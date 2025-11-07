Georgia Entertainment Scene Tyler Perry’s latest, ‘Finding Joy,’ blends snow and romance on Amazon A couple trapped in a cabin during a snowstorm find love. Shannon Thornton and Tosin Morohunfola find love while stuck in a snowstorm in "Tyler Perry's Finding Joy." (Courtesy of Amazon)

Tyler Perry has spread his fictional wings in recent years beyond Atlanta, taking a historical trip to Europe during World War II (Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight”), tackling White House shenanigans in Washington (BET’s “The Oval”) and digging into the cosmetics world of Chicago (Netflix’s “Beauty in Black”). Now he’s located a movie largely to the snow-capped mountains of Colorado for the romantic film “Finding Joy” on Amazon, which came out Wednesday.

The Rocky Mountains are not foreign turf for Perry despite his New Orleans roots and longtime residence in Atlanta: He built a vacation log cabin in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 1995. In a 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he recounted meeting a grizzly bear and a moose in his backyard. You will see a moose in “Finding Joy,” which centers around Joy (Shannon Thornton), a frustrated New York City fashion designer whose boss steals her designs and calls them her own. To make matters worse, she is terrible at picking partners and flies to Colorado for a man who is clearly not that into her.

Finding out she has been had, Joy tries to fly back to New York City, but an impending snowstorm means no flights are available. So she rents a two-wheel vehicle to drive back to New York City and gets trapped in the storm. She ends up in an isolated cabin owned by Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), who harbors his own personal issues regarding his late mom and estrangement from his dad.

Ridge has no phone or internet access and shoots rabbits and other animals for food. Trapped by the storm for a week, Ridge and Joy are forced to get to know each other. “She is sharing space with someone used to being by themselves,” said Thornton, who first worked with Perry in his 2024 thriller “Mea Culpa” in a supporting role. “It feels like she’s disrupting his peace, and there are moments where she doesn’t seem very grateful.” But since this is a romance, their guards eventually go down and Joy’s skepticism melts along with her heart. Inayah (left) and Brittany S. Hall play Shannon Thornton's best friends in "Tyler Perry's Finding Joy," now on Amazon Prime. (Courtesy of Prime) In the meantime, her close friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and loose-lipped, pot-smoking Littia (newcomer Inayah) can’t reach her and begin hunting for her, worried she might be dead. Their scenes are largely set up for comic relief.