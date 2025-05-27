Wellness
Wellness

Most people hit the snooze button every morning, new study finds

The common habit is harmless, but it can affect your mood and interrupt healthy sleep cycles.
A new study found that more than half of people use the snooze button almost every morning. While harmless, it can interrupt sleep cycles. (Christian Delbert/Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

A new study found that more than half of people use the snooze button almost every morning. While harmless, it can interrupt sleep cycles. (Christian Delbert/Dreamstime/TNS)
By Morayo Ogunbayo
36 minutes ago

It just might be the worst sound in the world: your alarm clock. If you find yourself rushing to press the snooze button, you are not alone.

A new study found just how common the practice is, with over 50% of people saying they use the snooze button almost every morning — which allows an extra few minutes in bed as most alarm clocks have a default snooze duration set to 9 minutes.

The study, published by Scientific Reports earlier this month, set out to find the frequency of snooze button use as well as how “countries, cultures and climates” can influence it. Studying over 21,000 users of the app SleepCycle and over 3 million of their sleep sessions, 56% of sessions ended with the subject using the feature.

In addition to women needing 11 minutes more sleep per night compared to men, studies show that women are more likely to suffer from insomnia. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

ExploreStill tired after 8 hours in bed? Two former Spanx execs could have your fix

While men and women are equally likely to press snooze, women are more likely to sleep in for longer than men, the study found, which researchers attributed to the higher risk of insomnia among women and the greater burden of child care duties. Most people will hit snooze twice, adding an average of an extra 11 minutes to sleep in.

Hitting snooze can be a harmless way to get some much-needed rest without missing work or other important plans; however, overreliance on the button can have negative effects.

“Some of the most vital stages of sleep take place right before we wake up,” sleep scientist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School Rebecca Robbins told Today.com. “Hitting the snooze alarm will interrupt these crucial stages of sleep and typically only offer you some light sleep in between alarms.”

REM sleep often occurs in the early morning hours and minutes before your sleep ends, and cutting into it frequently with multiple snooze alarms can be harmful. Frequent snoozing can also cause your sleep to be “fragmented,” which can have adverse effects on your mood.

If you’re struggling to break the habit, here are tips you can start today to make sure you’re ready to jump out of bed on time.

Get out of bed (It’s easier said than done)

When the alarm goes off, hitting the snooze can feel like second nature. Resist that feeling, and instead, pop right out of bed after the alarm goes off. It may be hard in the moment, but it will make your morning routine go much smoother than allowing yourself to keep lying down.

Try moving your clock to the other side of the room instead of your nightstand — forcing yourself to stand up to turn it off. Adding meditation and movement when you first wake up is beneficial.

“Reach your arms overhead, stretch out your legs, flex your feet and point your toes,” Robbins recommended to Today.com, “then, take deep breaths and focus on one positive thing that will get you excited about the day and motivated.”

ExploreFeeling off days after daylight saving time? Here’s why

Avoid scrolling on your phone

If you had a decent nights sleep, you have been disconnected for hours and might have several notifications waiting on your phone. But using your phone first thing in the morning can add anxiety to your day from the start.

Instead of a bright screen, let sunlight help regulate your circadian rhythm. If you still feel you need something stimulating when you first wake up, the morning is the perfect time to add journaling into your daily routine — or opt for a cold shower.

Set your alarm for the latest time possible

According to the Mayo Clinic, adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night. You might be tempted to set your alarm earlier than needed to allow for extra snoozing, but this can have detrimental effects to your sleep health.

“One could wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but by and large, for all of us there’s a bit of a transition,” Robbins told Today.com. “We’re not all going to wake up and feel perfect, it takes time to ease into the day.”

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Health and Wellness reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the stories Georgians need to know to stay healthy and informed.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Two former Spanx execs are the co-founders of The Inactive Company, a sleep wellness brand behind a new recovery tool: The Inactivator, dubbed the first “performance sleep mask.” (Courtesy of the Inactive Company)

Credit: Courtesy of The Inactive Company

Still tired after 8 hours in bed? Two former Spanx execs could have your fix

The Inactive Company is shaking up the sleep space with the science-backed 'performance sleep mask' The Inactivator, which helps you rest deeper, longer and more naturally.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s might not be why you’re losing your memory

While a little forgetfulness is common as we get older, more significant memory loss can be a sign of a serious medical problem.

Inside the NBA playoff numbers: Some rare matchups await, and some milestones loom

The Latest

Jarrett Oakley, director of marketing at TOTO USA, says the brand’s Washlet line delivers a soothing, hygienic alternative to harsh, chemical-ridden toilet paper. (Courtesy of TOTO USA)

Credit: TOTO

Bidets are the bathroom upgrade you didn’t know you needed

AI isn’t ready to be your therapist, but it’s a top reason people use it

Still tired after 8 hours in bed? Two former Spanx execs could have your fix

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit