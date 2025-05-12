Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Why Atlanta-based CBS soap ‘Beyond the Gates’ got a second season

Ratings are keeping CBS and Paramount+ happy.
"Beyond The Gates" has been given a second season. Pictured: RhonniRose Mantilla as Chelsea Hamilton, Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree, Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree. (Courtesy of CBS)

Credit: CBS

Credit: CBS

"Beyond The Gates" has been given a second season. Pictured: RhonniRose Mantilla as Chelsea Hamilton, Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree, Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree. (Courtesy of CBS)
By
1 hour ago

In an age of shrinking audiences for broadcast networks, CBS took a big swing by launching the daytime soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” which has been shooting in Atlanta since last fall and debuted on the network in February.

So far, CBS has hit a home run. The drama, according to Nielsen, is beating ABC’s long-standing soap “General Hospital” by 7% among women 25 to 54, their key target audience. (Both air at 2 p.m. daily.)

“Beyond the Gates” is also up 67% from what it replaced a year earlier, “The Talk,” based on multi-platform measurements, including viewership on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The network did not release how many unique viewers the show attracts on any given day.

ExploreAJC's behind the scenes look at why CBS took a massive gamble on 'Beyond the Gates'

The soap, set fictionally in Maryland, focuses on a wealthy African American family that is grappling with an array of secrets, betrayals and deceit inherent in the genre.

It’s the first new daytime soap opera any network has tried to launch in more than a quarter century and the first one in which most of the lead actors are Black. The executive producers and several of the actors (Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix) have extensive soap opera backgrounds, enabling the series to quickly hook fans seeking something new.

For Atlanta’s hurting TV and film community, this show’s survival is important because it is one of the few productions that shoots all year round, generating 250-plus hourlong episodes per year. This provides full-time work for 200 crew members, actors and producers in a world that is packed with gig jobs.

And if a soap opera gains enough traction, it could survive for years and, in some cases, decades. “General Hospital,” for instance, debuted in 1963.

The series shoots at two-year-old Assembly Studios in Doraville, which uses space that was once a General Motors plant off Buford Highway and I-285.

ExploreAssembly Studios boosts Gray Media as turbulence hits entertainment

“I am thrilled,” said Hilton Howell, head of Atlanta-based Gray Television, which owns Assembly, in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday after the news came out. “I am very happy it airs on our CBS stations nationwide and proud it is filmed at Assembly. It’s a great show with an exceptional cast.”

This is also the first broadcast network soap opera that was not shot in either New York City or Los Angeles.

Currently, there are five active daytime soap operas in the United States: “Beyond the Gates,” CBS’s “The Young and The Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” which has been on Peacock since 2022 after airing for 57 years on NBC.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

The Latest

Among notable films and TV shows set in Atlanta: "Gone with the Wind" (1939), AMC's "The Walking Dead" (2010-2022) and "Baby Driver" (2017).

Credit: MOVIE POSTERS

20 of the most memorable TV shows, films that are set in Atlanta

CONCERT REVIEW: Billy Idol, Joan Jett make a perfect pairing

Kerry Washington strikes hard, nails her own stunts in ‘Shadow Force’

Featured

A sign announcing a home for sale is posted outside a home Feb. 1, 2024, in Acworth. Metro Atlanta saw a 4% decrease in April home sales compared to April 2024. (Mike Stewart/AP 2024)

Credit: AP

You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.

The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller

Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program

The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.

1h ago

Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.