Arts & Entertainment

Atlanta singer Peabo Bryson under medical care following stroke

The iconic balladeer is best known for songs ‘A Whole New World’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast.’
Peabo Bryson, as seen in 2024, most recently performed in metro Atlanta on May 2 with Jeffrey Osborne in Fayetteville. (Courtesy)
Peabo Bryson, as seen in 2024, most recently performed in metro Atlanta on May 2 with Jeffrey Osborne in Fayetteville. (Courtesy)
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46 minutes ago

Legendary R&B singer Peabo Bryson is under medical care following a stroke, a representative for Bryson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bryson, who has lived in Atlanta for over five decades, suffered the stroke Thursday.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together,” the singer’s rep shared in a statement via email. “The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

The spokesperson didn’t share further details.

The singer is best known for his duets “A Whole New World” (with Regina Belle) and “Beauty and the Beast” (with Celine Dion) — winning Grammy awards for both.

The Cobb County resident performed one of his most recent metro Atlanta shows May 2: a co-headlining concert with Jeffrey Osborne in Fayetteville.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson in Greenville, South Carolina, the 75-year-old moved to Atlanta in the 1970s.

“Atlanta was just a very progressive city and a little melting pot,” Bryson told the AJC in 2024. “There’s a kind of inherent fairness and acceptance, right in the heart of the South.”

In 2019, he had a mild heart attack and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

This is a developing story and the AJC will provide updates.

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

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