Aging in Atlanta Atlanta is going green: 6 ways to welcome in March These springtime events bring neighbors, nature and fun together. Performers in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade know how to accessorize in green. (Courtesy of Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade, Inc.)

Whether it’s on the leaves emerging after a long winter or in a St. Patrick’s Day’s parade, you’ll see a lot of green throughout March. Make sure you take the time to enjoy it. Celebrate the luckiest holiday around, take a tree tour or head out for some adult beverages. All three options will have you seeing the city in hues of emerald, olive, sage and lime.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 1. Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Parade Spend some time at Atlanta’s longest-running event, featuring individuals and groups from around the city and the South, ready to entertain the entire family. You’ll see clowns, floats, bands, dancers, drill teams and bagpipes — over 740 musicians and dancers reminding you that on this holiday, “everybody is Irish.” The parade lasts for about one-and-a-half hours from any given point along the route down Peachtree Street. If you want to continue the celebration after, you can join in the Luck of the Square party in Colony Square for live music and more festivities. Saturday, March 14, noon-1:30 p.m. Arrive by 11 a.m. to get the best chance at finding a good spot along the parade route. Free admission. Parade travels down Peachtree Street in Midtown, Atlanta. atlantastpats.com The Northside St. Patrick’s Festival features Irish-themed music, dance and arts. (Courtesy of Northside St. Patrick’s Festival by the Springs)

2. Northside St. Patrick’s Festival by the Springs

Another family-friendly way to celebrate this lucky holiday, the Northside St. Patrick’s Festival features Irish-themed music, dance and arts. There’s a Vendor Village to explore, and a Kids Korner with special activities. Vendor booths open at noon, but the main stage entertainment doesn’t kick off until 1 p.m. with performances happening throughout the afternoon. Food and drinks are also available, along with dance and sport demonstrations. Sunday, March 15, 12:30- 6 p.m. Free admission. City Springs Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Sandy Springs, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. northsidestpatricks.com Get out in nature 3. Guided Nature Hike in Arabia Mountain Get the inside scoop on the rich ecology and human history of Arabia Mountain with a guided hike. Arabia Mountain’s Naturalist will not only show you some of their favorite spots, but help you explore some of the 40,000 acres that make up this area. Located just east of Atlanta, you’ll encounter two granite outcrops and unique biomes as you learn about the early settlers, rock cutters, freed slaves and Trappist monks who all lived in the area at one time. Every Friday and Sunday in March, 8-10:30 a.m. Free, but must sign up on the website. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060. https://arabiaalliance.org/calendar

Tree Tour: Beltline Eastside Trail Your next walk through the trees in Atlanta can happen along the Beltline. This linear arboretum is part of Atlanta's urban forest. Walking a little more than 3/4 of a mile, this stretch is both a public garden and ecological corridor. Full of wild and cultivated trees, woody plants, grass and ground cover, you'll not only encounter native plants that thrive in an urban setting, but see what sustainable landscape management can look like. This free tour ends at Ponce City Market if you want to add a little shopping or maybe some lunch to your trek. Saturday, March 28, 9-10:30 a.m. Free admission. Inman Perk Coffee, 240 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta. treesatlanta.org/get-involved/events/tree-tour-history-and-change-on-the-atlanta-beltline-eastside-trail Enjoy some food and wine 5. Women in Wine Tasting in Brookhaven