Aging in Atlanta Looking for a cooler summer vacation? Try these 5 states. Beat the heat this season by visiting any of these unique travel destinations. If you're looking for cooler temperatures this summer, try exploring the beaches in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Courtesy of Visit Maine/Facebook)

By Lesly Gregory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 58 minutes ago Share

Traveling over the summer doesn’t always mean going somewhere hot. While most of the U.S. faces high temperatures, there are opportunities to find something a little cooler, and a little different. These five states might not be where you’d typically go for a summer vacation, but they’re worth exploring if you want to beat the heat.

Alaska Summer temperatures in Alaska range between 55-70. Not only that, but it’s the only U.S. state with glaciers, which are often best seen by cruise ship. “Alaska is gigantic, so being able to get on a cruise and go on the inside passage and see different cities creates a more simplistic way to travel,” Lauren Davis, travel adviser at Cruises by Julie, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Approaching the Dawes Glacier off the coast of Juneau, Alaska. (Courtesy of Princess Cruises/Terri Butler Photography) The three cities most often stopped at on an Alaskan cruise are Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway, each offering unique experiences.

“Juneau is most known for glaciers and whale watching, Skagway is the gold rush town and Ketchikan is where the lumberjacks are,” Davis said.

Her favorite activities include helicopter rides, dogsledding, exploring glaciers and fjords and taking a sea crab fisherman tour. If seeing the Northern Lights is on your bucket list, Davis recommends visiting Alaska in September. Cruising also gives you the chance to see more of the Alaskan wildlife. “There’s so much wilderness in Alaska,” Davis said. “You can see whales, bald eagles, bears and otters. The salmon also run in the summer, coming upstream from the ocean.” For more of the wild side of Alaska, you can add a land tour onto your trip. According to Davis, visiting Denali National Park and Preserve is a popular choice where you can stay in a wilderness lodge and see the interior by train. No matter what itinerary you pick, Alaska gives you sights you can’t see anywhere else.

“Everything in Alaska is a unique experience, and there’s always more to do,” Davis said. Colorado Escape extreme summer temperatures among picturesque mountains in Colorado. “Having lived in Atlanta for many years, I’m familiar with hot Southern summers,” Shelley Cooper, Colorado Tourism Office deputy director of marketing, told the AJC. “Colorado offers a distinct contrast, with high-altitude towns and mountain landscapes providing cooler temperatures, low humidity and conditions that rarely exceed the 80s — even at the height of summer.” The lush mountains around Aspen, Colorado. (Courtesy of the Colorado Tourism Office) A popular winter vacation destination, Colorado in the summer makes the area accessible in entirely different ways.

“The mountain towns that buzz with skiers in January transform into vibrant summer hubs, offering hiking trails, outdoor festivals, farm-to-table dining, open-air concerts, wildflower meadows and refreshing rivers and lakes,” Cooper said. Breckenridge, Aspen and Colorado Springs are all perfect examples of summer Colorado towns to visit. “I love that Breckenridge is truly a historic town that serves as a base camp for any type of adventure,” said Kerry O’Connor, the public relations manager at the Breckenridge Tourist Office. “You have a variety of accessible activities alongside a downtown filled with Western buildings, a thriving arts and culture district and incredible dining focused on fresh ingredient sourcing.” This summer in particular is a special one in Colorado, as it’s celebrating 150 years of statehood. For a special, Old Fashioned Fourth of July, head to Aspen for a full weekend of activities honoring this milestone as well as the country’s 250th birthday. Montana Montana is special for many reasons, in particular, though, is its access to Yellowstone National Park. The North Entrance is the only year-round gate open to private vehicles. It’s a great way to see this national wonder from a less-crowded perspective.

“Locally, we refer to the Northern Range of Yellowstone as the North American Serengeti,” Robin Hoover, Yellowstone Country executive director, told the AJC. “The area is tranquil and beautiful and doesn’t get as congested.” Making Gardiner, Montana, your home base while traveling the state keeps you close to a lot. (Courtesy of Nate Luebbee via Montana’s Yellowstone Country) Gardiner, which sits near the park entrance, serves as a great base of operations. It also positions you nicely for plenty of side trips outside Yellowstone, like scenic drives and wildlife exploration, according to Hoover. Inside the park, you can visit Mammoth Hot Springs, walking along boardwalks to get closer to thermal features and local wildlife. “A short drive through the park takes you to Lamar Valley, where you’ll find Cook City and Silver Gate, side-by-side old mining towns that are very unique and charming,” Hoover shared.

With cooler evenings, even when temperatures get warm, Montana is a great summer destination that doesn’t end until after Labor Day. According to Hoover, perfect temperatures can also be found as late as October. Vermont Although another popular skiing destination in the winter, Vermont transforms once the snow melts. “Vermont comes alive in the summer and offers everything from peak adventure to ultimate relaxation,” said Jennifer Greene, marketing manager for the Stowe Area Association. “The Green Mountain State truly lives up to its name this time of year with some of the most stunning mountain scenery.” An aerial view of Stowe highlights the charm of this Vermont town. (Courtesy of Nathanael Asaro via Vermont Tourism) Cities like Stowe, Burlington and Woodstock provide a great sampler of what’s best about Vermont. But, it’s not all about the mountains.

According to Greene, “Stowe offers the charm and serenity of a coastal summer destination,” while Burlington, Vermont’s biggest city, sits along Lake Champlain, New England’s largest lake. You can also take advantage of water activities along Woodstock’s Ottauquechee River. Highly walkable, you can explore historic architecture in Burlington or see the famous profile-shaped Mount Mansfield in Stowe. Certain spots, like Spruce Peak, become impassable in the snow, making summer the only time to see such special spots. “Vermont is a place where community and authenticity come to life,” Jeff Lawson, VP of tourism and marketing at Hello Burlington, told the AJC. “What keeps visitors coming back isn’t just the scenery, it’s the friendliness and authenticity of the people, the ones who make every trip feel personal, welcome and unforgettable.” Maine Providing cooler temperatures, a relaxed atmosphere and the opportunity for coastal travel, Maine is another chill summer destination to consider. With eight regions across the state, there’s no shortage of places to visit.