Let the fun begin: 6 ways to get outside and enjoy May
Stay active, engaged and connected all month long before the summer heat arrives.
Sharon Walker came to the Sweet Auburn Springfest from Greenville, South Carolina. She's looking into some tie-dye shirts for a souvenir at the Sweet Auburn Historic District on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By Lesly Gregory – For the AJC
2 hours ago
It’s a little early to officially declare summer is here, but May is the perfect time to get outside and experience all Atlanta has to offer before the heat sets in.
From art festivals and outdoor concerts to wellness walks and community expos, the month brings a wide range of ways to stay active and connected. Start filling up your calendar with events happening across the city.
Stroll through a festival
1. Sweet Auburn Springfest
Entering its 40th year, Sweet Auburn Springfest stretches across a mile and a half of the city, offering up a special event for Mother’s Day weekend. Listen to music in a variety of genres from national acts and local performers. Enjoy Southern classics at the Foodway. Bring the family along and let the kids run around in the Kids Zone. You can also take a history tour of the area or come for an hour of mindfulness.
Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 10, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free admission. Sweet Auburn Historic District, Auburn Ave NE near Irwin St NE and John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta. sweetauburn.com
2. Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival
Uniting arts and crafts, live jazz and local and regional wines and beers, the Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival lives up to its name. In its 11th year, this festival boasts a Wine and Beer Garden alongside at least 80 carefully selected artists and crafters. Check out painters, photographers, mixed media artists, potters, fiber arts and more while sampling gourmet eats, listening to jazz, blues or salsa and sipping on a cold craft beer or a finely balanced wine.
Pick a single date or visit Hamilton Gardens every week in May for the Acoustic Sunset concert series. Talented musicians play live music as you sample sips from the Wine and Beer Garden and enjoy eats from local food trucks. Art vendors are also on site, and there are prize giveaways. Nestled within the Georgia Mountain Fairground, Hamilton Gardens fills 20 acres that include the largest collection of rhododendrons and native azaleas in the southeast. It’s a perfect backdrop to the musical evening.
Music and Memorial Day weekend can be a great combination, and the Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach festival brings them together. Featuring a musical salute to our troops and veterans, the Main Street Symphony Orchestra will perform along with regional bluegrass musicians. Come hungry and enjoy a bite from the food trucks. Show some spirit by dressing in your own red, white and blue.
A community walking program, perfect for all fitness levels, AARP’s Walk with a Doc is a monthly event that provides a supportive space to get you moving. Begin by listening to a brief talk from a healthcare professional on a current health topic. Then, spend the rest of the hour walking with the whole group. Move at your own pace and go as far as you can as you learn a little something new and connect with others.
Complimentary health screenings are just one offering at the Dunwoody Senior Expo. (Courtesy of Senior Expo USA via Facebook)
6. Dunwoody Senior Expo
Check out more than 40 local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families at the Dunwoody Senior Expo. Get information related to assisted living, mobility solutions, independent living, veterans benefits, hospice care, senior travel, health insurance, physical therapy, aging in place, medical equipment and more. Enjoy refreshments and take advantage of complimentary health screenings. There will also be prize drawings and giveaways.