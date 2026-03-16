Wellness Morning vs. evening workouts: Fitness expert says trends are changing Evening workouts are on the rise as fitness meets social time. The best workout schedule for you will likely be the one that gets you in the gym the most often and with the most motivation. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times)

Are you an early bird exerciser or a workout-optimizing night owl? According to NASM-certified Muscle Booster personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist David Sautter, workout habits are shifting. An interest in evening workouts is on the rise nationwide, the workout expert explained. The reasoning has nothing to do with dumbbells or treadmills, though. It comes down to friendships.

“The rise of social fitness may be playing a large role in this behaviour (sic) shift, as the gym is increasingly becoming a primary social outlet for younger generations,” Sautter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email. “Group classes, run clubs, and the rise of social sports like padel or pickleball are gaining in popularity as evening activities where people can connect after work. This increased social aspect of the gym environment isn’t best suited to an early morning time frame.” RELATED 5 workouts easy to squeeze into a busy schedule Mornings, Sautter argued, are for burning calories. Evenings are for making friends. “Often, morning gym-goers are usually there as a tick-box exercise: get in, get out, get to work on time,” he said. “Meanwhile, evening gym-goers are there for the experience and social community, they don’t have an immediate deadline following their workout.”

For those still on the fence about choosing a time to exercise, there are some important pros and cons to consider.

Weighing your options According to Sautter, morning workouts offer several key advantages. Exercising early can jump-start your metabolism and potentially increase the total number of calories burned throughout the day. This can lead to greater weight loss, the fitness expert explained. Working out in the morning can give early risers a mental boost, as released endorphins help reduce stress and anxiety while increasing alertness and energy. However, it also has some downsides; skipping a proper warm-up, for example, can lead to serious injury. “In the morning, due to sleep inactivity, your body is stiff and less flexible right after waking up,” Sautter said. “This means you need to factor in a longer warm-up period for optimal performance and to prevent any injuries. “The same goes for muscles and ligaments, as your core body temperature is lower in a morning. This can decrease tendon pliability and reaction time, which can affect your power and coordination until properly warmed up.” RELATED Atlanta Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes opens Alpharetta academy Not feeling up for a morning workout? Evening workouts have plenty of benefits, too. For one, it’s great for building muscle.

“Due to the body’s natural circadian rhythm, your core body temperature peaks in the late afternoon/early evening, meaning muscles are warmer, stronger, and more powerful,” Sautter explained. “Hormone levels are also increased, particularly testosterone, which is crucial for muscle building.” Warmer muscles also improve flexibility, reducing risk of injury. While a sufficient warm-up routine is still important, it generally takes less time in the evenings. The downside? Your mind may be lagging after a full day of work or other mentally taxing activities. “Fatigue doesn’t just make a workout less enjoyable, it lowers your performance ceiling. You may find you have less power, slower reaction times, and a higher perceived exertion for exercises that usually feel manageable.” RELATED Expert tips to jump-start your workout Another hurdle for evening exercisers is sleep. Consistently struggling to get a good night’s rest could mean you’re working out too late.