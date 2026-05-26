The ultimate weekend checklist: 10 metro Atlanta events you need to check out

A message from this week’s sponsor, Flexcar

Skip the long-term contracts and dealership hassle with Flexcar — the first and only month-to-month car lease designed for modern life. One simple monthly payment includes your vehicle, insurance, routine maintenance and roadside assistance, so you can spend less time managing the details and more time enjoying the drive.

Whether you’re commuting into the city, planning weekend road trips or simply looking for a more flexible alternative to traditional leasing, Flexcar makes it easy to drive on your terms. Swap vehicles when your needs change or return your car anytime without being locked into a multi-year commitment.

With locations across Atlanta and an easy online sign-up process, getting started takes just minutes. Plus, members can unlock perks like gas savings and loyalty rewards along the way.

New customers can get $50 off their first month with code ACCESSATL.

Learn more at Flexcar.com