Insulating against cyber threats for seniors

In an environment where technology evolves at lightning speed, cybersecurity becomes increasingly more important for seniors. Resources at the local level and beyond can help protect a vulnerable population from threats that are becoming more and more sophisticated.

“The purpose of the Avoid Cyber Threats online training is to teach seniors how to avoid some cyber threats that are targeting older adults every single day,” Ladisa Onilagu, director for the Fulton County Department of Senior Services, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The program, she explained, is set up to serve those living in the 10 counties of the Atlanta Regional Commission service area, but individuals living beyond those borders can also participate. After sharing basic demographic information, participants watch videos on topics like device security and common online threats. At the end of each module, participants answer a few questions to test their knowledge and receive a certificate. Those who want to boost their scores can take the training again immediately or come back and do it again later, Onilagu said.

“I’ve tested it, and it could take as little as 35 minutes if the training is done in a group setting,” she said. “I’m recommending 45 to 50 minutes to allow for discussion and just thinking about each module, but the training really can be completed in under an hour.”

Cyber threats and offsets

Threats that are especially dangerous to seniors are varied, according to Ebony White, director of Economic Security & Social Safety Net Initiatives with the National Council on Aging.