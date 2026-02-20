Wellness What lymphatic drainage really does for your body The science behind the trendy wellness treatment, and simple ways to try it yourself. While most people book a massage for relaxation, growing research suggests lymphatic support may also play a role in easing stiffness and aiding recovery. (Nicholas Sansone/The New York Times)

If you’re on social media, you’ve likely seen it. The snatched jawline in under 10 minutes with a gua sha. People shaking on vibration plates. Someone swearing by “lymphatic tea.” Safe to say, lymphatic drainage has officially entered the chat.

It makes sense. It’s visually satisfying, especially the before-and-after content. But it also taps into something bigger: our collective obsession with bloating, inflammation and feeling “blah” in our bodies. Unlike trends that live purely in the beauty aisle, lymphatic drainage has its roots in biology. How the lymphatic system works The lymphatic system is a key part of the immune system and plays an important role in regulating inflammation. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it helps transport lymph, a clear fluid that contains immune cells and waste products. As lymph moves through vessels and lymph nodes, it filters out debris like bacteria, viruses and damaged cells before returning fluid to the bloodstream. Unlike your circulatory system, which is powered by the heart, the lymphatic system doesn’t have a central pump. It relies on muscle contractions, deep breathing and regular movement to keep fluid flowing. Manual therapies and compression can also help stimulate that movement. RELATED Does red light therapy really improve your skin? Because it doesn’t pump on its own, flow can slow during long flights, sedentary workdays, dehydration or poor sleep. When that happens, people may notice facial puffiness, swollen ankles, bloating or a “heavy” feeling.

Researchers are increasingly looking at what happens when that flow is disrupted. In one recent study published in Bone Research, researchers found that impaired lymphatic drainage is associated with inflammatory conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Most people aren’t thinking about stiff joints when they book a wellness appointment, but growing research helps explain why lymphatic support has moved beyond beauty content and into recovery spaces. By gently moving lymph fluid, lymphatic drainage can reduce puffiness, ease muscle tension and support recovery, helping the body feel lighter and looser. The local take At RestFuel in Buckhead, owner Shay Richardson has built an entire recovery system around that concept. Opening in May 2024 with just three services, the studio has since expanded to nine. Instead of offering a single lymphatic massage, Richardson builds what she calls “stacks,” layering services in a specific order to stimulate and support fluid movement. For optimal lymphatic flow, Richardson starts with red light therapy to prep tissue and increase circulation. She then uses a vibration plate to “shake things up” and to help mobilize fluid. Her final step is using a compression therapy suit called the BallancerPro, which works in a sequential rhythm, moving upward from the feet toward the core. That directional pressure mirrors the body’s natural flow patterns and encourages fluid to move centrally so it can be processed and eliminated.

“Movement turns on the sink and gets the water flowing. But if the drain is clogged, it’s not going anywhere. This is the drain unclogger,” Richardson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview. RELATED Atlanta dermatologist speaks on TikTok’s slimiest skincare trend She also stresses consistency. This isn’t a one-time detox before a beach trip. Lymphatic support works best when it becomes part of a routine, especially during travel, stressful seasons, hormonal shifts or long stretches of sitting. And while TikTok has fueled the vibration plate boom, Richardson urges a measured approach to the gadget craze. Some devices are well made and effective, but others fall short on safety and engineering. The same goes for red light tools. Quality makes all the difference. Tools to try at home Facial tools: Devices like the TheraFace PRO combine LED light therapy, microcurrent and massage for circulation-focused skin care. If you want something more affordable, its depuffing wand can offer targeted stimulation without the higher price tag. A dry brush: Dry brushes like these from Kitsch or The Now can support superficial lymph flow when used with very light pressure. Gentle strokes are key. Pressing too hard can actually trap fluid instead of moving it.