No one wants a root canal. Here are the most common causes.

Understanding what puts your teeth at risk can help you avoid major dental procedures down the road.

Understanding what puts your teeth at risk can help you avoid major dental procedures down the road.

Pain, money, your smile — tooth decay can demand a heavy toll. And left unchecked, it may land you in a dental chair for a root canal. If you want to leave your smile intact and your mouth pain free, it’s important to know and avoid issues that most often lead to root canal procedures.

Here’s everything to know about this common treatment, from average costs to root causes.