Georgia taxpayers will get rebates of up to $500 this summer

Gov. Brian Kemp walks in to a news conference to sign the budget bill at the Capitol on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed a state budget that includes more than $2 billion in tax relief, bonuses for teachers and state employees, and plenty of other new spending. The amended $43.7 billion budget covers fiscal year 2026, which ends in June. Here’s what you need to know.

Income tax rebates: The budget includes $1.2 billion in income tax rebates for Georgians. Single filers will receive up to $250, heads of household will get up to $375 and married couples filing jointly will get up to $500. Those checks will go out later this year. It’s the latest in a series of tax cuts and rebates legislators have approved in recent years. Property tax relief: The budget also includes $850 million in property tax relief that will flow through local governments. The average homeowner is expected to get about a $500 reduction on their property tax bill. Employee bonuses: State employees, teachers and other education employees will get one-time bonuses of $2,000.

Other highlights: The budget also includes plenty of other new spending. Among other things, it includes $1.7 billion for additional I-75 toll lanes in Henry County, $409 million for a new mental health hospital, $325 million for the Georgia DREAMS need-based college scholarship program and $150 million for new bed space at state prisons.