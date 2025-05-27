Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

While men and women are equally likely to press snooze, women are more likely to sleep in for longer than men, the study found, which researchers attributed to the higher risk of insomnia among women and the greater burden of child care duties. Most people will hit snooze twice, adding an average of an extra 11 minutes to sleep in.

Hitting snooze can be a harmless way to get some much-needed rest without missing work or other important plans; however, overreliance on the button can have negative effects.

“Some of the most vital stages of sleep take place right before we wake up,” sleep scientist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School Rebecca Robbins told Today.com. “Hitting the snooze alarm will interrupt these crucial stages of sleep and typically only offer you some light sleep in between alarms.”

REM sleep often occurs in the early morning hours and minutes before your sleep ends, and cutting into it frequently with multiple snooze alarms can be harmful. Frequent snoozing can also cause your sleep to be “fragmented,” which can have adverse effects on your mood.

If you’re struggling to break the habit, here are tips you can start today to make sure you’re ready to jump out of bed on time.

Get out of bed (It’s easier said than done)

When the alarm goes off, hitting the snooze can feel like second nature. Resist that feeling, and instead, pop right out of bed after the alarm goes off. It may be hard in the moment, but it will make your morning routine go much smoother than allowing yourself to keep lying down.

Try moving your clock to the other side of the room instead of your nightstand — forcing yourself to stand up to turn it off. Adding meditation and movement when you first wake up is beneficial.

“Reach your arms overhead, stretch out your legs, flex your feet and point your toes,” Robbins recommended to Today.com, “then, take deep breaths and focus on one positive thing that will get you excited about the day and motivated.”

Avoid scrolling on your phone

If you had a decent nights sleep, you have been disconnected for hours and might have several notifications waiting on your phone. But using your phone first thing in the morning can add anxiety to your day from the start.

Instead of a bright screen, let sunlight help regulate your circadian rhythm. If you still feel you need something stimulating when you first wake up, the morning is the perfect time to add journaling into your daily routine — or opt for a cold shower.

Set your alarm for the latest time possible

According to the Mayo Clinic, adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night. You might be tempted to set your alarm earlier than needed to allow for extra snoozing, but this can have detrimental effects to your sleep health.

“One could wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but by and large, for all of us there’s a bit of a transition,” Robbins told Today.com. “We’re not all going to wake up and feel perfect, it takes time to ease into the day.”