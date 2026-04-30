Aging in Atlanta Ride the rails along Coastal Mississippi with Amtrak’s revived route Discover charming coastal towns, Gulf views and easy rail travel. Amtrak's Mardi Gras service is a fun and easy way to explore Coastal Mississippi. (Courtesy of Karon Warren)

By Karon Warren – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 9 minutes ago Share

When Amtrak announced its new Mardi Gras service running between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, with four stops along Coastal Mississippi, I couldn’t wait to climb aboard. Many years ago I took the Crescent service from Atlanta to New Orleans and fell in love with train travel. I knew this new route would be equally enjoyable and wasn’t disappointed. Here’s how to make the most of the journey — from boarding with ease to exploring each stop along the coast.

Your journey on Amtrak's Mardi Gras service starts at Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) Fly or ride to New Orleans For an extended train journey, start your trip with Amtrak’s Crescent service to travel from Atlanta to New Orleans. If you prefer to start your train journey in New Orleans, you can book direct flights from Atlanta to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport then grab a ride-share to the Union Passenger Terminal. For the Mardi Gras service, you can choose between coach and business class. Seating is similar, but those in business class receive a complimentary nonalcoholic beverage once on board and can wait for their train in the Magnolia Room, which features complimentary bottled water and snacks. Once on board, sit back, relax and enjoy the gentle rocking of the train as it chugs down the tracks. If you want to take in the views from New Orleans to Mississippi, consider the timing of your train. Morning trains typically offer gorgeous daytime views, but the evening trains may be in darkness depending on the time of year. The train does offer a cafe car where you can purchase drinks and snacks during your journey.

As the train rolls into Mississippi, you’ll be ready for adventure. Gather your belongings before arrival so you can step off promptly when the train comes to a stop.

Wander about Bay St. Louis When the train pulls into the station at Bay St. Louis, you’re just minutes from food, fun and fabulous accommodations. And getting there couldn’t be easier with Downtown Dasher. Run by Heather Dubuisson and Joel Geiger, Downtown Dasher offers shuttle service via golf cart directly to your accommodations. If you’re staying in downtown Bay St. Louis less than 1 mile from the depot, your round-trip cost is just $10 per person. Don’t pass up this fun way to get around this charming town. “It just gives a unique experience to the area,” Dubuisson said. “We are a golf cart community; we’re a beach town. If you choose an Uber or Lyft, you can do that anywhere. Not everywhere can you ride on a golf cart limousine to your destination.” Located in downtown Bay St. Louis, the Pearl Hotel overlooks the bay and is within walking distance of shopping, dining and entertainment. (Courtesy of Karon Warren) A great option for accommodations is the Pearl Hotel. Be sure to book a room facing the bay for gorgeous sunrise views from your own balcony. Downstairs, you can have dinner at the Thorny Oyster, choosing from a variety of seafood specialties, including grilled Gulf oysters, blackened scallops and frog legs.

Another great dinner option is Anthony’s Ristorante, where you can dig into traditional Italian food with a Gulf Coast flair. Do not miss the mushroom campanelli with shiitake and oyster mushrooms. Before or after dinner, stop by Hen House Cocktail & Wine Bar for handcrafted cocktails in a stylish speakeasy setting. For breakfast, Mockingbird Cafe offers traditional Southern favorites like biscuits and gravy and hash brown bowls to kick-start your day. Bay St. Louis has a strong influence from New Orleans, its neighbor about one hour to the west. You’ll find several stores and shops with a New Orleans flavor, including the Creole Creamery, Fleurty Girl and PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans. Because the town is small and walkable, you can stroll at your leisure and pop into those that catch your fancy. Don’t miss the 100 Men Hall for an evening of entertainment. This historic venue features some of the best in blues, rhythm & blues and jazz. That means you’ll have a rocking good time any time you visit. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum in Biloxi showcases the history and traditions of Mardi Gras through costumes, photos, videos and other artifacts. (Courtesy of Karon Warren) Step into adventure in Biloxi The Amtrak station is a short walk from downtown Biloxi, where you can visit such attractions as the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum. As you walk through the museum, you’ll learn about the history and traditions of Mardi Gras along the coast through photos, videos, costumes and more. You will even have the opportunity to try on some Mardi Gras costumes to see which one fits your style.

When you’re ready for a coffee break, check out the Brew Paddle Cafe for some decadent pastries and handcrafted coffees. If you want something more, the cafe also offers breakfast and lunch. Also downtown, Catch 110 offers a variety of seafood dishes featuring everything from grouper and snapper to Gulf shrimp, scallops, lobster and much more. Explore Fishbone Alley in Gulfport Just across the street from the Amtrak station in Gulfport, Fishbone Alley features a variety of restaurants, bars and other attractions that are perfect for a delicious meal and live entertainment. The art in the alley constantly changes, so make time to take it all in. A short ride away, the Mississippi Aquarium is home to 12 freshwater and saltwater habitats with more than 200 species of aquatic animals, including dolphins, stingrays, otters and more. For those who love trains, a stop at TrainTastic is a must. This museum showcases a variety of model trains of all sizes that will captivate your imagination.

The OS Hotel is a 32-room boutique hotel close to all that downtown Ocean Springs has to offer. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) Take a stroll through Ocean Springs A short ride from Biloxi, Ocean Springs welcomes you to spend some time exploring its many shops, restaurants and attractions. Some highlights include the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, French Kiss Pastries and Shearwater Pottery. For lunch or dinner, Marcello’s — Taste of New Orleans serves up delicious dishes such as shrimp po’boys, red beans and rice and chicken Parmesan. When you’re ready to rest and recharge, check in at the OS Hotel, a boutique property conveniently located to all Ocean Springs has to offer. Don’t overlook Pascagoula Although not as well-known as its neighbors, Pascagoula has plenty to offer when you step off the train. Grab lunch or dinner at Bozo’s Grocery & Grill, where you can dig into a variety of fresh seafood, or Czak’s, which offers a mix of standards and weekly specials that showcase chef Josh Walczak’s culinary skills. Beyond downtown, hop aboard Eco-Tours of South Mississippi to learn more about the wildlife and habitats on the Pascagoula River.