The event brings together items from Hampton’s personal collections and Peach Movers’ massive unclaimed storage finds for a weekend that promises everything from designer clothing and vintage furniture to storage crates filled with “hidden gems.”

“People think of me and assume everything’s expensive,” Hampton said. “Yes, I have those pieces, but this is for everyone. You’ll find items for $10, $20, $30.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will support Glam It Up, Hampton’s nonprofit organization that helps girls in foster care. The mission, she said, is deeply personal.

“I grew up in foster care, in five different homes,” she said. “Every time I moved, I packed my things in a black trash bag. I promised myself no girl I help would ever have to do that.”

Through Glam It Up, Hampton provides mentorship, confidence workshops and experiences for girls who are often overlooked. Past events have included etiquette dinners, financial literacy lessons and shopping outings at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s. Last year, each girl received a suitcase — a gesture that, Hampton said, left many of them in tears.

“They deserve love,” she said. “They deserve to be treated like your own children. They just need a chance.”

For Fuller, the event is also a labor of love. Atlanta Peach Movers, a more than 35-year-old local company best known as the official movers of the Atlanta Braves, saw the pop-up event as a perfect blend of business, creativity and community.

“We’ve wanted to host an estate sale for a while,” Fuller said. “Marlo brought us this idea, and it just clicked.”

The weekend will include a DJ, food truck and access to rarely seen parts of the warehouse, which Fuller describes as “part field trip, part treasure hunt.” Among the finds are chandeliers, vintage decor and a pair of high-end Maitland-Smith chairs she calls “Game of Throne-worthy — fit for a king and queen.”

For Hampton, though, it all comes back to the girls.

“Even if I’m not on TV,” she said, “I’ll always do something for them. I want them to know they’re not defined by their circumstances. You can walk into any room, sit at any table and know you belong there.”

For those unable to attend The Peach Pop-Up, Hampton said there are still meaningful ways to support foster youth.

“I understand that you may not become a foster parent,” she said. “Just reach out to DFCS and volunteer. There’s so many kids in the foster care system that need the love, need the attention and guidance. They deserve a chance.”

Event preview