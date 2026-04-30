Aging in Atlanta It’s never too late for a girls’ getaway Check out these destinations that are perfect for reconnecting and unwinding together. Departing from Bay St. Louis, Miss., these friends prove it’s never too late to pack a bag, board a train and make more memories together. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison)

By Judith Garrison – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 16 minutes ago Share

A fabulous escape requires no planning stress — just laughter, conversation and shared adventures. Pack your bags and enjoy thoughtfully curated experiences that celebrate friendship and make every moment together unforgettable.

Historic Savannah Road trippin’ from Atlanta to Savannah delivers an unforgettable Southern trip. Check into the historic district’s newest boutique gem, Municipal Grand. After the drive, unwind at the hotel’s Municipal Bar, serving masterful craft cocktails. Start the day with Savannah On Wheels. A guided tour leads through historic squares on traditional or e-bikes. After the tour, the bike is yours for the rest of the day. Another option, Savannah Slow Ride, a pedal-powered ride with an energetic guide who choreographs a pub crawl or history tour. Drop in at Salacia to craft salts from Southern botanicals. Afterward, stroll River Street, where retail therapy punctuates a perfect day. Savor fine Southern dining at Vic’s on the River or Common Thread. Dig your toes in the sand at Tybee Island, a 20-minute drive from Savannah, and share a sunset cocktail on the rooftop deck of Pier 16. The Historic Leiper’s Fork Inn features antiques with contemporary amenities. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison)

Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee Leiper’s Fork is a miniature Nashville minus crowds. A four-hour drive through the Appalachian foothills or a direct flight into Nashville leads to this adorable destination oozing with hospitality and charm.

Arrive at Historic Leiper’s Fork Inn, one of many beautifully restored by Fork & Fields. Reserve a room for two with common rooms including a cozy living room, a stunning kitchen and porches for mountain breezes. Start the day at Leiper’s Fork Market, a run-of-the-mill gas station that serves delicious cathead biscuits. Then, gallery hop downtown. Don’t miss Patina Home & Garden, owned by designers Brooke and Steve Giannetti. Schedule a pottery class with the Giannetti’s daughter, Leila, at The Potterie at Patina Meadow. It’s messy throwing pots but unforgettable in a beautiful way. Experience down time at The Spa at Leiper’s Fork. Target the aches and end the day relaxed. You’ll be in fabulous spirits for dinner and live music at Fox & Locke. The Rowland House, one of the Inns of Aurora, offers a sunset view each evening. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) Upstate New York Fly from Atlanta to Syracuse to the Finger Lakes region. Rent a car and take the hour drive to Aurora, a picturesque village along Cayuga Lake, for a weekend of pampering.

The Inns of Aurora is an assembly of once-dilapidated properties that have been restored and luxuriously refined by American Girl creator, Pleasant Rowland. From stargazing kits to homemade granola bars to s’mores lakeside, they provide every indulgence. Spend the day being rejuvenated at the farm-inspired spa. Dedicated to holistic wellness, the spa requires reservations prior to arrival. Enjoy fine dining at the 1833 Kitchen and Bar or opt for the region’s best burger at Fargo Bar and Grill. Amtrak’s newest service, Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, moves travelers from New Orleans, La., to Mobile, Ala. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) Bay St. Louis, Mississippi From Atlanta’s Peachtree Station, hop the Amtrak Crescent Service to New Orleans. Transfer to Amtrak’s newest route, Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, to Bay St. Louis. Arrive at the Old Town station and be whisked off to your accommodations with Downtown Dasher’s golf cart.