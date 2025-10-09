If you don’t get Bad Bunny now, learning Spanish before the Super Bowl won’t help

This image released by NBC shows host Bad Bunny during his monologue on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Will Heath/NBC)

The Puerto Rican artist, one of the most streamed musicians in the world, faces pushback from critics.

My favorite sentence she put together in the language learning app was: “Nunca confiábamos en nadie especialmente en el gato” … which means: “We never trusted anybody, especially the cat.”

It’s useful for understanding sentence structure but not so much for daily conversation.

And it will not be enough to understand Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny when he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026 — news that has grabbed headlines and invited controversy and character assassination. The 31-year-old Spanish-language reggaeton and trap genre music artist who was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio created a sensation when he hosted Saturday Night Live Oct. 4 and addressed the audience in his native language to defend the dignity of American Latinos.

He followed those remarks with these 14 words in English: "And if you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

These are provocative words from an artist who likes to push boundaries.