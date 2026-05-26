AA Weekend Picks

The ultimate weekend checklist: 10 metro Atlanta events you need to check out

A ‘Do Not Disturb’ wellness festival, a classic tale at a classic venue, a boisterous murder mystery on stage, a ‘Toddler Takeover’ at the Alliance Theatre and more ...
Make a colorful lantern and then march with it in the Duluth Lantern Parade through the city's downtown. (Courtesy of Duluth Lantern Parade)
Make a colorful lantern and then march with it in the Duluth Lantern Parade through the city's downtown. (Courtesy of Duluth Lantern Parade)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
25 minutes ago

Watch out now. Metro Atlanta is turning up the heat with this weekend’s lineup of events. Here are 10 ways to do something different and dive into all Atlanta has to offer.

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‘Hot Jambalaya’

With hilarious improv, unexpected plot twists and a cast of charming characters, this murder mystery show at Horizon Theatre Company will have you laughing and guessing all night long.

Location: Little Five Points - 1083 Austin Ave NE; Date: Now-June 21; Admission: $40 and up; Time: Show times vary, see website; Website: horizontheatre.com

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Watch the all-time classic “Beauty and the Beast” come to life at the Fox Theatre.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 660 Peachtree St NE; Date: May 26-31; Admission: $70 and up; Time: Show times vary, see website; Website: foxtheatre.org

Screen on the Green: ‘The Farewell’

Grab your besties and your lawn chairs for a free outdoor movie night at Atlantic Station. Enjoy a special viewing of “The Farewell” in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Location: Atlantic Station - 1380 Atlantic Dr NW; Date: May 28; Admission: Free; Time: 7-9 p.m.; Website: atlanticstation.com

Splash Pad at River Line Park

Smyrna’s newest splash pad is the perfect place to cool down this weekend. This spot offers families a refreshing escape from the summer heat with several interactive water features and fun for all ages.

Location: Smryna - 6043 Oakdale Rd; Date: May 28-September 7; Admission: $3 (children), $4 (adults); Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: smyrnasplash.connectngo.com

Duluth Lantern Parade

Families can bring handcrafted lanterns, celebrate as the sun sets, then parade together in downtown Duluth.

Location: Duluth - 3167 Main St; Date: May 29; Admission: Free; Time: 5-9:30 p.m.; Website: duluthga.net

Chalk the Block

This family-friendly event at Southwest Arts Center invites local artists, students and community members to enjoy a fun-filled day packed with live music, food trucks, interactive art stations and plenty of hands-on activities.

Location: Southwest Atlanta - 915 New Hope Rd SW; Date: May 30; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Website: atldistrict.com

Silent Disco

Put your headphones on and dance the night away at Punch Bowl Social. It’s an evening of good music, games, cocktails and more.

Location: Cobb - 875 Battery Ave SE; Date: May 30; Admission: $12.82; Time: 9 p.m. to midnight; Website: eventbrite.com

Do Not Disturb Summer Wellness Festival

This one-of-a-kind experience at the Yard at Ponce City Market is all about wellness and movement. Stretch your body, connect with other participants and enjoy complimentary Sweetgreen bowls and Beauty Water.

Location: Old Fourth Ward - 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE; Date: May 30; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Website: posh.vip

Alliance Theatre Toddler Takeover

Bring the family for an exciting day dedicated to the little ones at the Woodruff Arts Center. Enjoy arts and crafts, special performances and tons of activities that will keep everyone busy.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 1280 Peachtree St NE; Date: May 30-31; Admission: $25; Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Website: alliancetheatre.org

‘Basura’ A New Musical

Inspired by a true story, this beautiful musical brings powerful storytelling and creative visuals to life at Alliance Theatre.

Location: Midtown Atlanta - 1280 Peachtree St NE; Date: May 30-July 12; Admission: $25 and up; Time: Show times vary, see website; Website: alliancetheatre.org

About the Author

Kayla Rivera

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