If you don’t get Bad Bunny now, learning Spanish before the Super Bowl won’t help

A friend of mine learning Spanish with Duolingo frequently shares her progress.
My favorite sentence she put together in the language learning app was: “Nunca confiábamos en nadie especialmente en el gato” … which means: “We never trusted anybody, especially the cat.”
It’s useful for understanding sentence structure but not so much for daily conversation.
And it will not be enough to understand Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny when he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026 — news that has grabbed headlines and invited controversy and character assassination.
The 31-year-old Spanish-language reggaeton and trap genre music artist who was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio created a sensation when he hosted Saturday Night Live Oct. 4 and addressed the audience in his native language to defend the dignity of American Latinos.
Let’s be clear that because he was born in Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth, Bad Bunny is an American citizen despite any effort to try to “other” him.
He also had a political awakening in recent years thanks in no small part to the first Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria battering Puerto Rico and the president throwing paper towels at desperate survivors in a relief center.
President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd as he hands out supplies to people affected by Hurricane Maria at Calvary Chapel, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. (Evan Vucci/AP)
After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico “garbage” at a Trump rally just days prior to the November 2024 election, Bad Bunny endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent.
Bad Bunny was the most globally streamed Spotify artist in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Taylor Swift took the No. 1 spot the last two years, but he remained in the Top Five and continues to be the top streamed Latin musician.
He is so big that college professors, even at Emory University, are teaching classes about him as a cultural phenomenon.
Georgia’s Puerto Rican population includes prominent leaders
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny rocked sold-out State Farm Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 on his Most Wanted Tour.
(Robb Cohen for the AJC)
Although I speak Spanish, I couldn’t understand Bad Bunny the first time I heard his music because of his slang, colloquialisms and, well, unique sound. I’ll accept that maybe it was my age (is 49 old now?).
But his most recent album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (“I should have taken more photos”) captivated me.
It graduated beyond his previous hypersexualized and superficial lyrics into deep reflections on culture, roots and the effects of colonialism.
The album also became one of my regular running soundtracks because of its beat and musicality.
Little by little, his words became clearer and clearer to me.
It’s a message that might evade Super Bowl halftime show watchers at first. But it’s one worth going back to because of it’s a call to honor one’s history, roots and humanity.
David Plazas joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 after a 25-year award-winning career as a reporter, editor and opinion editor for The News-Press in Fort Myers, Florida, and most recently, The Tennessean in Nashville, Tennessee, as an opinion writer and editor, video podcast host, newsletter writer and sought-after moderator.
