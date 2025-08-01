7-10 p.m. Aug. 8. $51.99 for members, $56.99 for nonmembers. Event plus overnight experience is also available for $140.99 for members and $155.99 for nonmembers. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. georgiaaquarium.org/events/event/sips-08-2025

Inspired by the ocean’s natural bioluminescence, this 18 and older event features signature cocktails, live music and glowing decor. Explore the aquarium after hours, and stop on the dance floor and boogie. Admission comes with three drink tickets, with additional drinks and food available for purchase. If you want to make a night of it, stay and sleep over in the aquarium. This special experience includes a bedtime snack, light breakfast and access to the aquarium the following day.

Congratulations to Chef Charmaine with @tinylousatl for winning best dessert at Grand Tasting Midtown last week with their apple crumble dessert! 🍎🥧 Posted by Taste of Atlanta on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Grand Tasting Alpharetta

6-10 p.m. Aug. 28. General admission tickets are $98.07. VIP tickets are $133.81. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com

More than 20 of Alpharetta’s top restaurants come together in this all-inclusive, 21 and older event. Sample unlimited bites and sip a variety of wine, beer and cocktails. Live music and additional entertainment keep the night lively and fun. Meet celebrity chefs and rising kitchen stars, as well. For those looking for some special treatment, VIP access gets you into the event an hour early, upgrades your drinks and gets you upclose for live chef demos.

Arts and crafts

Atlanta Summer Arts and Crafts Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 8-10. Free event. Perkerson Park, 770 Deckner Ave. SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/atlanta-summer-arts-and-crafts-festival-ga-tickets-1329798566309

Combining live entertainment with a vibrant mix of art, culture, food and community, the Atlanta Summer Arts and Crafts Festival showcases local artists, crafters and performers. From handcrafted goods to fine art, home decor and more, everything is made by local artists and makers. This family friendly event also includes a variety of food vendors.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave, Atlanta. piedmontparkartsfestival.com

Emphasizing visual arts and family fun, the Piedmont Park Arts Festival includes up to 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalworkers, glass blowers, jewelers and crafters. Artist demos, live music and an Emerging Artists Pavilion round out the creative experience, while a children’s play area ensures there’s something for everyone. Festival-themed food and drinks are also available.

HEAR YE, HEAR YE! A royal decree by his royal highness, King George III! Ok not really. It’s a decree from our parade... Posted by Dragon Con on Friday, February 14, 2025

Vintage and niche

Monsterama

2-9 p.m. Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission is $55 for a three-day pass. Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area, 2000 Century Blvd. NE, Atlanta. monsteramacon.com

Focused on cinema, art, comics, literature and media, Monsterama is a retro horror and sci-fi convention for all ages. A star-studded guest list of entertainers from multiple eras combine with panels, vendor booths, screenings and a Dealer’s Hall. There’s also a Monster Prom and a Market Macabre that features art, collectibles, toys, posters and more.

Dragon Con

Aug. 28-Sept. 1. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs continuously for the next 96 hours. Times for specific activities are available online. Tickets are $175 for a 2025 membership with access to the entire five days (workshops and other special experiences are extra and prices vary.) Courtland Grand Hotel, 165 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. dragoncon.org

Celebrating science fiction, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film, Dragon Con is a pop culture phenomenon. Contests, events, workshops, vendors, an art show and even a parade fill up this Labor Day weekend celebration. Featured guests throughout the weekend include well-known writers, artists, actors, illustrators and other creative minds. Pick up your badge at the Courtland Grand Hotel and then enjoy the festivities throughout downtown Atlanta.