Wellness

In a world of screens, tech may help older adults out of isolation

From smartphones to tablets, technology can help seniors’ social lives in a big way.
New research out of the University of Georgia has revealed that technology may be able to help today’s aging population stay socially active in a major way. (Courtesy of Jonas Lee/Unsplash)
New research out of the University of Georgia has revealed that technology may be able to help today’s aging population stay socially active in a major way. (Courtesy of Jonas Lee/Unsplash)
By
6 minutes ago

Local scientists may have found a way to help older adults combat one of aging’s most common and discomforting challenges: isolation. The solution? Give them more screen time.

At the height of the pandemic, according to a 2025 study, over 55% of older adults in the United States felt isolated at some point. By 2024, isolation still affected nearly 1-in-3 older adults. It’s a condition that can seriously impact health, increasing a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, dementia and even early death.

New research out of the University of Georgia has revealed that technology may be able to help today’s aging population stay socially active in a major way.

RELATED
Free tech classes help seniors log on more confidently

“We need to put in a concerted effort to support older adults during the transition from work to retirement by providing resources such as technology training, community programs and flexible opportunities to stay socially active,” UGA associate professor and study co-author Allison Dunnigan said in a news release. “This is important because our research shows that both technology use and continued workforce participation help sustain social engagement, which protects older adults’ well-being.”

The study, published in the Journal of Applied Gerontology, utilized data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, which features employment, technology use and social engagement information on thousands of older adults. The researchers discovered that older adults who were employed or regularly used technology to communicate with others had more socially active lives. As those study subjects retired, their social networks shrunk in a major “downturn.”

Tablets, smartphones and laptops helped them transition into retirement by providing a digital space for socializing.

“Technology and employment aren’t substitutes, but complements,” lead study author and UGA doctoral candidate Jaesung Lee said in a news release. “Internet use can be a good tool to support older adults, but the consistency of a job is also important.”

RELATED
Insulating against cyber threats for seniors

A major hurdle for many older adults looking to take advantage of today’s tech comes down to internet access. The researchers explained that broader internet access and educating older adults on modern tech use could help bridge the social gap, leading to fewer instances of isolation.

“When we think about just Georgia, we have rural communities with a lack of good internet access for older adults,” Dunnigan said. “Internet access is really important for social engagement, especially post-retirement. Staying social is tied to so many other health and well-being factors.”

Older adults looking to expand their social circles without embracing technology still have options.

“Getting engaged in society is very important for all human beings,” Lee said. “Social engagement includes volunteering, contact with friends and family, hobbies, all sorts of things. These kinds of activities are very important for older adults to enhance their quality of life.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

More Stories

The Latest

Synthetic Hemp

Georgia weighs ban on synthetic hemp, while expanding medical cannabis

Lots of cavities as a kid? That may be a predictor of poor heart health.

10 under-the-radar bands to check out in metro Atlanta this spring

Keep Reading

Does loving an AI companion sound crazy? You might be closer than you think.

1h ago

You aren't the only one who just sits in the car before or after a long day

Why 'unretired' seniors are picking up gig work to pay the bills

Featured

Buc-ee's breaks ground in Middle Georgia

Another Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Georgia as locals roll out welcome mat

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Mysterious text sparks questions after Clay Fuller’s runoff win

Easter weekend shootings put pressure on Atlanta’s youth violence strategy