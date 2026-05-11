BravesVision launch paying off, with more to come, Braves CEO says

As a business venture, BravesVision has started well, according to the reports given on a quarterly earnings call for Atlanta Braves Holdings on Monday morning.
“I want to emphasize, from an economics perspective, at this point in time we can safely say that we’re going to meet or exceed the economics (of the previous broadcast agreement with FanDuel Sports Network),” Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO, said on the call. “Which, unto itself, it’s a pretty large statement that we can make.”
Through the network, the team has produced and distributed its own programming through cable providers and its own direct-to-consumer digital streaming service.
“We were able to accomplish in an incredibly short amount of time something that most organizations would take a year or more to develop,” Terry McGuirk, chair, president and CEO of Braves Holdings, said in a statement.
On the call, executives said that they were working through how to best share financial details of BravesVision’s economics.
“We expect to have more clarity on that when we report our second-quarter earnings,” said Jill Robinson, team CFO and treasurer.
Schiller also said that the team is working to expand programming for BravesVision beyond the present offerings of the pregame show, the game itself and the postgame show.
Braves Holdings continued to reap revenues from its real-estate portfolio.
Mixed-use development revenue increased 41% from the first quarter of 2025 to the first three months of 2026, from $18.6 million to $26.3 million. Robinson attributed the growth to leasing income from Pennant Park, an office park adjacent to The Battery that was acquired in April 2025. The revenue for the same period in 2024 was $15.1 million.
Baseball-related income was up sharply, from $28.6 million to $45.8 million, although that was primarily because the team played five home games in March this year after playing none in that month in 2025.
The team’s operating income was a loss of $41.3 million, an improvement from a loss of $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $52.4 million.
The team’s BATRA stock opened Monday on the NASDAQ at $54.90, close to its all-time peak (reached last week at $55.34) since it began trading in July 2023. It was down to $52.71 at noon ET.
McGuirk hailed the team’s strong start, which completed its own first quarter — the 40-game mark — Saturday. After Sunday’s road win against the Dodgers, the Braves held the best record in baseball at 28-13.
“(President of baseball operations and general manager) Alex Anthopoulos has put together an exceptional roster and our new manager, Walt Weiss, is bringing a competitive spirit and enthusiasm that is working well with the players in the clubhouse,” McGuirk said in his opening statement. “As we’ve said on a number of occasions, our ultimate goal every year is to compete for and win another World Series for our fans. This start puts us in outstanding position to continue focusing on the playoffs, which is the first step on that championship journey.”
At the beginning of the call, McGuirk took time to note and commemorate the recent deaths of former owner Ted Turner and legendary manager Bobby Cox. At the end of the call, McGuirk said that there will be a tribute for both men before Tuesday’s home game against the Chicago Cubs.
“We love Bobby,” McGuirk said. “He’s one of our icons and every player who ever played for him would walk across hot coals for him. He’s an amazing guy and we’ll be honoring him further as the season goes on.”
Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.
Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.