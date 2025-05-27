It just might be the worst sound in the world: your alarm clock. If you find yourself rushing to press the snooze button, you are not alone.
A new study found just how common the practice is, with over 50% of people saying they use the snooze button almost every morning — which allows an extra few minutes in bed as most alarm clocks have a default snooze duration set to 9 minutes.
The study, published by Scientific Reports earlier this month, set out to find the frequency of snooze button use as well as how “countries, cultures and climates” can influence it. Studying over 21,000 users of the app SleepCycle and over 3 million of their sleep sessions, 56% of sessions ended with the subject using the feature.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
While men and women are equally likely to press snooze, women are more likely to sleep in for longer than men, the study found, which researchers attributed to the higher risk of insomnia among women and the greater burden of child care duties. Most people will hit snooze twice, adding an average of an extra 11 minutes to sleep in.
Hitting snooze can be a harmless way to get some much-needed rest without missing work or other important plans; however, overreliance on the button can have negative effects.
“Some of the most vital stages of sleep take place right before we wake up,” sleep scientist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School Rebecca Robbins told Today.com. “Hitting the snooze alarm will interrupt these crucial stages of sleep and typically only offer you some light sleep in between alarms.”
REM sleep often occurs in the early morning hours and minutes before your sleep ends, and cutting into it frequently with multiple snooze alarms can be harmful. Frequent snoozing can also cause your sleep to be “fragmented,” which can have adverse effects on your mood.
If you’re struggling to break the habit, here are tips you can start today to make sure you’re ready to jump out of bed on time.
Get out of bed (It’s easier said than done)
When the alarm goes off, hitting the snooze can feel like second nature. Resist that feeling, and instead, pop right out of bed after the alarm goes off. It may be hard in the moment, but it will make your morning routine go much smoother than allowing yourself to keep lying down.
Try moving your clock to the other side of the room instead of your nightstand — forcing yourself to stand up to turn it off. Adding meditation and movement when you first wake up is beneficial.
“Reach your arms overhead, stretch out your legs, flex your feet and point your toes,” Robbins recommended to Today.com, “then, take deep breaths and focus on one positive thing that will get you excited about the day and motivated.”
Avoid scrolling on your phone
If you had a decent nights sleep, you have been disconnected for hours and might have several notifications waiting on your phone. But using your phone first thing in the morning can add anxiety to your day from the start.
Instead of a bright screen, let sunlight help regulate your circadian rhythm. If you still feel you need something stimulating when you first wake up, the morning is the perfect time to add journaling into your daily routine — or opt for a cold shower.
Set your alarm for the latest time possible
According to the Mayo Clinic, adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night. You might be tempted to set your alarm earlier than needed to allow for extra snoozing, but this can have detrimental effects to your sleep health.
“One could wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but by and large, for all of us there’s a bit of a transition,” Robbins told Today.com. “We’re not all going to wake up and feel perfect, it takes time to ease into the day.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of The Inactive Company
Still tired after 8 hours in bed? Two former Spanx execs could have your fix
The Inactive Company is shaking up the sleep space with the science-backed 'performance sleep mask' The Inactivator, which helps you rest deeper, longer and more naturally.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s might not be why you’re losing your memory
While a little forgetfulness is common as we get older, more significant memory loss can be a sign of a serious medical problem.
Featured
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus
An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.
Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024
3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County
Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit