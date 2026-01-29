Wellness

Is there a ‘super flu?’ Everything to know about strain taking over Georgia.

Subclade K, a variant of the influenza A virus, is having a serious impact on people’s immune systems.
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Georgia, like much of the country, is facing a particularly challenging flu season driven by one of this year’s dominant strains. (David Goldman/AP 2018)
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Georgia, like much of the country, is facing a particularly challenging flu season driven by one of this year’s dominant strains. (David Goldman/AP 2018)
By Morayo Ogunbayo
42 minutes ago

You might have noticed more illnesses this winter, with increased coughing and sneezing compared with a typical season. There’s a reason for it.

Georgia, like much of the country, is facing a particularly challenging flu season driven by one of this year’s dominant strains.

“Georgia is like most of the other states across the country right now, which are experiencing a surge in flu activity,” Julie Caldwell, senior manager of immunizations at Walgreens and longtime pharmacist, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED
Flu activity ‘very high’ in Georgia, likely to keep rising

According to Caldwell, Georgia currently ranks at number 17 for flu activity among the states, meaning that our local problem is higher than average, and this year’s new flu strain is putting up a strong fight against people’s immune systems.

Because viruses are not fully predictable, Caldwell explained, this year’s flu vaccine was not a perfect match — as is always the case, though some years are better than others. In the meantime, the country was hit with Subclade K, a variant of the influenza A virus that has been highly mutated.

“This season, the flu vaccine isn’t specifically or 100% matched, but it still does prevent complications and provides the best protection folks can get from getting sick, being hospitalized or having complications from the flu,” Caldwell said.

Subclade K, which some have deemed a “super flu,” is characterized by fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and headaches, all common symptoms of the flu, according to Stanford Medicine. However, this variant is also leading to longer experiences with symptoms and even stronger versions of them — which is the reason for the increase in hospitalizations.

According to Caldwell, in Georgia alone there have been 46 deaths since early October related to the flu.

“The flu is different every year,” Caldwell said. “Typically with the flu, people aren’t used to having a longer recovery rate or having really strong symptoms.”

RELATED
Everyday foods nutritionists rely on during cold and flu season

The distribution of an illness across states can be random, but Caldwell says there may be a reason Georgia’s problem is larger than most.

For one, Georgia has lower rates of vaccination than many other states, ranked 48th among them, “which is always going to lead to more illnesses, hospitalizations and complications related to the flu,” Caldwell explained.

Although we are deep into winter and the flu season, Caldwell stresses that it is not too late to get your flu vaccine for this year.

“I think that what’s happening in the flu season right now and all the activity that we’re seeing across the country with almost all 50 states having rises in cases is proof that you should get the vaccine, even though we’ve passed that October time frame when people are really thinking about it,” Caldwell said.

Common symptoms of the flu

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue or weakness

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Flu cases will continue to show up for the next few weeks and months, she explained, sometimes leaning into spring.

“Getting the vaccination now will allow you to be protected from any further activity should the season extend longer,” Caldwell told the AJC. “It takes about two weeks for a full protection from the vaccine. So doing that as soon as possible is a really smart move.”

RELATED
Don’t drop the flu shot from your to-do list

In the meantime, this year’s flu symptoms should not be taken lightly. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms should contact their general practitioner or seek hospital care if symptoms worsen.

Even mild symptoms that persist longer than expected should be monitored closely, and testing at a local pharmacy can help determine whether the illness is influenza or COVID-19.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Health and Wellness reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the stories Georgians need to know to stay healthy and informed.

More Stories

The Latest

Film Camera

Everyone’s ditching their phones and ‘going analog.’ Here’s why.

Metro Atlanta survived the storm. Now what?

Snowed in and stir-crazy? Easy indoor habits to support mental health.

Keep Reading

Bird flu detected in another Georgia poultry facility, third case this month

Common sense and slowing down are the keys to avoiding icy weather accidents

US life expectancy hit an all-time high in 2024, CDC says

1h ago

Featured

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss

Here’s what we know so far about the FBI’s raid of Fulton County election hub

New bill aims to solve the ‘redshirting’ problem in Georgia’s kindergartens

BREAKING

Winter storm watch expands to metro Atlanta as Georgia preps for weekend snow

1h ago