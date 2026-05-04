Aging in Atlanta Let the fun begin: 6 ways to get outside and enjoy May Stay active, engaged and connected all month long before the summer heat arrives. Sharon Walker came to the Sweet Auburn Springfest from Greenville, South Carolina. She's looking into some tie-dye shirts for a souvenir at the Sweet Auburn Historic District on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Lesly Gregory – For the AJC 2 hours ago Share

It’s a little early to officially declare summer is here, but May is the perfect time to get outside and experience all Atlanta has to offer before the heat sets in. From art festivals and outdoor concerts to wellness walks and community expos, the month brings a wide range of ways to stay active and connected. Start filling up your calendar with events happening across the city.

Stroll through a festival 1. Sweet Auburn Springfest Entering its 40th year, Sweet Auburn Springfest stretches across a mile and a half of the city, offering up a special event for Mother’s Day weekend. Listen to music in a variety of genres from national acts and local performers. Enjoy Southern classics at the Foodway. Bring the family along and let the kids run around in the Kids Zone. You can also take a history tour of the area or come for an hour of mindfulness. Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 10, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free admission. Sweet Auburn Historic District, Auburn Ave NE near Irwin St NE and John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta. sweetauburn.com

2. Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival

Uniting arts and crafts, live jazz and local and regional wines and beers, the Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival lives up to its name. In its 11th year, this festival boasts a Wine and Beer Garden alongside at least 80 carefully selected artists and crafters. Check out painters, photographers, mixed media artists, potters, fiber arts and more while sampling gourmet eats, listening to jazz, blues or salsa and sipping on a cold craft beer or a finely balanced wine. Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free admission. Downtown Dahlonega. chestateeartists.org/arts-and-wine-festival Listen to live music 3. Acoustic Sunsets at Hamilton Gardens Pick a single date or visit Hamilton Gardens every week in May for the Acoustic Sunset concert series. Talented musicians play live music as you sample sips from the Wine and Beer Garden and enjoy eats from local food trucks. Art vendors are also on site, and there are prize giveaways. Nestled within the Georgia Mountain Fairground, Hamilton Gardens fills 20 acres that include the largest collection of rhododendrons and native azaleas in the southeast. It’s a perfect backdrop to the musical evening. Every Thursday in May, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, 706-896-4191. georgiamountainfairgrounds.com/localevents/id/538

4. Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach Music and Memorial Day weekend can be a great combination, and the Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach festival brings them together. Featuring a musical salute to our troops and veterans, the Main Street Symphony Orchestra will perform along with regional bluegrass musicians. Come hungry and enjoy a bite from the food trucks. Show some spirit by dressing in your own red, white and blue. Friday, May 22, 7-9:30 p.m. Free admission. Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. suwanee.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3039/86?toggle=allupcoming&npage=2 Stay active and informed 5. AARP’s ‘Walk with a Doc’ A community walking program, perfect for all fitness levels, AARP’s Walk with a Doc is a monthly event that provides a supportive space to get you moving. Begin by listening to a brief talk from a healthcare professional on a current health topic. Then, spend the rest of the hour walking with the whole group. Move at your own pace and go as far as you can as you learn a little something new and connect with others.