The ultimate weekend checklist: 10 metro Atlanta events you need to check out
A ‘Do Not Disturb’ wellness festival, a classic tale at a classic venue, a boisterous murder mystery on stage, a ‘Toddler Takeover’ at the Alliance Theatre and more ...
Make a colorful lantern and then march with it in the Duluth Lantern Parade through the city's downtown. (Courtesy of Duluth Lantern Parade)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
25 minutes ago
Watch out now. Metro Atlanta is turning up the heat with this weekend’s lineup of events. Here are 10 ways to do something different and dive into all Atlanta has to offer.
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Grab your besties and your lawn chairs for a free outdoor movie night at Atlantic Station. Enjoy a special viewing of “The Farewell” in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Smyrna’s newest splash pad is the perfect place to cool down this weekend. This spot offers families a refreshing escape from the summer heat with several interactive water features and fun for all ages.
This family-friendly event at Southwest Arts Center invites local artists, students and community members to enjoy a fun-filled day packed with live music, food trucks, interactive art stations and plenty of hands-on activities.
This one-of-a-kind experience at the Yard at Ponce City Market is all about wellness and movement. Stretch your body, connect with other participants and enjoy complimentary Sweetgreen bowls and Beauty Water.