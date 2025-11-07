Tyler Perry’s latest, ‘Finding Joy,’ blends snow and romance on Amazon

You will see a moose in “Finding Joy,” which centers around Joy (Shannon Thornton), a frustrated New York City fashion designer whose boss steals her designs and calls them her own.
To make matters worse, she is terrible at picking partners and flies to Colorado for a man who is clearly not that into her.
Finding out she has been had, Joy tries to fly back to New York City, but an impending snowstorm means no flights are available. So she rents a two-wheel vehicle to drive back to New York City and gets trapped in the storm. She ends up in an isolated cabin owned by Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), who harbors his own personal issues regarding his late mom and estrangement from his dad.
Ridge has no phone or internet access and shoots rabbits and other animals for food. Trapped by the storm for a week, Ridge and Joy are forced to get to know each other.
“She is sharing space with someone used to being by themselves,” said Thornton, who first worked with Perry in his 2024 thriller “Mea Culpa” in a supporting role. “It feels like she’s disrupting his peace, and there are moments where she doesn’t seem very grateful.”
But since this is a romance, their guards eventually go down and Joy’s skepticism melts along with her heart.
Inayah (left) and Brittany S. Hall play Shannon Thornton's best friends in "Tyler Perry's Finding Joy," now on Amazon Prime. (Courtesy of Prime)
In the meantime, her close friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and loose-lipped, pot-smoking Littia (newcomer Inayah) can’t reach her and begin hunting for her, worried she might be dead. Their scenes are largely set up for comic relief.
“The three of us are earth, wind and fire,” said Hall, who lives in Atlanta. “Joy is the wind. Littia is the fire. I’m the earth, the reasonable one.”
Thornton, who also stars in the Starz drama “P-Valley,” had to endure no shortage of chilly outdoor scenes, including a comedic one in an outhouse and one involving her getting stuck outside her car as the snowstorm bears down on her.
“They had this huge fan, and my hair is going every which way,” she said.
Thornton said she enjoyed working with Perry. “He’s a man in charge. He knows what he wants. He comes in on a mission and you can only respect that. He’s also so tall!” (Perry is 6 foot 5 inches.)
In "Tyler Perry's Finding Joy," Tosin Morohunfola plays Joy's love interest, Ridge. (Courtesy of Prime)
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
