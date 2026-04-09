Wellness In a world of screens, tech may help older adults out of isolation From smartphones to tablets, technology can help seniors’ social lives in a big way. New research out of the University of Georgia has revealed that technology may be able to help today’s aging population stay socially active in a major way. (Courtesy of Jonas Lee/Unsplash)

By Hunter Boyce 6 minutes ago Share

Local scientists may have found a way to help older adults combat one of aging’s most common and discomforting challenges: isolation. The solution? Give them more screen time. At the height of the pandemic, according to a 2025 study, over 55% of older adults in the United States felt isolated at some point. By 2024, isolation still affected nearly 1-in-3 older adults. It’s a condition that can seriously impact health, increasing a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, dementia and even early death.

New research out of the University of Georgia has revealed that technology may be able to help today’s aging population stay socially active in a major way. RELATED Free tech classes help seniors log on more confidently “We need to put in a concerted effort to support older adults during the transition from work to retirement by providing resources such as technology training, community programs and flexible opportunities to stay socially active,” UGA associate professor and study co-author Allison Dunnigan said in a news release. “This is important because our research shows that both technology use and continued workforce participation help sustain social engagement, which protects older adults’ well-being.” The study, published in the Journal of Applied Gerontology, utilized data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, which features employment, technology use and social engagement information on thousands of older adults. The researchers discovered that older adults who were employed or regularly used technology to communicate with others had more socially active lives. As those study subjects retired, their social networks shrunk in a major “downturn.” Tablets, smartphones and laptops helped them transition into retirement by providing a digital space for socializing.

“Technology and employment aren’t substitutes, but complements,” lead study author and UGA doctoral candidate Jaesung Lee said in a news release. “Internet use can be a good tool to support older adults, but the consistency of a job is also important.”