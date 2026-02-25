Arts & Entertainment Another Atlanta group could be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame soon The Black Crowes are nominated for the second consecutive year. The Black Crowes rocked the Fox in 2024. They have been nominated a second time for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)

The Black Crowes have another chance to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, the classic rock band, fronted by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson and formed in Atlanta in the 1980s, were among the 17 nominees announced for this year’s induction class. This is the group’s second consecutive year as nominees. Last year, the Black Crowes and rap duo Outkast were the local nominees, with the latter being inducted last fall.

“Rich and I are beyond excited and thrilled to be nominated again for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Chris said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s a great honor to be included with such talented artists.” The Black Crowes rocked a packed Fox Theatre in 2024. (Robb Cohen for the AJC) This year’s hefty list of nominees — with three more acts than last year — appears more genre-inclusive than previous classes, with Shakira, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan appearing on the ballot for the first time. Pioneering R&B group New Edition are also first-time nominees. The sextet includes former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown and current resident Ronnie DeVoe, whose wife and fellow singer Shamari DeVoe appeared on a season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

DeVoe couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. New Edition will perform at State Farm Arena next month for its New Edition Way Tour.

Ronnie DeVoe was one of seven people inducted into the 2024 Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame in 2024. Now he's nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Last month, the Black Crowes announced a co-headlining tour with Whiskey Myers, stopping at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta in May. On March 13, the band will release a new album titled “A Pound of Feathers,” a follow-up to 2024’s “Happiness Bastards.” That album, the band’s first in 15 years, was nominated for a Grammy. RELATED The Black Crowes return to their roost with album being called their best Other nominees for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are Mariah Carey, Sade, Pink, Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, INXS, Billy Idol, Oasis, Iron Maiden and Joy Division/New Order. To be nominated for the honor, artists must have released their first album at least 25 years ago. Winners are voted in by an international panel of 1,200 musicians, historians and music industry professionals. Fans can vote at rockhall.com.