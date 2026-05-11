Atlanta Braves BravesVision launch paying off, with more to come, Braves CEO says ‘We were able to accomplish in an incredibly short amount of time something that most organizations would take a year or more to develop,’ he notes on earnings call. A BravesVision camera follows the action during the Braves' opening day game against the Royals at Truist Park on March 27, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

As a business venture, BravesVision has started well, according to the reports given on a quarterly earnings call for Atlanta Braves Holdings on Monday morning. “I want to emphasize, from an economics perspective, at this point in time we can safely say that we’re going to meet or exceed the economics (of the previous broadcast agreement with FanDuel Sports Network),” Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO, said on the call. “Which, unto itself, it’s a pretty large statement that we can make.”

Braves Holdings, which consists of the baseball team and mixed-use development The Battery Atlanta, officially launched its own broadcast network Feb. 24 after leaving Main Street Sports Group, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network, because of its financial instability. Through the network, the team has produced and distributed its own programming through cable providers and its own direct-to-consumer digital streaming service. “We were able to accomplish in an incredibly short amount of time something that most organizations would take a year or more to develop,” Terry McGuirk, chair, president and CEO of Braves Holdings, said in a statement. On the call, executives said that they were working through how to best share financial details of BravesVision’s economics.

“We expect to have more clarity on that when we report our second-quarter earnings,” said Jill Robinson, team CFO and treasurer.

Schiller also said that the team is working to expand programming for BravesVision beyond the present offerings of the pregame show, the game itself and the postgame show. Braves Holdings continued to reap revenues from its real-estate portfolio. Mixed-use development revenue increased 41% from the first quarter of 2025 to the first three months of 2026, from $18.6 million to $26.3 million. Robinson attributed the growth to leasing income from Pennant Park, an office park adjacent to The Battery that was acquired in April 2025. The revenue for the same period in 2024 was $15.1 million. Baseball-related income was up sharply, from $28.6 million to $45.8 million, although that was primarily because the team played five home games in March this year after playing none in that month in 2025. The team’s operating income was a loss of $41.3 million, an improvement from a loss of $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $52.4 million.