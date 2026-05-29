Juneteenth celebrations, summer festivals and more Atlanta food events this June

This June in metro Atlanta, find food- and drink-focused things to do, like a pop-up previewing a new wine bar, a brunch-themed supper club with Korean influences and a family-friendly summer bash in Dunwoody.
Here’s our running lineup of food-related things to do:
Food That Rocks 2026
Taste of Atlanta will present this all-inclusive tasting event at City Springs where guests can sample food from more than 25 restaurants along with cocktails, beer and wine. There will be music, chef meet-and-greets and sponsor activities. Participating restaurants include Sunnyside Pizzeria, Tre Vele, Nonna Dora and Cubano’s ATL.
7-10 p.m. June 4. $85-$135 per person. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. foodthatrocks.org
Under Pressure pop-up
Under Pressure Wine, a new wine bar coming to Sandy Springs, will collaborate with Brush Sushi for an evening of wine pairings by owners Juan Fernando Cortes and Adam M. Berlin alongside bites from chef Jason Liang. There will also be vinyl DJs playing ‘80s classics.
The High Street development in Dunwoody will host this Summer Jam on the Green with live music, entertainment, treats and activities like face painting, a balloon artist, a bubble house and a complimentary funnel cake station.
Owner of Berens Frozen Custard, Mark Berens, poses for a portrait outside of his shop in Grayson, GA, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
Berens Frozen Custard anniversary
Family-owned custard shop Berens Frozen Custard will celebrate its 50th birthday with a community party filled with face painting, 50-cent kids cones (a throwback to the shop’s original prices) and birthday cake. Both of its locations in Grayson and Lawrenceville will participate in the festivities, but the Grayson outpost will see the majority of the planned events.
Noon-5 p.m. June 6. 420 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-709-6052. 156 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 470-359-7196, berenscustard.com
Liberty & Legacy: An All-American Dinner Series
Epicurean Hotel in Atlanta will join in a multicity culinary collaboration dinner honoring 250 years of American service with a coursed menu created by the Epicurean chef highlighting regional flavors. Proceeds from the dinner series will benefit Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit that works to empower U.S. service members, veterans and their spouses to succeed in the workforce. The Atlanta dinner includes courses modeled after different eras of American history.
The Smoking Tiger Club will partner with Atlanta-based Banner Butter for a brunch party featuring spins on Korean dishes using Banner’s local, small-batch butter. Expect menu items like a tamago salad sandwich, a potato rosti and a black sesame Danish, plus lattes by Postern Coffee and a mimosa bar.
Join this Black Atlanta chef collective at Southern National for a family style dinner celebrating Juneteenth and hosted by chef Carlos Granderson. The collective is comprised of a variety of Atlanta chefs including Gary Caldwell, Robert Butts, Demetrius Brown and pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason.
Confab Kitchen & Bar in Brookhaven is partnering with Braveheart Bulliez Rescue for this summer festival that raises funds for dogs in need. Guests can expect live music, local vendors, silent auction items and games, along with food and drinks from Confab available to purchase.
Celebrate Juneteenth in Old Fourth Ward with a summer cookout featuring local Black-owned companies and DJs. The party will take place at Marcus Bar & Grille with fried catfish, smoked jerk chicken, prime beef hot links, crab-topped fried green tomatoes and the Edgewood Freeze, a frozen cocktail with reposado tequila and orange liqueur.
Cobb Travel & Tourism will host this weeklong celebration during which foodies can redeem digital coupons for meal deals at participating restaurants in the area. Diners can sign up for these deals online.
Marcus Bar & Grille will continue its collaborative Vinyl Sessions series with a five-course vegan menu from executive chef Gary Caldwell and vegan chef Keisa Calloway, also known as Vintage Vegan. Find dishes like watermelon gazpacho, Maryland lion cake, oyster mushroom pot roast and chocolate mousse.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.