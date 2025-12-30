Aging in Atlanta How meditation can transform your new year goals into lasting change Meditation helps improve the ability to concentrate and stay present, which is crucial for goal achievement. Meditation helps you enhance your focus, boost self-awareness, reduce stress, and develop a mindset that’s aligned with your aspirations. (Dmitry Ersler/Dreamstime/TNS)

By Yolanda Harris – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

As the new year approaches, many individuals set their intentions for various goals, from eating healthier to starting a new business or improving finances. Achieving these goals requires a solid plan, and incorporating meditation can be a valuable tool in your journey. Far from just being a practice for relaxation, meditation helps you enhance your focus, boost self-awareness, reduce stress, and develop a mindset that’s aligned with your aspirations. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Weiner, Jerry Seinfeld, and basketball legends LeBron James and Michael Jordan have credited meditation with their success.

Achieve goals through meditation With numerous distractions vying for our attention, it’s easy to lose sight of our goals. Meditation, particularly mindfulness meditation, helps you improve your ability to concentrate and stay present, which is crucial for goal achievement. It involves focusing your attention on the present moment, which can help you tune out distractions and clarify your priorities. Other benefits: Reduces stress and increases resilience

Enhances self-awareness and goal clarity

Increases motivation and drive

Enhances creativity and problem-solving

Improves health and energy

Builds patience and persistence Elevate mindset Laura Smallwood, a certified Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) teacher and Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT-200) based in Atlanta, began her journey with mindfulness meditation in her 50s and highlights its significance as we age. “Over the course of our lives, our tendency is to get more stuck in habitual ways of thinking, feeling, moving, and seeing the world,” she stated. “As a result, we miss the wonder, joy, beauty, and happiness that is also part of our experience.” Mindfulness meditation shifts the focus away from worry and regret, allowing for greater joy and fulfillment.

Calm the mind Juan Dowling, a longtime massage therapist, tai chi instructor and martial artist, has been practicing meditation for decades. He uses it to master his craft. Juan describes meditation as a way to “pause the mind.”

“In the Western world, our minds tend to run continuously from one thing to the next,” the Roswell resident stated. “The actual process of meditation allows the mind to reach a place of peace and tranquility.” Juan Dowling is a massage therapist, tai chi instructor and martial artist. He has been practicing meditation for decades. (Photo Courtesy of Alex Coleman) In our fast-paced world, multitasking is often a necessity, but it can lead to imbalance and unnecessary stress. Juan advises that taking time to quiet the mind throughout the day helps promote balance. One way to calm the mind is through breathing meditation: “By managing and harnessing the breath, we can control racing thoughts,” Juan stated. “The breath is the link to every emotion.” To begin goal setting for the new year, Juan recommends focusing on one goal at a time before adding another. “Sit quietly and breathe for 2 to 3 minutes,” he suggests. “Close your eyes and focus on breathing deeply from the abdomen.” Finding a teacher can enhance your experience. Ready to begin? To start your meditation journey, look for classes at local recreation centers or libraries, or explore options on YouTube. You could also download recommended meditation apps reviewed by reputable sources like The New York Times.