Food, fun and family: 6 ways to welcome in fall this September

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14. Free admission. Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. 404-456-4655. tasteandbrews.com

Calling all craft beer lovers. This family-friendly, food-and-drink-filled event is for you. Celebrate the delectable bites and beverages the South has to offer with craft beers, local cocktails and dishes from over 20 food vendors. Walk through the Farmers Market to grab some special take-home treats, enjoy live music and browse through the Arts & Crafts market. The Taste & Brews Festival also features a children’s activity area with special games and entertainment.

East Atlanta Strut

12 p.m. Sept. 27. Free admission for those under 21, and $5 per person 21+. Activities will take place across East Atlanta with a lot happening in Brownwood Park, 602 Brownwood Avenue SE, Atlanta. Event HQ is at the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Avenue, SE, Atlanta. eastatlantastrut.com

A neighborhood-wide festival celebrating East Atlanta’s art and culture, the East Atlanta Strut features a full day of activities. Sample a variety of food and beverages from local restaurants while the kids enjoy some special games, face painting, crafts and a bounce house. Local bands and performers will take to their porches and perform across East Atlanta as well as part of the Strut Porchfest. Special events throughout the day include the Strut Parade, Atlanta’s most eclectic parade, which opens the event at noon and travels down Glenwood Avenue. There’s also a 5k run, bake-off competition, a leaf blower tournament and more.

For the wine drinkers

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 11-14. Weekend passes for tasting tents start at $329. Admission to one day’s tasting tent is $99. Special events have separate admission with tickets ranging from $79-$99. Old South Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way, Atlanta, 678-759-9885. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

This five-day culinary extravaganza is a perfect event for wine enthusiasts. With over 200 renowned chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and more showing off their expertise, there is no shortage of tastes, wine, beer and craft spirits to experience. Get tickets for the daily tasting tents, where you can mix and mingle as you sample bites from featured chefs and top culinary talents. Attend Whiskey & Fire as well, a special event that includes a whiskey tasting and food cooked over an open fire.

Aqua Vino

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 26. Aquarium member tickets are $105 for grand tasting and $145 for VIP. Non-member tickets are $125 for grand tasting and $165 for VIP. Georgia Aquarium, Oceans Ballroom entrance, 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. georgiaaquarium.org/events/event/aqua-vino-2025

For a classy night on the town, Aqua Vino is a 21+ event offering unlimited wine tastings and gourmet cuisine with after-hours access to the Georgia Aquarium. Live music and a silent auction that features exclusive items and experiences enhance the evening. With over 100 wines from around the world to choose from, you can easily find some favorites. VIP tickets allow you to enter the event half an hour early, sample reserve wines, get a behind-the-scenes look at the aquarium and access to a VIP Lounge.

For the whole family

North Georgia State Fair

Park is opened for various hours Sept. 18-28. Fair admission is $15 for adults, $10 for 55+ and free for children 10 and under. Unlimited ride tickets are available and range in price from $25-$35 based on day of the week. Individual ride tickets are also available. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. northgeorgiastatefair.com

A 93-year tradition in Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair offers something for everyone. Live concerts and exciting carnival rides that twist, turn and go round are just the beginning of what you’ll find at the fair. You can see monster trucks, a demolition derby, bull riders, magic shows and circus acts. Food trucks and stands offer up over 40 options that include smash burgers, grilled cheese, tacos, ice cream and carnival favorites.

JapanFest

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Tickets are $22.30 with free admission for children under 6. Tickets are good for a single day. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. japanfest.org

Combining live music, dance performances, martial arts, anime and workshops, JapanFest is an immersive experience for anyone wanted to learn more about Japanese culture. Sample treats from Japanese food vendors, visit the Beer Garden or play some unique games. Booths throughout the festival highlight Japanese businesses located here in Georgia. See Japanese musicians and samurai demonstrations along with a variety of entertainment.