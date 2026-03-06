Food & Dining Where to drink and eat for St. Patrick’s Day 2026 in Atlanta Find events and special menus for the holiday around metro Atlanta. Smyrna Market Village will hold a St. Patrick's Day party March 14. (Courtesy of Redbird Events)

It’s almost that time of the year when the Guinness craving hits, corned beef graces menus and green food dye seeps into every beverage. St. Patrick’s Day started as a religious festival in Ireland to celebrate the country’s patron saint, Patrick, who introduced Christianity to the island nation. Centuries later in the U.S., March 17 has taken on a more secular meaning, and the holiday is marked with festive parades celebrating Irish heritage, parties and ample day drinking.

Here is a running list of events and specials to check out in metro Atlanta for St. Patrick’s Day. Kegs & Eggs Virginia-Highland will become one large venue for this St. Paddy’s bar crawl, which begins in the Neighbor’s Pub parking lot with a DJ and food trucks. Attendees can wind their way into restaurants and bars like Sweet Auburn BBQ, Moe’s and Joe’s, Monks Meadery and The Family Dog for specials throughout the day. 2-8 p.m. March 14. Tickets starting at $15 per person. 752 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabartours.com

Get Lucky Fest

Park Tavern’s St. Paddy’s Day music festival in Piedmont Park will feature live music, DJs and drink specials. Musical acts include Stop Light Observations and Sucker Punch. 2-11 p.m. March 14. $15 per person. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. parktavern.com/event/get-lucky-fest26 Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Live at the Battery's Boots and Blarney party. (Courtesy of Live at the Battery) Boots & Blarney Live at the Battery will hold this St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring drink specials, themed decor and a hunt for the lucky clover hidden somewhere inside the venue.

8 p.m. March 14. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events-and-entertainment/events/20250313-pbr-st-pats New Realm Brewing Co. Head to Atlanta’s Eastside Beltline for New Realm Brewing Co.’s St. Paddy’s celebration, featuring live music, DJs, green beer and Irish dancers. 11 a.m. March 14. 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. newrealmbrewing.com/atlanta Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Smyrna Market Village restaurants Zucca and Atkins Park will host this celebration featuring live music, cornhole, drink specials and games throughout the day. 11 a.m. March 14-15. $15-$20 per person. 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. freshtix.com/events/smyrna23 Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern Enjoy four days of food and drink specials at all locations of Hobnob, including a Luck of the Irish cocktail, $5 shamrock shots and Guinness-glazed wings. March 14-17. Multiple locations. hobnobatlanta.com

Fadó Irish Pub's Buckhead location will host its annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations on March 14 and 17. (Courtesy of Fadó Irish Pub) Fadó Buckhead Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day early with a block party at Fado Buckhead, featuring a brunch menu and live music starting at 1 p.m. Starting at noon, there will be a $20 cover charge. On March 17, Fado will host Kegs and Eggs with brunch and live music. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. March 14 and 17. $10-$20 per person. 273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. freshtix.com/events/st-patricks-day-party-2026-fado-buckhead-2 Leprechauns in Little Five Points

Bring the whole family on a leprechaun treasure hunt March 15 that winds through the murals, record stores and shops in Little Five Points. This event offers sliding-scale pricing that starts at $5 per person. On St. Patrick’s night, adults can take part in a Leprechaun Bar Crawl where attendees can learn how to dance a jig, kiss a Blarney Stone and drink green beverages. Leprechaun hunt. 1 p.m. March 15. $5 per person. Bar crawl. 7 p.m. March 17. $10 per person. 394 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/find-the-leprechaun-in-little-5-points The Colonnade

Enjoy a special St. Patrick’s Day menu offering of corned beef and cabbage at Atlanta’s iconic Southern comfort restaurant the Colonnade. March 17. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, thecolonnadeatl.com Brasserie Lundi will offer a special Midori sour highball for St. Patrick's Day. (Courtesy of Brasserie Lundi) Brasserie Lundi This French brasserie in Midtown will offer two special cocktails on March 17. Try the Midori sour highball with melon liqueur, citrus and pineapple, or a mint julep with Irish whiskey, mint, sugar and bitters.