Rome (1982-85), Buford (2007-10) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19). ELCA gets credit for two four-peat classes because it won five straight titles. The only baseball program to win four straight state titles was Richmond Academy. An Augusta school, it won seven straight championships, leaving four perfect senior classes. Loganville missed a chance in 2020 when the GHSA canceled the spring season over COVID-19 and fell short in 2025 when beaten in the semifinals. The only boys basketball teams to have perfect senior classes are Miller Grove (2012-14), Westover (1992) and Lanier of Macon (1928). Below are three lists — one four-peats by school, one with four-peats by program and one with all 425 four-peats.