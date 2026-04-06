Aging in Atlanta 6 vaccines older adults should discuss with their doctor A simple conversation can ensure you’re up to date. FILE - Pharmacist Estrella Clemons with CVS put a bandage on Decatur resident David Teszler after he took pneumonia and flu vaccines at the North Decatur Store on Wednesday, Sept. 13. 2023. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

By Rachel Brown Kirkland – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Vaccines aren’t just for kids; your immune system needs a boost at every stage of life. If you’re 50 or older, this might be the perfect time to check whether any of your vaccines need an update. Your primary care physician can walk you through the latest recommendations and answer any questions. Dr. Brian Nadolne of Northside Hospital has spent years educating the public about the importance of vaccines — both for individual protection and slowing community spread. Only a few generations ago, debilitating diseases like polio and measles were much more common.

“We should be more afraid of not having vaccines,” Nadolne said. “I try to remind people … if you don’t get vaccinated, (these diseases) will come back.” Here are six vaccines Nadolne said patients 50 and older should discuss with their health care providers. Flu In North Atlanta, a large portion of the population gets the flu vaccine, which helps slow the virus’s spread compared to communities with lower vaccination rates, Nadolne said. Even if vaccinated individuals do get the flu, their symptoms are usually milder with shorter recovery times, he added. A common myth is the flu shot can give you the flu. Because the shot does not contain live virus, Nadolne explained, that doesn’t happen.

Hepatitis B Hepatitis B is a virus that causes serious liver infection and is spread through blood and other body fluids. The vaccine is recommended to everyone ages 19 to 59, and to some older adults with certain risk factors. Those who travel may also want to ask about hepatitis A vaccination.

Pneumococcal Adults 50 and older are now eligible for the pneumococcal vaccine, which protects against a bacterial infection that can cause pneumonia and other serious illnesses, Nadolne said. RSV Adults 75 and older, and some younger adults with certain health conditions, should get vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus, a contagious respiratory illness that can be dangerous for older adults. RSV can cause severe coldlike symptoms, pneumonia and other complications. Shingles Shingles occurs when the virus that causes chickenpox reactivates later in life, often causing painful nerve-related symptoms. Because the risk increases with age, vaccination is recommended starting at age 50 to prevent the illness or reduce severity. TDAP Short for “tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis,” this vaccine protects against three potentially deadly bacterial illnesses. It is typically given during childhood with boosters every 10 years throughout life. For Ira Katz, owner of Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta, staying up to date on vaccines is a no-brainer. He recently updated some of his own.