Concert Review Playboi Carti caps tour in Atlanta with endless raging, fiery moshes The Atlanta rapper captivated his hometown crowd with constant roars and gothic flair. Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti, born Jordan Terrell Carter, performed at State Farm Arena on Dec. 1, 2025. He released his highly anticipated album "Music" in March. All photos taken during the tour stop in Washington, DC on Nov. 11. (Kishan Chauhan)

Chances are, you’ve never seen or heard anything quite like a Playboi Carti concert. And, if you’re over the age of 35 (or older in spirit), you’ve likely never been to a Playboi Carti concert: His shows require a youthful endurance. And his gothic aesthetic and elusiveness seemingly speak directly to the youth — captivating enough to influence a generation. Indeed, Playboi Carti has emerged as Gen-Z’s undisputed rap rock star over the past decade.

During his Monday night show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the artist thrust his hometown into his tantalizing realm of rage rap and incessant howling. RELATED Playboi Carti is Atlanta’s Gen-Z rap king on new album ‘Music’ At Playboi Carti's Atlanta show on Dec. 1, 2025, the rapper share his love for his hometown. "Everything I do is for Atlanta," he told his screaming fans. (Kishan Chauhan) Playboi Carti’s presence was apparent even before the show began, as his many fans entered the venue in his likeness. The dress code? Playboi Carti core, aka Y2K meets YN. Or gothic but make it hood, with black trench coats, skull caps, brown furry booties and ripped tights. The racially diverse crowd dressed like they were about to enter the rave of a lifetime.

After all, fans had to wait two years for such an opportunity. Playboi Carti (born Jordan Carter in Atlanta) initially announced his tour in 2023, but it was postponed and later canceled without explanation. Shortly after, the rapper was named as an opening act for The Weeknd’s stadium tour this year.

Playboi Carti’s headlining Antagonist Tour, featuring signees from his Opium record label including Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, officially began in Salt Lake City in October. There, the rapper was charged with physically assaulting a limo driver, following an alleged altercation with his girlfriend (In 2022, he was charged with aggravated assault in Fulton County for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, though his lawyer denied the claims). At his Atlanta stop, the final show of the tour, Playboi Carti gave a thunderous farewell, becoming the de facto leader of numerous mosh pits and rage-filled fun. The first voice heard during Playboi Carti’s set was not the enigmatic artist. Instead, it was Atlanta’s DJ Swamp Izzo, who welcomed the crowd while gliding on a knee scooter. RELATED Playboi Carti gets a whole lotta love at Atlanta look-alike contest Shortly after, around 10 p.m., “Pop Out” blared from the stage. The first track on Playboi Carti’s No. 1 album “Music,” which dropped in March, and its rock star angst proved to be a fitting opener — so much so that it was played twice. When Playboi Carti graced the stage, it was hard to immediately place him. At least 20 people were on the stage at any given time, and the lights flickered throughout the show. It became clear that the night would partially be a guessing game of “Where the hell is Playboi Carti?”

But maybe that was the point. For him, the aesthetic of a performance trumps the art of actually performing. There’s no dancing or outfit changes. Just his mighty crew of friends, a backing track and his screams — so loud that you feel like you’re on a roller coaster — directing a sea of engaged ragers to move with the music. That’s the thrill of a Playboi Carti show. It’s both minimalist and maximalist, with the audience playing an integral role. On the floor, at least three mosh pits occurred at the same time, with two black trucks emitting smoke on either side. The main stage was a platform high above the floor, further underlining the rapper’s God-like persona. During the last stop of his Antagonist Tour, Playboi Carti gave Atlanta fans a rage-filled show, underscored by the dozens of his friends who never left the stage. (Kishan Chauhan) For “Crank” and “Cocaine Nose,” Playboi Carti and his gang of friends rigorously instructed the crowd to rage, yielding thousands of fans roaring at the top of their lungs. The act seemed to have a therapeutic effect, as many young men took their shirts off and raised their hands, as if they’d caught the Holy Ghost. Playboi Carti, when it was easy to locate him, looked on with all smiles while holding a bat that also functioned as a flashlight. The roars reached a mesmerizing cacophony for songs “HBA” and “Stop Breathing,” the latter track a highlight on his 2020 album “Whole Lotta Red.” He encouraged the crowd once again to form a mosh pit.

Carti’s speaking voice was mainly inaudible over his auto-tuned mic, but what could be heard was his loyalty to his hometown. “Everything I do is for Atlanta … Atlanta made me,” Playboi Carti told the audience. Fellow Atlanta rapper Latto, wearing a pink ski mask, later joined the show to perform her Playboi Carti collaboration “Blick Sum.” The crowd was less boisterous during her appearance. But Carti resurrected the momentum with tracks “Sky” and “Fein,” his hit with Travis Scott. RELATED TMZ: Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti arrested on felony assault charge Over roughly 90 minutes, Carti performed 30 songs that proved to be more than music for the crowd. The show offered a shared sense of healing and escapism, providing the space for Playboi Carti’s cult-like following to freely rock to his utopian soundscapes, regardless of any rules or safety hazards (the venue’s staff repeatedly instructed attendees to stop crowding the aisles). Playboi Carti (pictured at the top) performed with DJ Swamp Izzo. (Kishan Chauhan)