10 under-the-radar bands to check out in metro Atlanta this spring

Atlanta has no shortage of big names rolling through town this spring, but some of the most electric shows on the calendar aren’t the ones with the biggest following. From a Peruvian cumbia band that just made history at Coachella to a multimedia artist who grew up in one of Hollywood’s most storied musical families, the city’s music scene is quietly stacked right now.
Here are 10 acts worth your attention, whether you’re a longtime scene regular or just looking for a good reason to get out of the house.
WRAS Album 88, operated by Georgia State University students, is gearing up for a Sunday night at The Masquerade. This all-ages underground fest pulls together rap, rock, bedroom pop and post-hardcore under one roof. If you’ve been sleeping on the local scene, this is a good place to wake up.
6 p.m. March 29. $46.40. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com.
Doesin, Sleep John B, The Compartmentalizationalists
The Compartmentalizationalists open the night, led by Jeffrey Bützer, who The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote has “steadily become an understated staple of the Atlanta arts and music scene” since his music debuted in 2006. Instrumental surf rock, three Atlanta bands, and a $15 ticket at the EARL on a Friday night — doesn’t get much better than that.
8:30 p.m. April 24. $15-17. The EARL, 488 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-522-3950, badearl.com.
The Compartmentalizationalists bring their instrumental surf rock to a packed room. The Atlanta trio opens a three-act bill at the EARL on April 24. (Courtesy of Sean Zearfross)
Boogarins
If you only catch one show on this list, make it Boogarins. The Brazilian psychedelic rock quartet from Goiânia has played Coachella, Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza and drawn comparisons to Tame Impala and Os Mutantes in the same breath. Catching them in one of Atlanta’s best rock ‘n’ roll venues feels like a privilege.
Last year, this 50-year-old cumbia band became the first Peruvian group to play Coachella, yet it’s still flying under the radar for most U.S. audiences. Hypnotic percussion, surf guitar and a sound born in the jungles of 1970s Peru collide in a haze that feels like it came from another dimension entirely. It’s an all-ages show, and one of the more genuinely transporting nights you’ll find on this list.
Mexico City’s Mint Field makes slow-building, atmospheric shoegaze and dream pop, pulling in ’90s influences, with shimmering guitars and vocals that feel like exhales. Their Pitchfork-praised 2023 album “Aprender a Ser” was likened to sinking into a chilled pool. They’ve played Coachella and SXSW and curate their own festival in Mexico City.
Lionel Williams records as Vinyl Williams and is the grandson of composer John Williams (yes, that John Williams: “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones”) and the son of Mark Towner Williams, who has collaborated with Cher, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Tina Turner. Yet it doesn’t give nepo baby. Across nine albums, he crafts shoegaze-adjacent psychedelic pop with dense, lush production and a sound that rewards close listening. A rare combination for a name that still flies well under the radar.
Atlanta’s own Lowertown signed to Dirty Hit (the label behind Wolf Alice and The 1975) right out of high school, toured relentlessly and built a passionate following in the indie underground. They’re at their best on songs about growing up, growing apart, and figuring out how to hold a friendship through all of it. If you like Snail Mail or Hand Habits, this is your band.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.