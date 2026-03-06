Where to drink and eat for St. Patrick’s Day 2026 in Atlanta

Here is a running list of events and specials to check out in metro Atlanta for St. Patrick’s Day.
Kegs & Eggs
Virginia-Highland will become one large venue for this St. Paddy’s bar crawl, which begins in the Neighbor’s Pub parking lot with a DJ and food trucks. Attendees can wind their way into restaurants and bars like Sweet Auburn BBQ, Moe’s and Joe’s, Monks Meadery and The Family Dog for specials throughout the day.
2-8 p.m. March 14. Tickets starting at $15 per person. 752 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabartours.com
Get Lucky Fest
Park Tavern’s St. Paddy’s Day music festival in Piedmont Park will feature live music, DJs and drink specials. Musical acts include Stop Light Observations and Sucker Punch.
Fadó Irish Pub's Buckhead location will host its annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations on March 14 and 17. (Courtesy of Fadó Irish Pub)
Fadó Buckhead
Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day early with a block party at Fado Buckhead, featuring a brunch menu and live music starting at 1 p.m. Starting at noon, there will be a $20 cover charge. On March 17, Fado will host Kegs and Eggs with brunch and live music.
Bring the whole family on a leprechaun treasure hunt March 15 that winds through the murals, record stores and shops in Little Five Points. This event offers sliding-scale pricing that starts at $5 per person.
On St. Patrick’s night, adults can take part in a Leprechaun Bar Crawl where attendees can learn how to dance a jig, kiss a Blarney Stone and drink green beverages.
Brasserie Lundi will offer a special Midori sour highball for St. Patrick's Day. (Courtesy of Brasserie Lundi)
Brasserie Lundi
This French brasserie in Midtown will offer two special cocktails on March 17. Try the Midori sour highball with melon liqueur, citrus and pineapple, or a mint julep with Irish whiskey, mint, sugar and bitters.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-9 p.m. March 17. 1375 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-741-2419
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
