Opinion Support immigrant entrepreneurs. They’re key to sustaining Georgia’s growth. Small Business Administration’s new policy to ban lawful noncitizens from getting loans hampers economic development. A pedestrian approaches Buford Highway — famed for being metro Atlanta’s corridor of immigrant businesses — near North East Plaza. Georgia has built an environment where businesses of all sizes can succeed, guest columnist Veronica Maldonado-Torres writes. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Veronica Maldonado-Torres – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Georgia did not become the No. 1 state for business by accident. That distinction reflects years of intentional, pro-business policymaking that has allowed industries across our state to grow and compete. From strategic infrastructure investments to strong public-private partnerships and streamlined permitting, Georgia has built an environment where businesses of all sizes can succeed. This foundation has positioned our state as a national model for economic growth and competitiveness.

That is why recent developments related to Small Business Administration loan eligibility for Legal Permanent Residents (green-card holders) have raised significant concerns among Georgia’s business community. Any limitation on access to SBA-backed capital for this group would represent a meaningful shift — one that could have real consequences for small business formation and expansion across our state. Immigrants make up fifth of Georgia business owners Veronica Maldonado-Torres is the president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy) SBA loans are not handouts. They are essential financial tools that provide entrepreneurs with access to startup and growth capital at reasonable rates. For many small business owners, access to these loans determines whether a business can expand — or, in some cases, remain operational. Across the United States, immigrants play a critical role in entrepreneurship and job creation. They represent nearly 23% of all entrepreneurs nationwide, despite making up a smaller share of the population (13.9%). More than 3.2 million immigrant-owned businesses generate approximately $110 billion in annual business income and employ over 8 million people across the country. In Georgia, that impact is deeply embedded in our economy. Immigrants represent nearly 20% of business owners and are part of a workforce of more than 900,000 individuals contributing an estimated $48 billion in personal income. Their businesses create jobs, strengthen supply chains and invest in the long-term vitality of our communities. SBA loans are not handouts. They are essential financial tools that provide entrepreneurs with access to startup and growth capital at reasonable rates. For many small business owners, access to these loans determines whether a business can expand — or, in some cases, remain operational. Across the United States, immigrants play a critical role in entrepreneurship and job creation. They represent nearly 23% of all entrepreneurs nationwide, despite making up a smaller share of the population (13.9%). More than 3.2 million immigrant-owned businesses generate approximately $110 billion in annual business income and employ over 8 million people across the country. In Georgia, that impact is deeply embedded in our economy. Immigrants represent nearly 20% of business owners and are part of a workforce of more than 900,000 individuals contributing an estimated $48 billion in personal income. Their businesses create jobs, strengthen supply chains and invest in the long-term vitality of our communities. When access to capital becomes uncertain or restricted, the consequences are immediate. Expansion plans are delayed. Hiring slows. Investment decisions are postponed. Over time, that uncertainty can weaken economic momentum — not just for individual businesses, but for entire sectors.

For many small businesses, particularly those that are family-run, access to capital is foundational. In mixed-status households, where business partners or family members may hold different immigration statuses, even minor shifts in eligibility can introduce significant operational risk. These dynamics make long-term planning more complex and, in some cases, less feasible.

Keeping a competitive edge requires access to opportunity At the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, we work closely with entrepreneurs who are actively building, hiring and contributing to our state’s prosperity. In recent weeks, many have expressed growing concern about their ability to access capital and sustain growth in an already challenging financial environment. These concerns are not theoretical. When businesses face barriers to financing or workforce stability, the ripple effects are felt across local economies. Workforce shortages increase. Operational costs rise. Growth slows. Communities ultimately bear the impact. Maintaining Georgia’s competitive edge requires a continued focus on policies that support economic stability, workforce continuity and access to opportunity. Programs that enable businesses to secure talent and access capital — whether for long-standing community members or high-skilled professionals — are essential components of a strong business environment. Protecting Georgia’s pro-business climate means ensuring that entrepreneurs have the tools, workforce and stability needed to succeed. When our small businesses succeed, Georgia succeeds.