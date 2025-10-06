AJC editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman Jr. kicked off the event by addressing the publication’s transition from a traditional newspaper format to a fully digital news organization at the end of the year. Later, Kim Yates, the AJC’s chief commercial officer, hosted segments and a Q&A session on health, staying active and pharmacy benefits. Guests also won prizes throughout the program, including Kroger gift cards, fireproof document holders and Kaiser Permanente-branded gift baskets. Afterward, attendees had the option to get vaccines from Kroger Health Pharmacies.

Panelists were Marcus Griffith, MD, physician lead, Weight Management at Kaiser Permanente; Malcolm Tallie, manager of Medicare sales at Kaiser Permanente; and Erin Webb, Pharm.D., health and wellness pharmacy practice coordinator at Kroger Health — Atlanta division.

Webb answered questions on the vaccines people over 55 should be up to date on, ways to maximize pharmacy benefits, and whether insurance covers GLP-1s for diabetes management. She also addressed options for making prescriptions more affordable, when seniors can stop taking medication and what foods to eat when taking medications.

Griffith shared ways older adults can foster community, signs of depression as the holiday season approaches, and steps to take to help improve older loved ones’ cognitive function. He also discussed stress management, menopause, and whether there is an age when mental and physical health can change.

Tallie focused on all things Medicare. He shared the rules, what to know about filling out an application, the changes for 2026, and the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Other Medicare elements discussed included covered home care services and what changes with Social Security and Medicare will affect still-working seniors over 65.

For additional information about staying active, healthy living and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in print and ePaper Sunday editions of the AJC. The next special section is coming Nov. 2.