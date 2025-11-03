Wellness Get a taste of culture across Atlanta: 6 things to do in November Fill up your calendar with these end-of-the-year festivities. Fill up your calendar with fun things to do this holiday season. (Photo courtesy of Alpharetta CVB)

November is a busy month. On top of fall fully settling in, this is when people start getting excited about the holidays. Fill up your calendar with fun things to do that not only bring a variety of cultural and tasty experiences your way, but will also get you amped up for end-of-the-year festivities.

Add an international flair to the fun IrishFest Atlanta Friday, Nov. 7- Sunday, Nov. 9, hours vary based on activities. Workshop tickets range from $5-$45. Evening concert tickets are $42.25 for general admission and $33.50 for students. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell and Roswell City Hall Grounds, 38 Hill Street, Roswell. irishfestatlanta.org Friday, Nov. 7- Sunday, Nov. 9, hours vary based on activities. Workshop tickets range from $5-$45. Evening concert tickets are $42.25 for general admission and $33.50 for students. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell and Roswell City Hall Grounds, 38 Hill Street, Roswell. irishfestatlanta.org Immerse yourself in a variety of activities, workshops and performances steeped in Irish culture. Learn Irish songs and dances, experience a traditional Irish tea and attend a live cooking demo. With two evenings of concerts and a kids’ area with arts and crafts and face painting, there’s something for everyone. You can even attend a bread-making competition for a truly unique experience.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $70 if purchased before the event and $75 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $27.33. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee. suwaneewinefest.com Saturday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $70 if purchased before the event and $75 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $27.33. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee. suwaneewinefest.com With over 150 wines from around the world, the Suwanee Wine Festival is the perfect place to sip and stroll. Visit the cocktail corner for craft cocktails, and enjoy unlimited samples of wine, seltzers, cider and beer. Play some games on the lawn, visit the artist’s market and enjoy live music and food trucks as well. For those who really want to get into the wine spirit, there’s also grape stomping. Make it all about the eats Latin Restaurant Weeks Friday, Nov. 7 - Friday, Nov. 21. Times, locations and cost varies by restaurant. latinrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-menus Friday, Nov. 7 - Friday, Nov. 21. Times, locations and cost varies by restaurant. latinrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-menus Sample delicious menu items across some of Atlanta’s favorite Latin restaurants throughout November. Participating locations include food trucks and brick-and-mortar establishments, each featuring special menus and specialty items to try. Find a place nearby, or venture out in Atlanta to somewhere totally new. You’ll have no trouble getting your fill of Latin cuisine, and may come away with a new favorite place to eat.

North Highland Restaurant Week Sunday, Nov. 9 - Thursday, Nov. 13. Time varies. Food offerings are at $10, $15 and $20 price points across participating restaurants. Located across the Virginia Highlands and Morningside neighborhoods. virginiahighlanddistrict.com/restaurant-week Sunday, Nov. 9 - Thursday, Nov. 13. Time varies. Food offerings are at $10, $15 and $20 price points across participating restaurants. Located across the Virginia Highlands and Morningside neighborhoods. virginiahighlanddistrict.com/restaurant-week Discover new flavors and support local businesses during North Highland Restaurant Week. Over 10 restaurants share snack and entrees at special prices. Enjoy bites from a variety of cuisines, including burgers, pizza, Asian food, pasta, seafood and more. Visit a different restaurant every night and add some new neighborhood gems to your favorites list.

Slip into the holidays Georgia Festival of Trees Saturday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 30. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday but the last day of the festival. Sunday, Nov. 30 hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 26-27. Tickets are $19.95 for everyone 3-61 and $13.95 for seniors 62+. Children 2 and under are free. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Blvd, Duluth. gafestivaloftrees.org Saturday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 30. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday but the last day of the festival. Sunday, Nov. 30 hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 26-27. Tickets are $19.95 for everyone 3-61 and $13.95 for seniors 62+. Children 2 and under are free. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Blvd, Duluth. gafestivaloftrees.org Explore a magical forest of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, all up for auction, at the Georgia Festival of Trees. Enjoy live music and other entertainment as well as a variety of gift shops. Holiday-themed crafts and activities are available for the kids in the Reindeer Games section. Add on a family-friendly extra and participate in sugar cookie decorating, ride the Pink Pig Trackless Train or gather up some Legos with the kids and submit an entry in the Christmas Brick Challenge. An Alpharetta Holiday Sunday, Nov. 30. 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $26.50-$41.50 for both performances. Innovation Academy, 125 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta. alpharettasymphony.org/holiday Sunday, Nov. 30. 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $26.50-$41.50 for both performances. Innovation Academy, 125 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta. alpharettasymphony.org/holiday