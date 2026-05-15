Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about information security, taxes and political divisions. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)

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Canvas hack puts spotlight on funding cuts As both a taxpayer and an educator affected by the recent hacking of the Canvas system (“Canvas hack puts thousands of Georgia students at risk,” May 11), I can’t help but recall that it was mere weeks ago that our lawmakers cut funding to public colleges and universities. This cut was at least partially justified on the basis that online courses cost less to deliver than those in brick-and-mortar buildings.

I wonder — will legislators be revisiting that decision in light of new concerns about data protection and the need for more secure delivery systems, or are they unavailable for comment now that they’ve secured their bona fides for the primary season? ALEXIS HENSHAW, ELLENWOOD Reduced income tax is still too much Cutting Georgia’s income tax to 4.9% is too little, too late for us.

A few years ago, my wife and I bought a second home in Florida. A couple of years ago, we got tired of Georgia income taxes and moved our residency to Florida, where our income tax is zero.

We still pay our “fair share” via sales tax. We also sold off all of our Georgia investments. We are very happy with our decisions. JIM CONWAY, BRADENTON, FLA. Who is protecting Fulton’s 2020 ballots? I am a resident of Fulton County and voted in the 2020 election. Where are the ballots? What personal information is on them? Who is protecting the ballots from manipulation? These questions have not been addressed since they were confiscated by the FBI, a protected organization by our current administration. Many Fulton residents want to know!

STEPHANIE WAHL, ROSWELL Democrats are unified in their view of Trump In his story of the AJC poll’s findings regarding attitudes toward President Donald Trump, politics reporter Greg Bluestein is certainly correct to emphasize the vast divide between supporters of the two parties (“Georgia’s midterm voters are worlds apart. But neither group can decide,” May 6). However, he does not elaborate on what may be the most important finding of the poll: Democratic voters are much more unified in their view of the president than Republican voters. It is very significant that 17% of Republican voters disapprove of Trump’s performance as president, including 12% who strongly disapprove. That compares with only 2% of Democratic voters who approve and only 1% who strongly approve. These differences suggest to me that there is a greater potential for defections on the Republican side in the upcoming elections.