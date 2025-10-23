Wellness

No one wants a root canal. Here are the most common causes.

Understanding what puts your teeth at risk can help you avoid major dental procedures down the road.
Pain, money, your smile — tooth decay can demand a heavy toll. And left unchecked, it may land you in a dental chair for a root canal. If you want to leave your smile intact and your mouth pain free, it’s important to know and avoid issues that most often lead to root canal procedures.

Here’s everything to know about this common treatment, from average costs to root causes.

What is a root canal?

Root canals are quite common. The procedure is done on more than 15 million teeth in the United States every year. And it can be quite pricey, too.

According to Care Credit, root canals averaged around $1,227 in Georgia without insurance in 2023. They can reach over $2,471 for molar treatments.

The procedure involves removing inflamed or infected pulp from the inside of a tooth. The tooth’s interior is then carefully cleaned, filled and sealed.

Most common reasons for root canals

Root canals are often necessary to treat cracked teeth, which can result from sudden injuries or general wear and tear over time and deep cavities. Cracked teeth and deep cavities often cause pain when chewing food or when exposed to hot or cold temperatures.

Other signs that it might be time for a root canal include pimples on the gums, darkening gums or tender gums that might also be swollen.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21% of adults 20 to 64 years old have at least one untreated cavity. By 65 or older, almost all adults will have had a cavity. So what’s causing them? According to the World Health Organization, free sugars consumed in foods and beverages are the most common culprits.

Cavities form when harmful bacteria collect around your teeth. Eating and drinking foods high in free sugars feed the bacteria, producing acid that dissolve your teeth’s enamel. Acidic foods and beverages can also erode enamel, leading to tooth decay.

A less obvious cause of cavities? Dry mouth.

Saliva plays an important role in keeping the harmful bacteria in check, as it clears away the acid and helps repair enamel. If the bacteria goes unchecked, it makes its way inside the teeth, causing cavities that continue to grow until treated.

Another major cavity risk? Smoking cigarettes or vaping. According to the Food & Drug Administration, tobacco also puts you at risk of developing oral cancer. Tobacco products can cause gum disease and untreated cavities are more common in people who smoke cigarettes, the CDC reported.

Good oral hygiene tips

To prevent cavities and maintain overall oral health, experts recommend consistent dental hygiene and healthy lifestyle habits. WHO suggests eating a well-balanced diet that’s low in free sugars and rich in fruits and vegetables. You should also primarily drink water, rather than sugary drinks.

The WHO also suggests brushing your teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, avoiding all tobacco use and limiting alcohol consumption.

