Breaking: Republican wins runoff in north-metro state Senate special election
Education
Education

MacKenzie Scott donates $70 million to support HBCUs

The money will go into an endowment fund that will help several Georgia colleges and universities.
Students walk on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta. Spelman was one of the recipients of MacKenzie Scott's donation, through the UNCF. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg 2023)

Credit: Bloomberg photo by Elijah Nouvelage

Credit: Bloomberg photo by Elijah Nouvelage

Students walk on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta. Spelman was one of the recipients of MacKenzie Scott's donation, through the UNCF. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg 2023)
By
4 hours ago

Five of Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities will soon reap the benefits of a $70 million donation given to the UNCF, formerly known as the United Negro College Fund.

The donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will be invested in a UNCF pooled endowment fund that is designed to bring long-term financial stability to its 37 member institutions.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has been a major financial contributor to HBCUs, including those in Georgia. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“Today’s gift means that our institutions will see a transformative impact on their endowments, resources that are desperately needed,” Clark Atlanta University President George T. French, Jr. said in a statement. “HBCU endowments are significantly smaller than those of predominately white institutions (PWIs), so this infusion of permanent capital will be game-changing for our schools and our students.”

Scott has been a major financial contributor to HBCUs, including those in Georgia. In July 2020, she gave Morehouse and Spelman $20 million each, and then in December 2020, she gave CAU $15 million. The schools said they used the money to fund scholarships, boost their endowments and for the construction of new buildings.

Explore5 years later, what’s become of MacKenzie Scott’s $55M gifts to Atlanta HBCUs?

Scott’s latest gift will bring the UNCF closer to meeting its $370 million goal for the endowment fund. Each member school — which in Georgia includes CAU, the Interdenominational Theological Center, Morehouse, Spelman and Paine colleges — will receive a $5 million stake. The UNCF will then work with each school to help them raise an additional $5 million for the fund, ultimately giving the schools a $10 million stake.

The UNCF says the funds will be managed in perpetuity with annual distributions at a 4% payout rate. Effectively, money earned through the pooled investments will be split among the schools. Last year, the fund earned $4 million, according to the UNCF. Next year it expects to nearly double that amount.

The UNCF estimates each participating member will receive annual disbursements ranging from $820,000 to $1.9 million. The average endowment of UNCF member HBCUs would increase from $15.9 million today to $25.9 million, according to the organization.

“The more money we raise, the more we put in the endowment, the bigger check (members) get,” UNCF president and CEO Michael L. Lomax told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Money is the mother’s milk of education, and we just need more mother’s milk.”

Michael Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, announces a $100 million dollar grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. at Clark Atlanta University on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin/AJC).

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Large endowments can enable universities to conduct more research, construct new buildings and offer more financial aid to needy students. Lomax noted Emory University’s announcement last week that it would give free tuition to students whose families make less than $200,000 was made possible through Emory’s endowment, valued at $11.5 billion.

HBCU endowments trail endowments at non-HBCUs by at least 70%, according to the UNCF. Howard University is the only HBCU with an endowment exceeding $1 billion, said Lomax. Morehouse has an endowment of about $275 million, the Atlanta HBCU has reported.

“Spelman has over a half-billion-dollar endowment, but some have less than a $5 million endowment,” said Lomax, noting that HBCUs frequently enroll low-income students. “We’re going to be able to help students with family incomes less than $20,000 or $30,000 or $40,000 per year.”

The UNCF already sends payments to its member institutions twice a year. With the fully funded endowment, it expects to be able to provide them with higher payments, plus an additional payment later in the year.

The pooled endowment — through which, Lomax said, schools will have access to more advantageous investment opportunities than they would if investing their smaller, individual endowments — can be a tool to close the racial wealth gap.

“You hear so much in the Black community of closing the family wealth gap,” said Lomax. “That’s what we’re trying to help build: wealth. So these HBCUs can have more resources to do what they do.”

About the Author

Jason Armesto is the higher education reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

Keep Reading

HBCUs nationally will get $438 million, according to the UNCF, previously known as the United Negro College Fund. Georgia has 10 historically Black colleges and universities. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta HBCUs win millions from White House — but it could be at others’ expense

The additional allocation from the Trump administration will bring federal HBCU funding to a total of more than $1.34 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000

Starting next academic year, Emory University will be tuition-free for undergraduates whose families earn less than $200,000, a move that could help hundreds of students.

Fulton Housing Authority pushes reform, but lawsuits expose old wounds

The Fulton Housing Authority is under federal review and facing lawsuits from former staff after years of financial mismanagement and leadership turnover.

The Latest

Emory students and staff arrange themselves before their 2022 commencement ceremony. Emory ranked higher than any Georgia school on U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings in the national universities category. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia schools crack top 100 of U.S. News college rankings

Kirk shooting should make colleges rethink event security, experts say

Two Cobb teachers gone, others on leave for Charlie Kirk social media posts

Featured

A electronic billboard showing Apalachee High School students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall is seen at a vigil at Jug Tavern Park in Winder on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE

Families of Apalachee victims plan $25M suits, say school ignored warning signs

The families of Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teacher Richard Aspinwall intend to file suit, with the Angulo and Schermerhorn families asking for $25 million.

Three Georgia schools crack top 100 of U.S. News college rankings

Several Georgia schools find themselves among the nation’s top 100 universities, and Spelman College was named the nation’s top historically Black college and university.

Bert Weiss is retiring ‘The Bert Show’ after 25 years: ‘I am at peace’

Weiss, who recently got engaged, wants to travel and live his life in a way he hasn’t been able to because of show responsibilities.