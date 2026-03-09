Aging in Atlanta Deadline approaches for tax breaks for qualifying seniors A guide to deadlines and requirements for senior tax breaks in metro Atlanta counties. April is not only the month to pay state and federal income taxes. In Georgia, it’s also the deadline for many homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions. (SeizaVisuals/Getty Images)

April is not only the month to pay state and federal income taxes. In Georgia, it’s also the deadline for many homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions, including special breaks for senior citizens to apply to eliminate the largest portion of their county property tax bill — the cost of public education. For now, two things are certain: April 1 is the deadline to apply for senior property tax exemptions, and these exemptions could put hundreds — even thousands — of dollars back into the hands of Georgia homeowners ages 62, 65 and older.

Here's how the exemptions work in several major metro Atlanta counties: Cherokee County Senior school tax exemption: Residents age 62 or older may receive a 100% exemption from school property taxes. Applicants must have had a homestead exemption in Cherokee County for at least five years and must be 62 on or before Jan. 1 of the tax year. In Canton, up to $280,000 in market value is exempt. Woodstock mirrors the county exemption. Holly Springs provides an exemption up to $409,900 in value. Income-based double homestead exemption: Residents age 65 or older may receive a $4,000 exemption from state and county property taxes if the owner and spouse had no more than $10,000 in income in the prior year. Certain retirement income is excluded.

Freeze on increases: Homeowners age 62 or older before Jan. 1 of the tax year, with total household income of $30,000 or less in the prior year, may qualify to be exempt from property tax increases. Limitations may apply.

Apply in person: Tax Assessor's Office, 2782 Marietta Highway, Suite 200,Canton, GA 30114 Find forms online: qpublic.net/ga/cherokee/forms.html Documents required: Driver's license or birth certificate; proof of residency; settlement documents or warranty deed, if applicable. Questions: 678-493-6120 Clayton County Total school tax exemption: Residents age 65 or older on Jan. 1 may apply for a full exemption from school taxes on one home and up to five acres. Property exceeding five acres will be billed separately for the additional acreage.

Double homestead exemption ($14,000): Residents age 65 or older may qualify if taxable income did not exceed $10,000 in the prior year. Proof of income is required. Applies to county operations and school bonds. Senior veteran exemption ($126,526): Applicants must be age 65 on Jan. 1 and provide documentation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showing honorable discharge and a 100% permanent service-connected disability. Applies to one home and up to five acres. Required documentation: Proof of income (including tax returns, if applicable); valid Georgia driver’s license or state-issued ID; voter registration card with current address. File online: homestead.claytoncountyga.gov File in person: Clayton County Tax Commissioner’s Office Annex 3, 2nd Floor, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro, GA.

Phone: (770) 477-3311 Cobb County 100% school tax exemption: Available to residents age 62 or older as of Jan. 1. Applies to school general and school bond taxes. Proof of age required. Age 65 $4,000 exemption (income limit): Provides a $4,000 exemption in state, county bond and fire district tax categories. Applicant must be 65 by Jan. 1, and annual net income for the prior year must not exceed $10,000, excluding Social Security and retirement income. An income affidavit is required. Documents required: Proof the property was owned and occupied as a primary residence on Jan. 1; deed showing applicant ownership; Georgia driver’s license with property address; vehicle registration showing Cobb County taxes paid. File online: https://www.cobbtax.gov/Forms/Property%20Tax/Age%2065%204000%20Income%20Affidavit.pdf?t=202602201203450

File in person: Main Property Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Suite 100, Marietta East Satellite Office, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta South Satele Office, 4700 Austell Road, Austell, and North Office, 2932 Canton Rd, Suite 300, Marietta Additionally, the North Office, located at 2932 Canton Rd, STE 300, Marietta, GA 30066, has a drop box for exemption applications. Phone: 770-528-8600 DeKalb County Age 70 exemption: Residents age 70 or older as of Jan. 1 may qualify for exemption from all school taxes and $10,000 off county government levies. Household income may not exceed $110,568. Age 65 exemptions: Residents age 65 or older — or permanently disabled — may qualify for multiple exemption tiers depending on income:

Exemption from all school taxes plus a $14,000 exemption for county operations.

$16,500 school tax exemption increase and $14,000 for county levies.

Up to a $22,500 school tax exemption and $14,000 county exemption if household gross income does not exceed $40,000. Basic senior exemption: $5,000 reduction in assessed value for residents age 65 or older. Municipal exemptions in DeKalb County: Cities including Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Clarkston, Decatur, Doraville, Dunwoody, Lithonia, Pine Lake, Stone Mountain, Stonecrest and Tucker offer additional exemptions. Income limits, assessment freezes and millage reductions vary by municipality. Applicants must file with the city where required. Eligibility requirements: The property must be the owner's legal residence as of Jan. 1, including for tax filing, vehicle registration and voter registration purposes. Bring identification and proof of residency. File online: efile.dekalbcountyga.gov

Phone: 404-298-4000 Fulton County $10,000 school exemption: Age 65 or older with five years of homestead exemption. $4,000 county exemption: Age 65 by Jan. 1; combined spousal income not exceeding $10,000 on Georgia tax return. $10,000 county operations exemption: Age 65 or disabled; income may not exceed the maximum annual Social Security benefit for a married couple. $54,000 school exemption: Age 65 or disabled; federal income may not exceed $30,000. Does not apply within the city of Atlanta.

Homestead freeze: Age 65 or older; federal income not exceeding $39,000. Applies to certain city and county levies. Age 70 full-value exemption: Applies to county operations and bonds but not school taxes; income limited to maximum Social Security benefit levels. Low-income senior exemption: Age 65 or older with federal adjusted gross income not exceeding 200% of the federal poverty level; valid for two years and renewable. Tax deferral program: Age 62 or older; annual application required. Deferred taxes and liens may not exceed 85% of the home’s fair market value. Documents required: Georgia driver’s license with property address and vehicle registration showing taxes paid in Cobb County.

Apply online: fultonassessor.org File in person at the Tax Commissioner's Office's six location. Phone: 404-612-6440 Gwinnett County Senior school tax exemption: Residents age 65 or older as of Jan. 1 — or 100% disabled — may receive a 100% exemption from taxes levied by the Gwinnett County Board of Education on a home and up to one acre. Applicants must live on the property and provide documentation of the prior year's earnings. This exemption is available to residents with Georgia taxable income not exceeding the $99,648 authorized by Social Security plus $25,000, which for 2026 is $124,648. Regular school tax exemption: A partial exemption from school taxes. Applicants must be 62 years old as of Jan. 1 of the application year. This is a $20,000 exemption for residents with Georgia taxable income not exceeding $10,000.

$20,000 senior exemption: Most beneficial for residents of the city of Buford who are not in the Gwinnett County School District and who are not eligible for the senior school tax exemption. Applicants must be 65 years old as of Jan. 1 of the application year. Required documents: Copies of pages 1 and 2 of the prior year’s federal Form 1040 and pages 1 through 3 of the prior year’s Georgia Form 500. If filing separately, both claimant’s and spouse’s returns are required. If not required to file an income tax return, provide copies of Social Security, pension and bank statements. How to apply: Only one application is needed to apply for all homestead exemptions. Apply online: gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com/property-tax/homestead-exemption/about-homestead-exemptions File in person: Gwinnett Justice and Administration Building75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, and all satellite locations