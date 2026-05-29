Food & Dining Juneteenth celebrations, summer festivals and more Atlanta food events this June Get tickets to a New South chef collective dinner, a Juneteenth cookout at Marcus Bar & Grille and more Sandy Springs' Food That Rocks festival on June 4 will feature all-inclusive tastings from local restaurants. (Courtesy of Food That Rocks)

By Olivia Wakim 24 minutes ago Share

This June in metro Atlanta, find food- and drink-focused things to do, like a pop-up previewing a new wine bar, a brunch-themed supper club with Korean influences and a family-friendly summer bash in Dunwoody. Here’s our running lineup of food-related things to do:

Food That Rocks 2026 Taste of Atlanta will present this all-inclusive tasting event at City Springs where guests can sample food from more than 25 restaurants along with cocktails, beer and wine. There will be music, chef meet-and-greets and sponsor activities. Participating restaurants include Sunnyside Pizzeria, Tre Vele, Nonna Dora and Cubano’s ATL. 7-10 p.m. June 4. $85-$135 per person. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. foodthatrocks.org Under Pressure pop-up Under Pressure Wine, a new wine bar coming to Sandy Springs, will collaborate with Brush Sushi for an evening of wine pairings by owners Juan Fernando Cortes and Adam M. Berlin alongside bites from chef Jason Liang. There will also be vinyl DJs playing ‘80s classics. 6-10 p.m. June 4. 3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, opentable.com/r/brush-sushi-atlanta

Summer Jam The High Street development in Dunwoody will host this Summer Jam on the Green with live music, entertainment, treats and activities like face painting, a balloon artist, a bubble house and a complimentary funnel cake station. 1-3 p.m. June 6. 101 High St., Atlanta. highstreetatlanta.com/ Owner of Berens Frozen Custard, Mark Berens, poses for a portrait outside of his shop in Grayson, GA, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC) Berens Frozen Custard anniversary Family-owned custard shop Berens Frozen Custard will celebrate its 50th birthday with a community party filled with face painting, 50-cent kids cones (a throwback to the shop’s original prices) and birthday cake. Both of its locations in Grayson and Lawrenceville will participate in the festivities, but the Grayson outpost will see the majority of the planned events. Noon-5 p.m. June 6. 420 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-709-6052. 156 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 470-359-7196, berenscustard.com

Liberty & Legacy: An All-American Dinner Series Epicurean Hotel in Atlanta will join in a multicity culinary collaboration dinner honoring 250 years of American service with a coursed menu created by the Epicurean chef highlighting regional flavors. Proceeds from the dinner series will benefit Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit that works to empower U.S. service members, veterans and their spouses to succeed in the workforce. The Atlanta dinner includes courses modeled after different eras of American history. 6:30-9 p.m. June 6. $250 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com Korean-ish Brunch Party The Smoking Tiger Club will partner with Atlanta-based Banner Butter for a brunch party featuring spins on Korean dishes using Banner’s local, small-batch butter. Expect menu items like a tamago salad sandwich, a potato rosti and a black sesame Danish, plus lattes by Postern Coffee and a mimosa bar. Noon. June 7. $52 per person. 26th St. NW, Atlanta. hotplate.com/smokingtigerclub Flavors of Jalisco Patria Mezcaleria will celebrate soccer season with a tequila tasting dinner featuring a five-course menu paired with four tastes of tequila and a welcome cocktail.

7 p.m. June 12. $60 per person. 1777 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/patria-mezcaleria-atlanta The New South Join this Black Atlanta chef collective at Southern National for a family style dinner celebrating Juneteenth and hosted by chef Carlos Granderson. The collective is comprised of a variety of Atlanta chefs including Gary Caldwell, Robert Butts, Demetrius Brown and pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason. 5-9 p.m. June 14. $180 per person. 72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. tinyurl.com/NewSouthDinnerSoNat Summer Bully Bash Confab Kitchen & Bar in Brookhaven is partnering with Braveheart Bulliez Rescue for this summer festival that raises funds for dogs in need. Guests can expect live music, local vendors, silent auction items and games, along with food and drinks from Confab available to purchase. 6-9 p.m. June 18. 1350 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. facebook.com/confab

Juneteenth Celebration Celebrate Juneteenth in Old Fourth Ward with a summer cookout featuring local Black-owned companies and DJs. The party will take place at Marcus Bar & Grille with fried catfish, smoked jerk chicken, prime beef hot links, crab-topped fried green tomatoes and the Edgewood Freeze, a frozen cocktail with reposado tequila and orange liqueur. 5-11 p.m. June 19. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. marcusbarandgrille.com/happenings Head to Palo Santo in June for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo) House Brew Party Palo Santo will hold its next daytime House Brew Party, an event that blends music and wellness. Attendees can expect caffeinated beverages, food from Palo Santo, cocktails and DJs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20. 955 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. posh.vip/e/-house-brew-90-the-coffee-experience