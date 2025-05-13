His third Netflix special, “Home Free,” tackles topics like his kids leaving the nest (“I love them to death. But we had a good run. It’s over!”), 23andMe (“DNA testing is like the drunk uncle who comes to Christmas for the first time.”) and avoiding therapy (“I’m having a good time. I know if I go to therapy, they’re going to stop it!”)

Explore Alpharetta gets new comedy club for the north side with Helium

And that Netflix exposure translates into concert ticket sales. After appearing at City Winery (capacity 300) in 2021 and Buckhead Theatre (1,800) in 2023, he is now headlining his largest show in Atlanta to date: the Tabernacle on Friday with a capacity of 2,600. Tickets start at $41.25 at livenation.com.

“Atlanta is definitely one of these cities where the audiences are really responsive to me,” Papa said in a phone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s one of my favorite places.”

But he isn’t the type of comic who obsesses over ticket sales. He leaves that to his agent.

“I just did the Beacon in New York, which was a big one. It’s really fun and I always wanted to play there. I have a moment of feeling good about it. But then it’s, what else do I have to do? You can drive yourself crazy with ticket sales. I focus on just being funny.”

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

At age 56, Papa said he feels as sharp as ever on stage. “I think people get funnier as they get older,” he said. “We have more experience. Look at Marc Maron and Colin Quinn. They’re older than I am and more relevant than ever.”

Papa added: “It also helps the older you are, the funnier looking you are. I think I’m personally slowly turning into a goblin. My ears are growing. I’m shorter. It’s happening.”

He doesn’t mind being known as a “clean” comic who keeps the cursing and scatological references to a minimum. It was less a conscious decision and more just how his comedy has always been. “People don’t often notice it’s clean until it’s over,” he said. “It’s almost like an added thing. I take pride in it.”

His reputation also opens doors for high-paying corporate gigs and the occasional wealthy person who invites him to crack jokes at private parties.

“I’ve done jokes for one guy and his 10 friends at a dinner at a restaurant,” Papa said. “One time I had 20 people, no stage, no mic. It was just people walking around me in a park.”

Papa keeps himself busy when he’s not doing stand-up shows. He hosts a weekday radio show on Sirius XM with Fortune Feimster. And for five years, he has had his own weekly podcast, “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa,” where he talks to other comics, many of whom also have podcasts.

Early on, he nabbed stand-up peers who later became bigger stars like Feimster, Jo Koy, Nate Bargatze and Bill Burr.

“I launched all their careers,” he joked.

The only guest who has shown up three times on his podcast so far? Tennessee native Leanne Morgan, a stand-up who has seen her career soar in her 50s.

“She was tapping an audience that hadn’t been served,” he said. “She hadn’t popped yet when I first had her on. I just really respected her as a joke writer and performer. We really hit it off as friends thanks to this podcast.”

More recently, he has been able to nab even bigger names, like Seth Rogen and Kevin Bacon.

“A lot of the people are my friends,” he said. “You don’t really get to ask them certain types of questions unless it’s an interview. The podcast gives me a chance to get to know them a little deeper.”

Papa thinks this is a golden age for stand-up comedy thanks to social media enabling acts to build audiences organically without gatekeepers.

“I guarantee Matt Rife’s audience doesn’t know me and my audience doesn’t know him,” Papa said. “And yet all of us can have great careers.”

If you go

Tom Papa

7:30 p.m. Friday. $41.25-$75.50 before fees. The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022, livenation.com