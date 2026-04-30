It’s never too late for a girls’ getaway

A fabulous escape requires no planning stress — just laughter, conversation and shared adventures.
Pack your bags and enjoy thoughtfully curated experiences that celebrate friendship and make every moment together unforgettable.
A fabulous escape requires no planning stress — just laughter, conversation and shared adventures.
Pack your bags and enjoy thoughtfully curated experiences that celebrate friendship and make every moment together unforgettable.
Road trippin’ from Atlanta to Savannah delivers an unforgettable Southern trip. Check into the historic district’s newest boutique gem, Municipal Grand. After the drive, unwind at the hotel’s Municipal Bar, serving masterful craft cocktails.
Start the day with Savannah On Wheels. A guided tour leads through historic squares on traditional or e-bikes. After the tour, the bike is yours for the rest of the day. Another option, Savannah Slow Ride, a pedal-powered ride with an energetic guide who choreographs a pub crawl or history tour. Drop in at Salacia to craft salts from Southern botanicals. Afterward, stroll River Street, where retail therapy punctuates a perfect day.
Savor fine Southern dining at Vic’s on the River or Common Thread. Dig your toes in the sand at Tybee Island, a 20-minute drive from Savannah, and share a sunset cocktail on the rooftop deck of Pier 16.
Leiper’s Fork is a miniature Nashville minus crowds. A four-hour drive through the Appalachian foothills or a direct flight into Nashville leads to this adorable destination oozing with hospitality and charm.
Arrive at Historic Leiper’s Fork Inn, one of many beautifully restored by Fork & Fields. Reserve a room for two with common rooms including a cozy living room, a stunning kitchen and porches for mountain breezes.
Start the day at Leiper’s Fork Market, a run-of-the-mill gas station that serves delicious cathead biscuits. Then, gallery hop downtown. Don’t miss Patina Home & Garden, owned by designers Brooke and Steve Giannetti. Schedule a pottery class with the Giannetti’s daughter, Leila, at The Potterie at Patina Meadow. It’s messy throwing pots but unforgettable in a beautiful way.
Experience down time at The Spa at Leiper’s Fork. Target the aches and end the day relaxed. You’ll be in fabulous spirits for dinner and live music at Fox & Locke.
Fly from Atlanta to Syracuse to the Finger Lakes region. Rent a car and take the hour drive to Aurora, a picturesque village along Cayuga Lake, for a weekend of pampering.
The Inns of Aurora is an assembly of once-dilapidated properties that have been restored and luxuriously refined by American Girl creator, Pleasant Rowland. From stargazing kits to homemade granola bars to s’mores lakeside, they provide every indulgence.
Spend the day being rejuvenated at the farm-inspired spa. Dedicated to holistic wellness, the spa requires reservations prior to arrival.
Enjoy fine dining at the 1833 Kitchen and Bar or opt for the region’s best burger at Fargo Bar and Grill.
From Atlanta’s Peachtree Station, hop the Amtrak Crescent Service to New Orleans. Transfer to Amtrak’s newest route, Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, to Bay St. Louis. Arrive at the Old Town station and be whisked off to your accommodations with Downtown Dasher’s golf cart.
Pearl Hotel greets guests with coastal charm and a warm aesthetic, plus a gulf view. After a full travel day, feast at the hotel’s Thorny Oyster.
Sleep in and then stroll to Mockingbird Café for brunch. A community favorite, the cafe was born from Hurricane Katrina, calling on the comforting spirit of the mockingbird. Behind the cafe, Tree House Yoga welcomes you to drop-in for a class. Spend the afternoon shopping local favorites like the whimsical Fleurty Girl and then pick out your favorite purple feathered Mardi Gras hat at Social Chair. Or, enjoy a water excursion with Cruisin’ Tikis, departing from the marina across from the hotel.
Gush over your purchases during afternoon cocktails at Hen House Cocktail and Wine Bar. End the day at Anthony’s Ristorante, an Italian trattoria dishing up classics with contemporary flair.