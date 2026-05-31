Arts & Entertainment Atlanta singer Peabo Bryson under medical care following stroke The iconic balladeer is best known for songs ‘A Whole New World’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Peabo Bryson, as seen in 2024, most recently performed in metro Atlanta on May 2 with Jeffrey Osborne in Fayetteville. (Courtesy)

By DeAsia Paige 46 minutes ago Share

Legendary R&B singer Peabo Bryson is under medical care following a stroke, a representative for Bryson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bryson, who has lived in Atlanta for over five decades, suffered the stroke Thursday.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together,” the singer’s rep shared in a statement via email. “The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.” The spokesperson didn’t share further details. The singer is best known for his duets “A Whole New World” (with Regina Belle) and “Beauty and the Beast” (with Celine Dion) — winning Grammy awards for both. The Cobb County resident performed one of his most recent metro Atlanta shows May 2: a co-headlining concert with Jeffrey Osborne in Fayetteville.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson in Greenville, South Carolina, the 75-year-old moved to Atlanta in the 1970s.